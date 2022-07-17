Weekly Horoscope, 17 July To 23 July 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The beginning of the week will be somewhat stressful for you. During this period, you may have a rift with a member of the house, due to which the ambience of the house will not be good. In such a situation, you are advised to act calmly. Anger and arrogance can increase bitterness in your relationship. This week is going to be busy for you from the point of view of work. If you do a job, then the list of pending tasks can increase, as well as the attitude of your boss will not be good. You are advised to avoid making small mistakes. This week is going to be very hectic for businessmen. If you do not get the desired profit, then you are advised to make changes to your business plans. In terms of money, these seven days are going to be good for you. If you are going to do any big work related to money, then you should definitely take the advice of your loved ones. Asthma patients are advised to be careful during this period. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky day: Tuesday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week is going to be very important for the students, especially if you have given any competitive examination recently, then you are likely to get success. On the other hand, if you have completed your studies, then there is a strong possibility of getting the job you want during this period. This week is going to be very important from the point of view of work. If you do a job and despite hard work you are not getting success, then you do not need to be disappointed. You make efforts in the right direction, soon things will be seen turning in your favour. The time of change is going on for the businessmen. During this time some big and positive changes can come in your business. This time is going to be very expensive for you in terms of money. You may spend a lot of money on children's education, home repairs etc. Avoid quarrels with your spouse over unnecessary things, otherwise your mental peace may be disturbed. If you are suffering from diabetes then you are advised to follow the right diet. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky day: Wednesday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This week will not be special for you in terms of love. Misunderstandings may increase with your partner. Apart from this, if you are single and planning to propose someone, then in such a case you are advised to avoid rushing. This time is going to be full of ups and downs for the married people of this zodiac. Try to give enough time to each other, at the same time you also need to increase your trust in each other. On the economic front, this week is going to be very lucky for you. You can get a good chance to earn money. Any dispute related to property is also likely to be resolved at the end of the week. If businessmen are thinking of investing money in any new scheme or business, then you need to act wisely. Sudden workload may increase on the people doing private jobs. Apart from this, you are also likely to have a conflict with a colleague. If you have been complaining of insomnia for some time, then you should consult a doctor. Apart from this, you should also stay away from negative thoughts. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 25

Lucky day: Saturday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week is going to be very lucky for working professionals. There is a strong possibility of increasing your income. If you are trying for a government job then you have to accelerate your efforts. You may get success soon. People doing business in partnership can make mixed profits this week. This week you will have to face some big challenges. This week will be good on the family front. You will be able to spend more time with your loved ones. There can also be a discussion of marriage in your house. Your relationship with your siblings will be strong. From the financial point of view, this week can prove to be better for you. You will be able to focus more on savings during this period. Apart from this, you can get money at the end of the week. If you talk about your health, then you can get rid of any chronic disease. However, you need to pay close attention to comfort. Lucky colour: purple

Lucky Number: 42

Lucky Day: Sunday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If businessmen are planning to advance their business, then this week you can get a good opportunity. Retail traders can make huge financial gains. You can also get rid of any old debt. People doing jobs are advised to avoid any kind of change. A wrong decision taken in haste can land you in trouble. If you are thinking of leaving your job and starting a business, then you need to take such decisions very carefully. Talking about your personal life, your rapport with the elders of the house may deteriorate. Your careless attitude can make them very unhappy. During this time you may also face a lot of criticism. Your financial condition will be better than usual. You should prepare your budget for the whole week in advance. Be careful about your health. You need to organize your routine, as well as take full care of your food and drink. Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky day: Thursday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you have been dreaming of going abroad for a job for a long time, then you are likely to get good news during this period. Any major problem related to business can be solved. If there is a legal hurdle in any of your important work, then during this period this problem will be removed and your work will be completed. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. If you take any important decision then you will get the full support from your loved ones. You will be able to give enough time to your spouse. All the grudges between you will go away and you may get a chance to understand each other again. This week will bring relief for you in terms of money. Stalled money can be recovered. At the end of the week, you will also be able to complete any work that has been stalled due to a lack of money. During this, your health will be normal. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky day: Tuesday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week can prove to be somewhat better for working professionals. You will get a good chance to study further. You better not let this opportunity pass you by. There can be many small benefits to the people associated with business. However, it would be better if you do not ignore small gains for big profits. Apart from this, you may also have to travel many work-related trips during this period. Things will be normal in family life. You will get parental support. You will spend a wonderful time with your spouse. Anxiety related to the education of children can be overcome. You will also get an opportunity to spend more time with children during this period. You can take some important and tough decisions to strengthen your financial position. Talking about health, you may have a problem related to your hands. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky day: Saturday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You may get mixed results this week. Whether at home or at work, you may have to face some challenges. There will be obstacles in the path of working professionals. Apart from this, your boss will be very unhappy with your performance. There may also be a lack of energy and confidence in you. Businessmen are advised to avoid taking any risky decisions during this period, especially in the matter of investment, it would be better if you do not take any kind of risk. The ambience of the house will not be good during this period. Disputes may increase between your family members. If you take any important decision related to family, then you need to take your decision very carefully. On the financial front, this week is going to be good for you. If you want to buy something valuable, then this time is not appropriate for it. Talking about health, your increasing mental stress can also become the reason for the decline in your physical health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Day: Sunday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You can get rid of any major family-related worries. An old domestic matter can be settled during this period. Elders will be very happy with you. Conditions will be normal in married life. Sweetness will increase in your relationship with your spouse. Talking about money, the initial days of the week will take some expenses for you, but after that, the time is going to be very good. You can make money during this time. Apart from this, there is a strong possibility of getting a new source of income for you. The people working related to sales and marketing can get great success. You are likely to get good results for the hard work done in the past. Businessmen are advised to control their expenses, otherwise, you may face a financial crunch. You are advised to avoid taking long journeys during this period. If you talk about your health, then you may have some problem related to eyes or mouth. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky day: Monday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are planning to expand your business, then you are likely to get success during this period. This week is going to be very lucky for the people doing business in partnership. Sometimes your work will be completed according to your plan, as well as you can also get big benefits. There will be happiness in the life of working professionals. You can get a promotion, as well as your salary is also likely to increase. Situations in family life will be pleasant. This time will be very good with family members. At the end of the week, any puja recitation, havan etc. can also be organized in the house. Your rapport with your spouse will be good. Your mutual understanding will be even better. Your financial position will be strong. If you are planning to make a big purchase, then this is the right time for it. You will feel much better as your health improves. Lucky colour: red

Lucky Number:26

Lucky day: Friday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Due to a sudden increase in workload, your behaviour can change a lot during this period. You will get angry over small things, as well as you may also feel quite annoyed. Such things will also have a bad effect on your family life. You are advised to control yourself. Don't take too much work stress. If you do a job, then you are advised to be very active in the office. If you do even a little carelessness during this time, then your dream of progress will remain incomplete. The people working related to the stock market will not get much benefit during this period. Your spouse's health is likely to remain weak. You may also spend a lot of money during this period. If you talk about your health, then your fatigue may increase. You also have to focus on comfort. Lucky colour: pink

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky day: Wednesday