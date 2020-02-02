Weekly Horoscope: 2 February To 8 February

Aries: 21 March - 19 April On the work front, this week will prove to be a good day for you. This will be a good time for employed people. The way you are constantly working hard, you can get proper results in this period. It is possible that you live up to the expectations of your seniors and your progress will be made. During this time, you may get upset with some colleagues. They can try to tarnish your reputation. In such a situation, instead of getting into any fuss, answer them with your best work. If you do business then this week you can start some new work. One needs to be more careful while doing any paperwork otherwise you may be cheated. If you are unemployed, then you may have a new beginning in this period. You are more likely to get a job or you can do your own small business. Talking about personal life, you may have a big fight with your spouse this week. In such a situation, it is good for you to remain calm and compromise. It is better that you do not stubbornly. Wait for the right time so that you can talk to your beloved peacefully on this issue. This week will be mixed in terms of money. You may have some big expenses at the beginning of the week, but at the weekend there will be profits. At this time you are advised to take care of your health as well. Lucky Colour: White Lucky number: 29 Lucky Day: Sunday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week will give you mixed results. Talking about your romantic life, you may have a conflict with your partner at the beginning of this week, which will disturb you. Distances may increase between the two of you but in the middle of the week, you will be able to overcome all disputes with your boyfriend/ girlfriend. During this time, romance will be in the air. You will like to spend more and more time with your partner. However, this is not the right time to take a marriage decision, so do not hurry too much. If you are married, then this week will be fine for you. Even if you have differences with your spouse, you will try to resolve it peacefully. This time will be good for you in terms of work. Your confidence and enthusiasm will help you to move fast. But this time is not suitable for taking any important decision related to your work, so you are advised to avoid it. Money related matters will be normal during this period. In terms of health, you are advised to be careful this week. Do not ignore minor health problems. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Friday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This week will give you good results in some cases, then in some cases, you are advised to be careful. In the meantime, treat everyone politely and control what you say. Do not use bitter words, otherwise, you may get caught in a big controversy, which can be very difficult for you to get out. During this time your father will be very angry with you but you behave balanced. During this period, the tension between you can increase due to which the environment of the house will not be right. Talking about your married life, keep pace with your life partner, otherwise arguments will disturb your mental peace. You need to understand the feelings of your beloved. You will get good results in romantic life. This will be a wonderful time with your partner. If you are thinking about marriage then this is not the right time to talk to your family. They may disavow your relationship. You better wait some time. On the work front, something may be better this week. Businessmen are expected to benefit as expected. If your business is connected to a foreign company, then you can make a big transaction during this time. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Day: Thursday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You will enjoy better health this week. You will be able to complete all your tasks fast with full enthusiasm. People who have already been surrounded by some disease will see a big improvement in their health this week. You must avoid doing any kind of negligence. From time to time, seek appropriate advice from a doctor. Talking about romantic life, this week you may regret your own things. You will realize how important it is to be patient in love. You can hurt their feelings by unnecessarily doubting your partner. This can increase the chances of cracks between you two. This time is expected to be better for married life. You will spend a good time with your spouse and there will be no problem between you and your partner. This week can be good for you in terms of money. The property you had been fighting for a long time in a legal battle can be decided in your favor in this period, which will give you a big financial benefit. You can also invest in this period. On the professional front, this week will be very busy for you. You may also have to travel during this period. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This week is going to be very important for you. During this time, some major changes are expected in your life. You are very likely to get positive results. For some time you have been working continuously, due to which you are not able to focus on yourself nor on your family, in such a situation, the plan to move around often remains the plan. This time is very auspicious for traveling, so it is better that you plan ahead and get out of the house. If you do a job then your relations with superiors will be very good during this period. They will increase your enthusiasm and your performance will also improve. It is possible that during this time you must be given responsibility for any new and big work, it is better you work hard. Your big concern will be overcome by improving your father's health during this period. You must not take any care in their care so that they become healthy as soon as possible. You will not have any problem during this time due to the good state of money. You will proceed as planned. You can get some good news related to money at the end of the week. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day: Saturday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September There is a possibility of some improvement in your financial situation this week. You are advised to control your expenses. It will be good for you to spend only on the things needed. Due to financially facing ups and downs, you must work according to your plans. If you want to take a loan for some work, then someone can come forward to help you. Any property dispute is likely to deepen in this period. Whatever the situation may be, you must not take any decision in zeal. Talking about romance, this week will be fine. You just don't get too excited and be patient. Try to understand your partner's side too. This will strengthen your relationship. If you are married, you may have a bad relationship with your spouse during this period. You can say some words that you will regret very much. You must control your anger and speech. The situation will be favorable in the field. During this period you will be able to successfully complete an important task which will build your identity and reputation. Your seniors in the office expect similar performance from you, so keep working hard. