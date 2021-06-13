Weekly Horoscope: 13 June To 19 June

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week will be busy for you on the work front. You may not be able to pay much attention to your your personal life, which can have a negative effect on your relationships. Tension may increase in the relationship with your spouse. If you want to maintain peace in your home then you have to control yourself. If you are unemployed then you can get a good job this week. Businessmen may have to work hard to advance their work. Some of your efforts may fail. You have to avoid taking any kind of risk, otherwise it may be difficult. There will be some mental turmoil in the middle of the week. You can be very upset by the ups and downs of your life. However, this is not the time to waste in vain things, but to make your decisions wisely so that you can move forward. This week will be normal for you in terms of finances. It would be better if you do not do big financial transactions during this period. Along with this, you will also have to avoid unnecessary expenses. Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 28

Lucky Day: Sunday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you want to achieve success on the work front, then you have to work hard. If you try harder, then soon avenues of progress can open for you. If you do business then you may face a lot of difficulties in completing some important tasks during this period, but in the end you will get success, so avoid worrying unnecessarily. Talking about money, money can be received during this period, due to which there will be a big improvement in your financial condition. However, you have to be careful while doing any financial transaction, otherwise you may also suffer loss. If you want to try your luck in some new work, then it would be better to take your decision after consulting some experienced people. your personal life will be happy. You will fulfill your domestic responsibilities sincerely. You may be away from home for some time in connection with your work. There will be stability in your romantic life. The love between you will deepen during this period. Talking about your health, during this time you may have an allergy. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This week will be good for you. While on one hand you will get good success in some cases, on the other hand you will get disappointment in some cases. During this, you have to maintain your confidence. First of all, in this period of your health, you will be very worried about your health. Suddenly a chronic disease may emerge. It will be better if you take care of your diet and keep taking doctor's advice from time to time. Talking about your work, if you do a job, then this week is going to be normal for you. If you are looking for promotion then you need to work harder. Also you have to show some creativity. Businessmen can make decent profits during this period. Small work-related trips may have to be taken during this period. Talking about married life, this time will be good with your spouse. If there is a problem, you will handle it intelligently. On the economic front, this time will be full of ups and downs. Your income will be good but the list of expenses may increase a bit. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Day: Monday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This time is going to be full of ups and downs for you in terms of health. Minor health-related problems will keep coming this week. If you are careless then the problem can become serious. You better take care of yourself. Apart from this, your father's health will also be weak during this period. If you do a job then any big change is possible in this period. If you do business then you can get good results. During this time you can also make a big investment, which has a strong possibility of getting good benefits for you. This week you may have to take a long work related journey. Talking about your personal life, there can be a big dispute in your house during this period. There can be quarrels with family members. Talking about money, suddenly there is a possibility of getting money, so be sure about money. You will be very happy to get some good news at the end of the week. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 32

