Weekly Horoscope: 19 April To 25 April

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your focus will be on your work this week. On the work front, you will try hard to strengthen your position. During this time, you may have some important conversations with your seniors. Though you can get the benefit of your good relations, you must not leave any shortcoming in working hard. From a financial point of view, the start of the week will not be good. Seeing an account of expenses will increase your stress. Economic losses are also possible during this period. Your financial situation may improve at the end of the week. You are advised to be careful at this time in terms of money. This week will not be special for loving couples. You have to understand that this is not the right time to meet. You can get yourself into trouble as well as your partner may also be in trouble. This week will be quiet for married people, during which your relationship will be good. There will be sweetness in your life partner's speech. It is good for you to be health conscious. There will be minor problems in this period. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky number: 2 Lucky Day: Monday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week you will find yourself in a better mood. The workload will be work and you will get a chance to spend a good time with your family. During this time, your relationship with your family members will get stronger. Not only this, you will also try hard to solve small domestic problems. If you do business then in this period you can start work on your new project. It is possible that there will be no obstruction in your way during this time. At the same time, this week will be a bit of relief for the employed people. Efficiency in negotiation will prove to be your strong side during this time. You can get the approval of your seniors for some important work. On the economic front, this week will be good for you. During this time, you can make a big decision which will prove beneficial for you in the coming time. However, this is not a good time to invest, so you are advised to avoid it. There will remain compatibility in your married life. Emotional attachment with your spouse will increase. You will feel that many have started to understand each other better. Health will be good during this period. You will be able to pay more attention to your fitness. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky number: 20 Lucky Day: Saturday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Luck is your strength and hope to have good success this week. If you do the job, be prepared to take on new responsibilities. During this time your high officials will greatly appreciate your ability and in view of your hard work, you can also decide your progress. On the other hand, if you do business, during this time the work done in partnership will be successful and your business will grow. Happiness and peace will remain in your private life during this period. If you are married, then you will get the best married happiness in this period. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. If any problem arises, your dear ones will help you in solving it. In the case of love, the situation will be favourable. This week you will have many opportunities to meet your partner. Both of you can make up your mind to take your relationship to the next level. However, in such cases, haste is not good, so talk to your family members on this subject at the appropriate time. If you are thinking of taking a loan then you can get some good news. This week will be good for you on the health front. There will be no major problems during this time. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Day: Sunday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July In your romantic life, there may be a big problem this week. During this time your differences with your partner can increase significantly. It is possible that you will be worried about this subject most of the time. You have to understand that life is the name of moving forward, so do not let such things dominate you and keep working hard to fulfill your dream of a bright future. If you truly love your partner then try to understand them. You better give each other a little time. If you are married, your spouse will be very busy during this period. There may be some bitterness in his speech during this time, which may hurt your feelings. It is possible that work pressure can make them irritable. In such a situation, you must remember those good moments with your beloved. If you are associated with sales, marketing or arts, then this week you will not get any special benefit. During this time you will be under a lot of stress due to the slow functioning. If you work then suddenly you may have to take a short journey this week. It is better that you take extra precautions so that your health is not affected. At the end of the week, a serious family related issue may emerge. In such a situation, it will not be easy for you to make any decision. As far as your financial situation is concerned, there will be no problem with money during this period. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky number: 14 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Starting of the week will be very good for you. During this time you can get some good news, which will make you very happy. The atmosphere of the house will be calm these days. There will be unity and love among family members. This week will be full of ups and downs for loving couples. During this time you will not be able to meet with your partner. However, you will be lost in his thoughts most of the time and will not be able to concentrate on his important works. You are advised to avoid doing so. If you work, then this week is going to be very important for you. During this time you need to keep good rapport with your superiors. Their right guidance can open new avenues for you. Consider whatever advice they give you. This week will be tense for the businessmen. Some of your successive attempts may fail, which will make you feel under pressure. Loss in business will also affect your financial condition. You better work with courage. Talking about health, during this time do not be negligent in eating and drinking. