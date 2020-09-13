Weekly Horoscope: 13 September To 19 September

Aries: 21 March - 19 April During this, there will be an excess of anger in your nature. You are advised to avoid unnecessary anger otherwise it can increase your stress significantly. You will also experience negativity. If you have any health related problem, due to your negligence, during this time your health may decline drastically. This time will be very good for the employed people. All your tasks will be completed without any hindrance. You can also get good results of your hard work during this period. Along with this, guidance will also be received from high officials. This week will be very beneficial for small businessmen. However you have to avoid storing more goods. Also, do not rush the new work in bud. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. Your budget will be balanced. This week, you may also get something valuable. Travel is expected at the end of the week. Your trip will be very expensive. To maintain love and peace in your married life, you need to understand your spouse. You must not hurt their feelings by ignoring them in any way. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Friday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May During this period you can get rid of any major worry. Complicated issues can be solved, especially any matter related to land property can be resolved. Apart from this, this time will also be very good with your family. You will also be strong mentally and emotionally. If you work, then this week is going to be very busy for you. You will be able to create a different image from your good performance. If you continue to work diligently and diligently in the same way, then you may soon get a big boost. At the same time, businessmen may have to face economic problems. You may also have to take a loan. Talking about your health, your health will be weak this week due to too much running around because of work or travelling, so get some rest. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Day: Monday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you want, you can make this time better, for this you have to take special care of some things. First of all talk about your personal life, during this time the atmosphere of your house will not be right. You may have an argument with household members. In such situations, you have to act wisely, not with anger. The fight will only disturb the peace of your house. On the other hand, with the improvement in your relationship with your spouse, the happiness of your married life will return once again. In this period, you will get to know each other better. Do not be careless about work. Job or business you need to work hard. Working people must not back down from doing extra work. Talking about your health, you will be worried about small problems during this period. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July During this time, you must think carefully while taking your important decisions. Your hasty decisions can get you in trouble. If you are unemployed during this time you may get good news. Your hard work will pay off and you can get a good job. On the other hand, if you already have a job, then try to work together with your colleagues in the office. Avoid confrontation or confusion. If you do business then there can be profit from the government in this period. The situation is slightly negative in terms of money. You may face a big financial crisis. You may also have to take a loan. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationship with your family will be strong. This time will be very good with your spouse. This time will be good for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 43 Lucky Day: Friday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Businessmen can benefit this week. Also, time is good for you to start working on new business plans. Employed people may also get relief during this period. Your stress will also be reduced due to less workload. Also, by the end of the week your pending tasks will also be completed. This is going to be a great time for students. During this time you will be positive and will be able to study diligently. You can get success in any competitive exam. The situation seems to be normal in your personal life. If there is tension in your house about something, then everything will be calm during this time. Though the resentment of some members of your house will remain, but with time it will also go away. On the economic front, this week will prove to be better for you. During this time you will pay a lot of attention to savings and your deposit capital will also increase. Talking about your health, there may be some problems related to the eyes or work. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Monday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September On the family front, some tension is possible this week. It will be better for you to work together to solve household issues by working together with the members of your household. Early days of the week will be full of problems for you. During this time you need to be very balanced. You may face some situations when you have to compromise even if you do not want to. It will be good for you not to take any wrong step in zeal. If you work, during this time your performance will be appreciated. All your work will be completed fast. During this period, your confidence will be high and you will also get proper results of your hard work. During this period, your boss will also consider your hard work. If you do business then you can get a big profit this week. You may get a chance to do business with a large client. During this time your concern about your finances will remain. Be cautious about the health of your elders or your house during this period. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Day: Saturday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week your mood will be good most of the time. Even small things will make you happy. Your relationships with your loved ones will be strong. During this time you will be full of confidence and your mind will be calm. This week will be full of ups and downs for employed people. During this time you may face some adverse situations. If you follow the advice of your superiors, then soon this problem will be removed. At the end of the week you may be assigned an important task. You need to work together. At the same time, businessmen will get good benefits at the beginning of this week. You can make a big deal in this period. Any stuck matter is likely to be resolved so that your business will grow faster. Your personal life will be peaceful. Love will increase with your spouse. This time will be good in terms of health. You will be very healthy. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week you will get mixed results. Early days of the week will be very good for you. During this period, any of your work will be completed easily and you will be very excited. In personal life, you will try to fulfill your every responsibility well. On the other hand, there may be some problems in the middle of the week. During this time a sudden problem may arise which will increase your anxiety. If you do business you may be cheated. It is possible for you to suffer financial loss. Working people will have to refrain from talking to their colleagues often, else your image may be tarnished in front of your boss. Talking about money, you can financially help any of your needy friends in this period. This time will pass peacefully with your family. There will be softness in the behavior of the life partner and the coordination between you two will be good. This week will be good for you in terms of health. Avoid eating outside food. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Day: Friday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The problem related to money can be solved in this period. You will get amazing money. Some of your thought ideas will also be completed on time. Talking about personal life, there may be ideological differences with their families. Your family will be very angry with your wrong attitude. It is better that you give importance to your thoughts and respect them. Mother or father may face health problems during this period. Job changes are possible during this period. You may be transferred suddenly. This time will be a relief for businessmen. During this time, you can make a profitable deal. If you are thinking of taking a big loan to pursue your work, then make your decision wisely. Talking about your health, if you consume alcohol, cigarettes, then you have to leave these habits as soon as possible. The position of the planets is pointing towards some serious disease. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Day: Monday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The beginning of the week will be slow for you. Many worries will remain in your mind and you will feel negativity. You will not be able to pay proper attention to your work in the office. In such a situation you may have to face the wrath of your superiors. It will be better for you if you work with courage. On the other hand, this time will be unfavorable for businessmen. Despite much effort and hard struggle, you will not get the results as expected. Avoid investing in a new business otherwise losses may occur. You may get some relief in the middle of the week. During this time you can benefit financially. With the improvement in your financial condition, you will be able to complete some important tasks. Your relations with your family members will be good and you will get full support of your loved ones in difficult situations. Your relationship with your mother will be stronger than before. During this time, your emotional attachment to her will increase. If there are any health problems during this time, you must consult a doctor immediately. Even a little carelessness can put you in trouble. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Day: Monday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This week will be auspicious for you. If you do a job then you may be promoted during this time. It is possible to get the desired transfer or higher position. Apart from this, your income will also increase. If you want to start your own business and you are facing money related problems, then suddenly your problem will be solved. Apart from this, you will also get full support of your friends. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will share your happiness with your family. If you are married then this week you will get a chance to spend more time with your spouse. The intimacy between you two will increase and your mutual understanding will also improve. Talking about your health, if you have thyroid, you need to take care of yourself. Take your medicines on time. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Saturday