Lucky Day: Monday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This week will be full of achievements for you. During this time you are likely to get better results in every field. First of all, let's talk about your work, if you do a job, then this month you can get some big success. You are likely to get the desired transfer or promotion. Also, for your good performance, you can get some great respect in the office. If you are working hard for a government job then you will have to wait a little longer, but you do not need to be disappointed. Soon your hard work will be successful. This time will be very important for the traders. During this period your stuck work can be completed. In the middle of the week, you will have to be careful with your opponents. Talking about your money, you can get mixed results this week. The sum of money gains is being made but there is a possibility of financial loss. You may have to take a loan during this period. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Day: Saturday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week is expected to be very good for students. You can get some great success in the field of education. If you are waiting for placement after completing your studies, then it is possible that this week you can get a good offer from a good company. This time will be very auspicious for the employed people. Your performance will be commendable and your work will also be greatly appreciated. Considering your good performance, you may be assigned some new projects. This week will also be profitable for businessmen. You will give tough competition to your opponents. Talking about your finances, the more you work, the more you will get profit. It is possible that during this time your expenses will increase a lot. It is possible that you may spend a lot of money in fulfilling some big family responsibility. It would be better not to go too far beyond your budget. This week some auspicious program can be organized in your house, due to which guests will have to come to your house. However, in view of this spreading epidemic, you have to be cautious. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Day: Sunday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week, auspicious coincidences are happening for you, you can get immense success. This time will be very good for you on the financial front. During this time you can earn money from different sources. Not only this, any stuck decision of land property can come in your favor. Talking about your work, the path of progress will open for the employed people. There are strong chances of you getting proper results of your hard work. You may also get a chance to travel abroad during this period. At the same time, this time is going to be good for traders. Although you will not suffer any kind of loss during this time but there will be no big benefit either. During this there will be more running. There will be compatibility in your personal life. You can get rid of any domestic problem that has been going on for a long time. All the estrangement with the members of your house will be removed. Talking about your health, if there is a small problem during this period, then do not make the mistake of ignoring it. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Day: Saturday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week you can start some new work, which can give you good results. If you work, then the workload can increase significantly during this period. If you work hard on your part, you will definitely get the desired result. It is possible that during this time you may also consider changing jobs, but do not take any decision in haste. On the other hand, this time will be very important for the traders. You may take some risky decisions during this period. If you want to make a big investment then this time is favorable for it. There will be ups and downs in your personal life. Beginning of this week will pass peacefully, but after that the time is likely to be somewhat tense. You will be mentally disturbed due to discord. During this time, the rapport with the spouse may also deteriorate. There may be ideological differences between you. It would be better if you get excited and do not do any irresponsible act. From the point of view of health, this time will be good for you. Avoid worrying about yourself too much. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Day: Thursday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week will prove to be somewhat better for Sagittarius people, especially on the work front, you are likely to get proper results. You will be completely dedicated towards your work. Higher officials in the office will be very satisfied with your work and you can also get the benefit of it this week. If you do a government job and you want to transfer, then during this period you can get the transfer you want. Your hard work can also open new avenues of progress for you. Those who are thinking of changing jobs can get a good offer. If you are a businessman, then during this time you can connect with some experienced people related to your field. Also you can make good profit. If you want to start a new business, then this week your plans can go ahead. You will get full support of your luck in financial matters. There will be no problem on the economic front at this time. Talking about your love, some changes are possible in your romantic life during this period. Trust will increase between you and you will be completely devoted to each other. If you are married then this time is going to be very romantic for you. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. It is possible that during this time you will also get a very valuable gift from your beloved. As far as your health is concerned, there will be no major problem during this period. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 29

Lucky Day: Sunday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are a student and are busy preparing for your examination, then you have to study with full concentration only then you can expect success. Just think about your goal and work hard. Apart from this, those who are trying to get higher education, they will not get much success in this period. Talking about your money, this week you can get mixed results. The initial days will be fine for you, but the time after that is going to be a bit difficult. You may face many difficulties in earning money. The atmosphere of your house will be very good during this period. Mutual interaction with your family members will increase. On the other hand, during this time you will have to avoid arguments with your spouse. If there is a difference of opinion between you then you should try to handle the matter calmly and with a cool mind otherwise the matter may get worse. Due to excessive stress, there is a possibility of deterioration in the health of your loved one. This week is going to be normal for you on the work front. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Tension may increase during this period in your romantic life. Your trust in each other may be shaken. You better try to understand each other again. At the same time, this time is going to be very difficult for married people. There will be fierceness in the nature of your spouse. There can be a dispute between you on small matters. Relations with in-laws may deteriorate. It is better that you show understanding otherwise it can be difficult. Talking about your work, this week you can take some important decisions to carry forward your work. Businessmen will get opportunities to make profit. Apart from this, if there is any obstacle in your work, then it is also likely to be removed during this period. This week is going to be very good for the students. You will be able to study diligently. Students preparing for competitive exams will get full support of your teachers. Your financial position will be strong. There will be no big problem regarding money during this period. Talking about your health, your health can deteriorate due to stress and running. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Monday