Weekly Horoscope, 18 September To 24 September 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week is going to be very auspicious for you from the point of view of work. Obstacles coming in your important work will be removed and your work will be completed. Whether it is a job or business, during this period you will get the result according to your hard work. In the middle of the week, you can get good benefits from the advice of an experienced person. If you are planning to invest, then during this period you can get great opportunities. Things seem to be normalizing in your personal life. Any old domestic matter is likely to be resolved. The ambience of your home will remain calm during this period. It would be better if you do not make any haste in financial matters, especially during this time you are advised to avoid debt and credit transactions. This time will be very good with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Day: Monday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week is going to be very pleasant for the students, especially if you are preparing for any competitive exam then you can get good news. During this, your confidence will increase and you will be able to do your studies diligently. On the other hand, if you are looking for a job after completing your studies, then you can get good offers. These seven days are going to be very important for working professionals. If your boss entrusts you with any work, then try to complete it with full responsibility, you may even get promoted by the end of the week. This week is going to be very busy for businessmen. During this time you may have to travel related to work. Apart from this, you will also work hard on pending tasks. Your financial condition will be better than normal. During this, household expenses may increase a bit, but you will be able to save with your understanding. Avoid quarrelling with your spouse over small things. Such things can make your relationship weak. This week will be full of ups and downs in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Day: Friday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June The beginning of the week will be very good for employed people. All your work will be completed smoothly. Apart from this, your income is also likely to increase during this period. On the other hand if you are planning to change job then you will get good opportunities. You can get success with the help of someone close. This week is expected to be somewhat challenging for traders. Suddenly any of your work being done may get spoiled. Apart from this, you may also have to suffer financial loss. Things will be normal in your personal life. If the health of any elder in the house is not doing well, then at this time they are advised to avoid negligence. This week is going to be very expensive in terms of money. A lot of money can be spent on the education of children etc. Apart from this, you will also have to repay any old loan. If you have problems with stones in the kidney or gallbladder, then your problems may increase during this period. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week is going to be very romantic for you in terms of love. During this time a new person may enter your life. If you are single then you are likely to find the partner you want. On the other hand, these seven days are going to be very special for married people. After a long time, you will get a chance to spend a good time with your spouse. You can go out anywhere for a walk. Talking about money, during this period you can get rid of money-related worries. You will get sudden monetary gains. If you are planning to sell any of your old property then soon you will get a good opportunity. At the end of the week, you can also spend some money on home repairs etc. Talking about work, working professionals may have to face adverse situations during this period. On the other hand, traders will have to struggle hard to earn profit. To stay healthy, you should also take enough rest along with work. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This week can prove to be better for you in terms of money. You are likely to become an additional source of income. During this period, you can get rid of worries related to money. At the end of the week, you will be able to clear any old family debt. your personal life will be happy. During this time you will get a chance to spend more time with your family members. In the middle of the week, you can also go for shopping etc. with your friends and family. Talking about the work, this week is expected to be very profitable for businessmen. You can make good financial gains during this period. The difficulties of working professionals seem to be increasing. If your job is temporary then you may have to face some problems during this period. This week is going to be good for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Day: Friday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Businessmen will not only be able to defeat their opponents on the strength of their intelligence and prudence during this period, but they are also likely to get big financial benefits. You can also make some changes in your business plans. If you are about to start a new work, then the obstacles coming in your way will be removed. Working professionals can get a good opportunity to show their talent in the office. If you are able to capitalize on this opportunity, then soon you can get a high position. This time will not be special for you in terms of money. Increasing expenditure can unbalance the budget. Apart from this, if you have taken a loan from the bank, then you should not be careless in paying its instalments. Situations in your personal life are likely to remain tense. There may be a dispute in the house regarding money. Your rapport with your brothers may deteriorate. During this, your mental stress may increase, which will have a bad effect on your physical health as well. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Day: Monday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Sudden workload may increase. You may face a lot of difficulties in balancing your personal and professional life. First of all, let's talk about your work, if you do a job, then you may have to work very hard due to pending work in the office. During this, the attitude of the boss will also be very strict. It would be better if you concentrate fully on your work. Businessmen will have to run a lot to complete the stuck deal. During this time you may also have to travel related to work. This week will give mixed results in terms of money. Your income will be good, but due to the increase in the burden of expenses, you will not get the opportunity to save. Your spouse's misbehavior can make you unhappy. You will feel very weak emotionally during this period. As far as your health is concerned, your health will be weak. You also need to focus on yourself. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Day: Saturday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you travel during this time, you are advised to be very careful. Suddenly your health may deteriorate or your belongings may also be stolen. You better avoid carelessness. From the point of view of work, these seven days will be full of ups and downs for you. Business people may have to do unnecessary running. Apart from this, there is a possibility of legal hurdles in any of your important work. The people doing the job may have to face the displeasure of the higher officials in the office. You will feel a lot of pressure. At the end of the week, you may have to tackle many tasks at once. It is better that you do not do any work in a hurry and panic. You may have a dispute with some family members during this period. You are advised to control yourself. Avoid anger and arrogance. Your financial condition will be normal. Avoid showing off. The more you focus on saving now, the more secure your future will be. If already your health is not going well, then due to negligence, there can be a huge decline in your health during this period. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Day: Monday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Situations in your married life are likely to be full of ups and downs. Do not ignore the feelings of your spouse. You should also take care of their happiness. If you are unmarried and want to do a love marriage, then this time is appropriate to talk to your family members. May your relationship take approval. This week is going to be very lucky in terms of money. You may get a good opportunity to earn extra money. During this period, your financial condition will be strengthened. Talking about work, working professionals can get great respect in the office, especially if you do a government job, then this time will be very important for you. People doing business in partnership can get good profits. You are likely to get a big order at the end of the week. This time is going to be mixed for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Day: Thursday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There will be happiness in your personal life. There will be love and unity among the members of the house. During this time some good news can be received from your brother or sister. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. You will get the full support of your loved one in adversity. You can also get a valuable gift from your beloved during this period. Talking about work, the office ambience will be very good and you will feel a lot of pleasure in working. During this, you will also get some good suggestions related to work from your boss. You may also get an opportunity to travel abroad related to work. Any major problem of businessmen can be resolved and your stuck work will be completed. During this time you can also plan to start a new work. Your financial condition will be good. Amenities can increase. As far as your health is concerned, in order to enjoy good health, you have to organize your daily routine, as well as avoid negligence in food and drink. Lucky Colour: red

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This week is going to be controversial for you in terms of love. Differences with your spouse or partner may deepen. There is also a possibility of separation between you. It is better not to take any step in haste now. If you are married, then there may be discord in your married life. Avoid doubting your spouse unnecessarily. Such things can increase the distance between you. You have to try to understand your beloved. Talking about work, whether it is a job or business, you may have to face adverse situations. Despite hard work in the office, you will not get good results. During this time your confidence may also decline. On the other hand, there may be a financial loss for businessmen. You may be cheated. This time is not good for you from the point of view of health, especially if you have a heart-related disease, then you should be very careful. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Day: Wednesday