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Day: Friday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September From the health point of view, this week is not good for you. You will experience physical and mental illness. You will feel very stressed due to continuous work. To keep yourself fresh, take some time off from work and spend time with your family. By getting mental happiness, your physical problems will also go away. Also, please consult your doctor during this time. If you do business then in this period you will work hard to earn profit. It is possible that you have to run a lot. However, during this time you are advised to keep abstinence on your speech, otherwise your work may also get spoiled. Do not take any decision by being overjoyed. There are some problems in your personal life. The house environment may deteriorate this week. It is possible that you do not agree with any decision of your elders, especially if their decision is related to you, then you will be quite unhappy. If you are married then during this week you will be in a very romantic mood. Your relationship with your spouse will improve. Both of you will clear all the misconceptions between you. The relationship of loving couples will remain sweet. During this time, you will get to see only one different form of your partner. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky number: 30 Lucky Day: Thursday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week you will be very busy with your work. Work will be more, but there will also be a shortage of time, so you will be very upset. However, if you work with courage, you can get good success because your officers will keep an eye on you. If there is any problem then you will get their support. This is a golden opportunity for you, so don't be careless. If you trade, you may face adverse conditions at the beginning of the week. It is possible that during this time you get a loss, but you may get a chance to compensate for this loss soon, so do not worry too much. Talking about money, this week needs to pay more attention to expenses otherwise it can have a bad effect on your accumulated capital. There will be peace in your personal life during this period. Your relations with household members will be cordial. On the other hand, this week your differences with your spouse will continue. Your habit of arguing over things is increasing the stress of your married life. You better keep this in mind. In terms of health, this week will be full of ups and downs for you. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky number: 28 Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week will bring some challenges for you, especially on the work front, this time is not good for you, during this time any good opportunity can come out of your hand, it is possible that you will be very disappointed with this job. Or if you do business you may face odd situations, then you have to avoid arguments with your colleagues or superiors during this period if you If you are not satisfied with the job, then you can try your luck at another place, do not tarnish your reputation by getting unnecessarily confused. You will not get the wrong attitude if your relatives can hurt you deeply. You will feel quite lonely and sad. If you take control of your emotions, then things will slowly start to return to normal. Your financial situation will be normal at this time. You will be very serious about your financial matters. Try your best to control rising expenses. Talking about health, this week you will be very upset physically. If you are already running sick then you have to be more vigilant. It is better to consult your doctor periodically. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Day: Saturday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week will prove to be very good for your personal life. There will be happiness at home and you will get full support from your loved ones. During this time you can take any important decision related to your family. It is better to take full care while making such decisions as it will affect your whole family. This week you will be able to focus on your married life. You will relive the beautiful memories of the bygone days with your spouse. Not only this, you will remain highly emotional about your beloved. There will be some tension in your love life. Your life partner will be unhappy with you about anything. During this time, contact with each other can also be broken. You may have to work a lot more at your workplace this week. If you work, then there seems to be a big change this week. At this time seniors will be very angry with your speed. In such a situation, you must not take anything to heart. You are advised to be practical about your work. It is better not to take anything on a personal level. This week will be good for you in terms of money. During this time your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Day: Thursday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January On the economic front, this week will be very important for you. Early days of the week will be very good for you. During this time your budget will be balanced but it is possible to increase the expenses gradually. If you do not control it, savings can also be incurred. If you do business then your business will do fine this week. You can also plan for a long-term investment at this time. You are advised to keep your mind steady while making your business decisions. If there is any dilemma, postpone your decision. This time will be very good for the employed people. You will complete all your work very easily. Not only this, you will also get an opportunity to show your creativity in this period. There will be happiness and peace in your married life. You will make every effort to avoid a conflict with your spouse. Your relationship with your partner will be very good in your romantic life. Your proximity will increase at this time. This time will be favourable for the students. You will be able to study diligently. Health matters will be good this week. You will find yourself free from the stress. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Day: Friday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Tensions are possible on the family front during this period. There is a possibility of fights in the house due to which the atmosphere will be very turbulent. During this, there will be too much anger in you. You have to understand that in such sensitive cases, you must act in peace rather than anger. Not only this, your father's health will be weak during this period, it is better that you keep them away from any kind of stress. During this time you will get to learn a lot from your experiences. Businessmen may face very difficult conditions at this time. Suddenly things will come out of your hands. However, you may get some relief at the end of the week. The relationship with your spouse will get stronger during this period. It is possible that you can get closer to each other by getting emotional support from your beloved. Talking about your romantic life, if you remain calm then bitterness will not come in your relationship. Learn to ignore small things. You will be well this week in financial condition. During this time you will be able to earn good money. This week is not good in terms of health. Avoid worrying too much otherwise your health may get affected. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Tuesday