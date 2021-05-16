Weekly Horoscope: 16 May To 22 May

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week will be mixed for you. This period will be a period of mental turmoil. You need to make a fresh start by forgetting the things of the past. If you keep sitting with bitter memories of days like this, then it can have a bad effect on your present and future. You try to move forward and concentrate on your work. This week will prove to be better in terms of money. During this period, your financial efforts will be successful and your financial position will be strengthened. Talking about your work, if you do business then during this time you can take some important decision. At the same time, this time will bring some challenges for the employed people. You have to be very careful. Talking about personal life, try to improve your rapport with your spouse. If you have problems, try to resolve it as soon as possible, otherwise the matter may get out of hand. This time will be right for you in terms of health. You should not weaken your health by worrying too much. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Lucky Day: Friday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week will be very auspicious for the students of this zodiac. You are very likely to get success in your ongoing efforts to get higher education. Any major obstacle coming in your way will be overcome. This week will be very lucky for you in terms of finances. Big money can be benefited in this period. With the grace of Goddess Lakshmi, there will be a big jump in your financial situation. If the traders want to invest then you can get a good chance in this period. This week will be beneficial for small businessmen. However you are advised to follow the legal rules. This time will be very important for the job worker. Any positive change is possible during this period. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. During this time any auspicious work can be done in your house. If your child is thinking about marriage, then a good proposal may come for them. This time will prove to be better for you in terms of health. During this time you will also feel mental peace. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Sunday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June In the case of love, this week will be very romantic for you. After a long time you will spend some good time with your partner during this period. You will get many opportunities to meet during this period. It is possible that you decide to take your relationship forward. On the other hand, this time of married people will be full of ups and downs. Your relationship with your spouse can get sour. If you talk about finances, then small financial gain is possible during this period. During this time you can spend some money on spiritual programs. Apart from this, they can also help the financially needy. At the end of the week, any work related problems will be resolved and your stuck work may be completed. However job or business you need to work hard. If you work in a foreign company, then this week you will get good results. During this time, your health will be good and you will feel much better. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week will prove to be very memorable for you. During this period you may meet some old friends. This will be a great time with friends and family. During this time, you will be more inclined towards religious and spiritual work. Maybe you can organize a pooja recitation at home or go to a religious place. However, in view of this widespread epidemic, you need to take all necessary precautions. Talking about your business, if you do business then you can connect with some important people in this period. The scope of your contacts will increase and you will definitely get good results in the future. During this period work can be increased on the job-seekers. This week you may be assigned additional work. This week is going to be expensive in terms of money. You spend thoughtfully. You need to strike a balance between your income and expenses. Talking about your health, avoid outside or stale food. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Day: Thursday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This week is not good for you in terms of money. Sudden increase in expenses can increase your problems. You may also have to borrow or borrow. If you are away from home, you may face a lot of problems during this time. Apart from this, there is also a possibility of losing or stealing some of your precious items. In such a situation, you need to be cautious. Talking about your work, if you have been feeling the pressure of work for some time, then you can get some relief during this period. Work or business workload will be lighter. If you are a big businessman, then this week your serious problem will be solved. You will get blessings and support from parents. You will also get a chance to discuss future plans with the elders of the house. There will also be happiness and peace in married life. Your mutual understanding with your spouse will increase. Talking about your health, if you have respiratory problems then you need to take more care of yourself. Auspicious Color: Purple Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Day: Friday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week will give good results for those of Virgo. Most of the time, your mood will be good during this period. This week you will get a chance to spend more time with your spouse. If there is a small rift between you, then all the numbered gears will be removed during this time. Happiness will come once again in your married life. However, in future you will have to keep in mind that you will do something that will hurt your dear feelings. Parental support will be provided. If you are associated with your father's business, then any advice given to him during this period will prove beneficial for you. Your business will grow. Your relationships with siblings will be stronger, especially with older siblings. If you do a job, then your hard work will be successful and avenues of progress will be opened for you. You may be assigned a big project this week. Money will be in good condition. However, this is not a good time to spend anything big. In terms of health, this week will be mixed with you. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Day: Saturday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October In terms of health, this time will not be right for you. Your carelessness can increase your problems. If your health is not going well, then you need to consult a good doctor. Remember, you can succeed in life only by staying healthy. During this period, conditions are likely to remain stressful in family life. Ideological differences are possible with a brother or sister. If your views on an issue are not the same, then instead of quarreling or arguing, you should try to understand each other's words in peace. You can also take help of elders of the house. If you are married then this time will be very romantic with your spouse. Your love will increase and your trust in each other will also be strengthened. Conditions will be favorable at your workplace. During this period you will complete all your work with full enthusiasm. Your bosses will be very satisfied with your work. At the same time, traders need to avoid any change in this period. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Thursday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week will not be good for you. You will feel lonely and depressed during this period. There will be many kinds of concerns in your mind. You may also face a lot of difficulties in taking your important decisions. During this time, it is better that you do not do any new work. It may not result in your interest. Discord can increase in your marital life. You should avoid lying to your spouse. Keep your side in front of your sweetheart in a clear and clear manner. Everyday quarrels have been the weakening of your relationship. In the middle of the week, there is a possibility of a dispute over an old property. Better will you work with a calm mind and do not hurry. Loss will be yours due to unnecessary dispute. If you talk about money then this week will be mixed for you. There will be no shortage of money. On the work front, this week will be normal. During this time, your health will be your biggest priority. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Day: Thursday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week, all your attention will be on your financial situation. You will be very serious about financial matters. You may also change your plans. However, in this period you are advised to avoid borrowing or borrowing otherwise the pressure on you may increase significantly. Jobbers will have to work hard to meet their targets. If you are the leader of your team, then your seniors along with colleagues will also get support. At the same time, traders will have to be careful this week. Do not take any major decision under the influence of others. Make your business decisions on your own. During this time, tension is possible in your family, especially with your brothers, conflicts may increase. You are advised to control yourself. Talking about your health, your negligence is causing a decline in health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Day: Monday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Some tension is possible in marital life. Early days of the week will be very difficult for you. An argument with a spouse can turn into a dispute. However, you have to avoid these kinds of things. If you do not handle the matter in time, it will be too late. You can also be apart. It is possible to fall in the situation of money. An increase in expenses can spoil your budget. Avoid spending too much on unnecessary things. At this time you need to focus more on savings. On the work front, this time will be good for you. Your work will be completed without any hindrance. If you do a job, you may have increased responsibilities. However, you will work very hard and will not give a chance to complain to the higher officials. At the same time, businessmen will get a chance to make big deals. Health matters will be good. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day: friday