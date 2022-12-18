Weekly Horoscope, 18 December To 24 December 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Be it job or business, this week will bring auspiciousness for you. During this time all your work will be completed according to your plan. If any work of the businessmen has remained incomplete in the last week, then there is a strong possibility of its completion during this period. You can get monetary benefits at the end of the week. On the other hand, if working professionals are facing any problem related to salary, then this problem of yours can be solved. If the students are engaged in the preparations for any competitive exam, then during this time they can get good news. This week is going to be very romantic in terms of love. If you are thinking of proposing to someone then this time is appropriate. It is possible that you will get a positive answer. Your financial condition will be better than normal. During this period, you will be able to pay more attention to savings. Stalled money can also be received. At the end of the week, you will get an opportunity to travel with your relatives. This time will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Day: Friday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Competition can increase significantly in the office. In such a situation, you are advised to work hard. During this period, do even your smallest work carefully and do not give anyone a chance to complain. Businessmen can get unexpected benefits during this period. You can give tough competition to your rivals. Whatever decision you take during this period, you are very likely to get proper results. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. If there is a marriageable member in the house, then their marriage can be discussed. In the coming days, some auspicious programs can also be organized in your house. In terms of money, this week is going to be full of ups and downs for you. If you are thinking of taking a loan or borrowing then you need to avoid it. At the end of the week, you may get an opportunity to travel long distances with your spouse. This visit of yours is going to be very memorable. If we talk about your health, then during this time you may have some skin-related problems. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Day: Monday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This week is going to be very good for you in terms of money. You will be able to repay any old loan or debt. During this period, you can get a new source of income, talking about work, there are signs of strengthening the economic condition of the businessmen. You can achieve good success with the strength of your hard work and understanding. During this time you can get a good investment opportunity. Working professionals can progress. You are likely to get a higher position. Along with this, you will also get some new rights. Your spouse may have health problems. During this, the bad health of your beloved can have a bad effect on your married life as well. In such a situation, you are advised to work very patiently. As far as your health is concerned, along with work, take care of your health as well. You need to rest. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week is going to be very pleasant for you. During this, you can get the desired results in every area of ​​life. If any dispute related to ancestral property is going on, then there is a strong possibility of it getting resolved during this period. You can get great relief. Talking about work, the workload will be more on working professionals, but you will do all your work with full honesty and hard work. Soon you will get its proper result. On the other hand, if you are looking for a job, then this week you may get an interview call from a big company. There can be many small benefits for businessmen. You will also take some important business decisions. If you do business in partnership, then your coordination with your partner will be better and you will get good results from your right decisions. You may have differences with your spouse in the middle of the week. However, soon everything will be normal between you. This week will be good for you in terms of money. Expenses will be less. As far as your health is concerned then you can get enough time for yourself. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Day: Monday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This week is going to be very important for working professionals. You may get promoted or you may get desired transfer. During this period, your boss will be very happy and impressed with you. On the other hand, this time is expected to be somewhat challenging for businessmen. There will be obstacles even in easily completed tasks and you may also have to face financial constraints. You need to take advice from your close ones. Conditions will be pleasant in your personal life. Your relationship with your parents will be strong. In adverse circumstances, you will get the full support of your loved ones. During this period, there will be a big improvement in the health of your spouse. Once again the happiness and peace of your married life will return. In terms of money, this time is expected to be very expensive. Negative things can cost you a lot of money. You need to put a stop to your rising expenses. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to avoid anger and stress. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Day: Sunday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Businessmen will get desired benefits. Your business will boom. If you do import export business then this time is going to be very beneficial for you. The beginning of the week will be good for working professionals, but after that, the time is going to be very busy. The burden of pending work is expected to increase. It will be better if you make plans related to work in advance. On the economic front, this time is going to be full of ups and downs for you. Your income will be good, but increasing expenses can make your budget unbalanced. Apart from this, your difficulties will increase further due to stalled money. Do not do any financial transactions in a hurry in future. Your spouse's careless attitude can bother you. Bitterness may increase between you during this period. In such a situation, you need to explain your beloved with love. If we talk about your health, then do not do any kind of carelessness with food. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Day: Saturday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This time is very important for you, you have to understand this. Instead of getting entangled in small things, it will be better for you if you focus on your goal. From the point of view of work, this week is going to be very busy for you. Job or business, the burden of responsibilities can increase on you. In such a situation, you can feel a lot of pressure. If you try to complete your work with a calm mind, then you will definitely get successful. Businessmen are advised to avoid long journeys during this period. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Your concern regarding your children's education may increase slightly. Relationship with spouse will be good. You will get emotional support from your beloved. From an economic point of view, this time will prove to be better for you. During this period, chances of getting money are being created for you. As far as your health is concerned, do not make the mistake of neglecting your health. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 27

Lucky Day: Friday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The beginning of this week will not be good for you. During this period, you will be very worried due to the deterioration of the health of an elderly member of the house. You will also have to make many trips to the doctor and hospital. Talking about work, you will not feel much at work, due to which many of your tasks will remain incomplete. You may have to face the displeasure of the boss in the office. If you will be negligent like this, then your dream of progress will remain incomplete. On the other hand, businessmen are advised to avoid adopting the shortcut route to earn big profits, otherwise, they may get caught in a legal affair. Your financial condition will be fine. If you spend wisely then there will be no major problem. If you are planning to sell any of your old property, then do not be in a hurry in such a matter. In terms of health, this time will be full of ups and downs for you. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week is going to be very pleasant for working professionals. During this, you can make big progress. Higher officials will be very pleased with you and their blessings will remain on you. If you are thinking of changing the job then in the middle of the week you can get some good offers. Businessmen will get mixed profits. If you are expecting big profits, then you may feel disappointed during this period. There will be an outpouring of happiness in your personal life. You can get some good news related to your brother or sister. Mutual understanding with your spouse will be better. Together you will fulfil domestic responsibilities. There will be happiness from your child. His performance in the field of education will be very good. As far as your health is concerned, you can get rid of any chronic disease. You will feel very fresh and energetic. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Day: Saturday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week is going to be full of ups and downs for Capricorns. If you do a job, then during this time you are advised to be very careful. You can become a victim of politics while going on in the office. Along with this, there can be an obstacle in some of your important work. On the other hand, business people need to avoid making any big deal. You may suffer a financial loss during this period. If you are planning to pursue business then you are advised to wait for some time. Conditions are looking unfavourable in your personal life. There can be estrangement between the members of the house. During this period, the environment of your house will not be good. In such a situation, you are advised to keep patience. Treat elders politely and do not make the mistake of ignoring their words. Your financial condition will be good. If we talk about your health, then to avoid lethargy and laziness, you should do light exercise daily. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Day: Thursday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you are planning to expand your business, you can get good success during this period. Your business will grow and you will get desired profit. This time is going to be very auspicious for the people doing business in partnership. Your stalled works will be completed and you will get results as expected. Working professionals may have to face adverse circumstances. Boss can deal strictly with you on small mistakes. Also, due to increasing work pressure, you will feel very burdened. During this time many types of negative thoughts can also come into your mind. This time will not be good in terms of money. Rising expenses can spoil your budget. Apart from this, due to the failure of your financial efforts, you can be very disappointed. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. You will get the blessings of elders. This time is going to be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Day: Monday