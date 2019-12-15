Weekly Horoscope: 15 December To 21 December

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week will be beneficial for you on the work front. If you are involved in a family business, then you can get some good profits this week. The week will be normal for employed people. You will pay more attention to your pending tasks. Talking about personal life, it is possible to meet your childhood friend. There will be peace in married life. However, you will be very upset due to the problems going on in the romantic life. In terms of money, the week is likely to bring mixed results for you. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Day: Monday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Your financial situation is likely to decline drastically this week. The week will be full of ups and downs for traders. During this time you are advised to avoid taking any important decision. If you are planning to expand your business then time is not favourable for this. If you are employed, the beginning of the week will be a little slow, but gradually the situation will improve. Work pressure may affect your health negatively as well. Students may face a challenge this week. Family life is expected to be normal. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Day: Saturday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Early days of the week will be difficult for you at home which will make you mentally upset. Your relationships with family members may deteriorate. If you want to increase love and mutual bonding with your loved ones, learn to treat them politely. Do not let such troubles dominate you, but deal with them with your understanding. Talking about married life, you will not be able to spend much time with your spouse. In the workplace, your performance will be appreciated. You will complete your work honestly and seriously. Your health will not be good this week. You will be troubled by headache, eye irritation, back pain etc. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Day: Friday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If there is bitterness in a relationship with your spouse, this week everything may get normal. In romantic life too, some tensions are expected. You are advised to control your anger. Financial matters will remain strong this week and you will be able to increase your bank balance. The time will be favourable for traders. For employees, due to a high workload, you may get more stress. Health will be fine this week. If you avoid carelessness, there will be no big problem. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You will see an improvement in almost every aspect of life. You will work with full enthusiasm and concentration which will open the way for your progress. People associated with creative fields are expected to get good benefits. However, you are advised not to take any decision by being in overexcitement. The atmosphere of the house will remain calm and you will have a great time with your parents. If you are unmarried, then your family may put pressure on you for marriage. If you are not ready for this, openly present your side. Financial situation will be good this week. You have to take care of yourself at this time in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Day: Sunday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week you will be very busy in completing any special and important task. You may not get enough time for yourself during this period. However, you are very likely to get success in this work. This week will bring happiness to your life and you may get fame. In financial terms, resolving a matter that has been stuck for a long time will make you financially stronger. If you are married, this week is likely to be good for you. There will be sweetness between both of you. There may be some problems in romantic life. You will be suspicious of your partner, which will create tension between you. There is no need to worry too much about health this week. You may meet some old friends at the end of the week. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are a student, this week any major obstacle in your education may get overcome. Career decisions are needed at this time. Do not choose a career for yourself by coming under the influence of others. Choose it only after keeping your abilities in mind. Traders need to be a little cautious this week. Any wrong decision can be overshadowed by you. There is also a possibility of loss. This week will be good for employed people. The first few days will be good. You will do your work diligently, but the last days are going to be very busy for you. During this period, you may have to do multiple tasks simultaneously. There will be happiness and peace in family life during this period. Money situation will not be very good. It may cost more than income. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day: Thursday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you do any work related to the computer, then this week you can get good benefits. This week you will pay more attention to yourself. You will also feel better both mentally and physically. In the middle of the week, any long-term problem will be solved which will reduce your stress. Family life will be happy. This week you will spend a very fun time with your family. You will enjoy a picnic, cinema etc. There will be harmony in the relationship with the spouse. During this time, both of you can take important decisions regarding children. Financial situation will be better than normal. You may have to travel long at the end of the week which can weaken your health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Monday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December On the work front, this week will be a little slow. If you want to achieve success and avoid the troubles, make your plans in advance. There will be some dilemma in mind. If you feel that you are not working in the right direction, then you should talk to a friend or other close friend. There are other things that you need to take care of this week as health and family. Talking about money, this is the time to take your financial matters seriously. If you want to earn extra money then you have to try a little more. The compatibility will remain in married life. The week is expected to be good for loving couples. It is possible to disclose your relationship with your family members. You may get the right result so don't worry too much. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week there can be a big change in your life. In the beginning, you will have some difficulty but slowly things can go back to normal. You believe in taking every decision carefully, but this week a situation may arise in front of you where you have to take a decision immediately. If you find yourself in a state of confusion, do not hesitate to take advice from any of your close friends. At the workplace, keep your behaviour right with colleagues. On the economic front, this week will be beneficial. Old investments are making a profit. If you want to maintain love and peace in your married life, then you have to pay attention to your behaviour as well as your words. You need to control your weight to stay healthy. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Day: Thursday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You need to be very calm and balanced this week in the workplace. Work pressure can be high in the office. If you work as a team, then your work will be completed soon. Also, this will create a good image of yours in front of your high official, which will be very beneficial for the future. In private life, there can be a lot of trouble. You may have to make a decision that can change your life. During this period, you will not get much support from family members. Your parents will be unhappy with you, although all this will be temporary and things will slowly come in your favour. This week will be full of ups and downs in terms of health. Excessive anxiety can worsen your health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day: Tuesday