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You also need to pay attention to your personal life with work, otherwise the distance in the relationship will increase. You may face some odd situations at home this week. The family will be unhappy with your attitude. The way you are dedicating yourself to work is a good thing but you must also give time to your family. You also have to increase socially active. Get out of the house and meet people. The more you increase the scope of your contact, the more you will benefit. During this time, you will be more interested in worshiping. Maybe during this period, you also take a religious visit. In terms of work, this time you are expected to be mixed. If you do banking, media or government job then you may have to work hard during this time. At the same time, it will be full of time for businessmen. You will be very busy with some of your important work. Most of your time may be spent traveling. Talking about love, love will remain favorable in your relationship. During this time you will also get many opportunities to meet your partner. Your financial situation will be normal. This time it will be better if you do not do any major work related to money. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week, you will focus on almost every area of ​​life, whether it is love or business. If you trade then you can expect good profit during this time. During this period your opponents will be active. It is better that you take your business decisions carefully. Also do not trust anyone too much otherwise it can be difficult. During this period, you can do any new work in partnership. This week is likely to be normal for employed people. During this time you may have to do some boring work which will make you feel very cumbersome. You need a break so that you can get off to a good start again. On the economic front, this week will be mixed. Daily income will increase, but you will also be very worried about old debts. During this period, you will have a lot of pressure to repay the loan. This week there will be ups and downs in personal life. At the beginning of the week, a sudden issue may arise which may gradually take a violent form. If things are not handled at the right time, then distance from loved ones is possible. If your elders give you any advice during this time, do not forget to ignore their words because it is your own good. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Day: Thursday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week is going to be good for you, yet in some cases it is advisable to be cautious or else you can create problems for yourself. It will be better to think carefully about whatever decision you take in this period. Talking about your work, your stalled work may start again this week but you need to work hard. ToLucky Day: you can also make some changes in your plans. Those who are employed can get good results at this time. At this time you may get some such opportunity which can lead to your big progress in future. If you are planning to change job, then time is favorable for applying for a new place. At the same time, businessmen will have to work peacefully during this time. You may have a dispute regarding a business issue. In such a situation, if you work with enthusiasm then the loss will be yours. Talking about money, during this time you will spend unnecessarily many expenses due to which your budget may become unbalanced. It is better to learn from your mistakes than to regret it in the future. This time is not right in terms of health. There may be a problem with the stomach or throat. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Day: Sunday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you have any kind of dilemma in your career, then you must take advice from your close ones. In this way, if you remain entangled in your problems, then you can get many golden opportunities from your hand. In this case, it is better not to delay If you do business then this week there may be some delay in any of your business transactions. In such a situation, do not be disappointed or upset. This problem will be resolved soon. You just wait for the right time. Also keep good relations with your merchant brothers. This week you have to be very careful in the matter of health. If you are negligent at all, you may have to suffer the wrong result. Avoid making haste otherwise an accident may happen to you. In terms of money, you will get luck this time. You will work hard to earn money and the result will also be as per expectation. During this time, you can also plan to purchase any precious item. Time is good to take advantage of it. personal life will be happy. The atmosphere will be good due to reduced domestic stress. Your relations with your family will be strengthened. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Talking about romantic life, this week will be very important for you. For some time, you were confused about your relationship. There was also uncertainty in your mind and fear of breaking up the relationship, but during this time your love life will take a beautiful turn. You will be able to understand that your partners really love you. It is possible that during this period they must also make a promise to you. However, do not be too hasty in taking decisions related to marriage. If you are married then there will be love and peace in your married life. You will spend a great time with your spouse. You will feel close to your beloved. Relationships with family will also be good. You will get everyone's love and support, especially your emotional attachment with the father. This time will be favorable for students. You will pay full attention to your studies. For the desired result, you must do your studies in a planned manner so that you can work hard in the right direction. On the economic front, this week will not be good. You will not be able to get proper benefits after many struggles. Do not give up and keep trying. You can also borrow from anyone during this period. This time will be favorable in terms of health. You will be very agile and fresh. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Day: Tuesday