Weekly Horoscope: 12 January To 18 January

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Starting of the week will be difficult for you. You will be very worried about your health. You need to take special care of your food otherwise, negligence will make you weaker. Avoid interfering in others matter. The situation will be favourable in the workplace. The week will be beneficial for traders. You may get some relief on business matters. There is also the possibility of promotion of employed people. You will feel that you are working in the right direction. Some old issues at the end of the week may distant you from your family. Mutual understanding with your spouse will be good, due to which you will get a lot of help in solving personal matters. This week will be normal in terms of money. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Day: Friday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week, you may have differences with family members. Work patiently during this period or else you will be surrounded by personal life troubles. You are advised to keep a balanced relationship with your elders. The week will be spent peacefully with your spouse. Also, you have to take more care of their health. There will be more of romance in romantic life. Your love will increase and trust in each other will also be stronger. This week is going to be very beneficial for you on the work front. Your career may take a new turn this week. This week is also expected to be beneficial for traders. They may expect good results. There will be no major problems regarding money. You will have money and will be able to spend on the needs of your family. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Day: Saturday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June At the beginning of the week, you may get some good news related to your work. These seven days will be very special for you. You will spend a great time with friends and family. The relationship with the spouse will remain in this period. At this time family responsibilities may increase a bit, but you will get full support of your beloved, which will make things easier for you to a great extent. There may be some troubles in romantic life this week. Avoid imposing your opinion on your partner as you are not always right. In financial matters, stay careful. The way your expenses have been increasing for some time, you may face problems in the future. Talking about health, you will be fit this week. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Day: Monday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week can be a new beginning in your romantic life. It may take some time but slowly things will be seen turning in your favour. This week, an event may get organized in your house. In the workplace, you need to be very careful of your competitors as they may get jealous of your progress. You are advised to stay away from people with negativity and such thoughts. If you do business, you can get a big benefit with the help of your partner. Your business may grow very fast this week. You may also have increased responsibilities but you will be able to handle everything with your strong confidence and hard work. Talking about money, you can get great success this week. After a long effort, you will get a great way to increase your income. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Day: Sunday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This week you will be worried about your health, especially due to stomach problems. It would be better to consume more fresh green vegetables and fruits as well as drink plenty of water. If you are a student and are busy preparing for any competitive exam, you may feel a lot of difficulty in understanding some topics. In the workplace, you may get mixed results this week. You will be very busy in completing the pending tasks. Also, you need to have good behaviour with high officials or it may have a bad effect on your job. In terms of money, the week will be fine. You will spend only on necessary things and save the rest. Family life will be normal. Relationship with family members will remain in harmony. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Saturday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Traders need to be very wise and patient this week as there may be some misunderstandings with your partner. Try to keep your side peacefully so that your business relationship does not get hampered or else, you may suffer a big loss in the future. The week will be normal for employees. You will get good cooperation from colleagues and high officials. Also, be careful of your opponents, as they may try to spoil your image. The time is favourable for students. Financial situations will also be good. Take a break and go for a holiday with friends for a few days. There will be happiness in family life. You will get full support from your family. Talking about health, the week will be normal. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Day: Thursday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You may get attracted to a stranger this week. Do not express your love in a hurry and take some time to understand each other. The atmosphere of the house was not good from some time, however, this week, you will see a big improvement in the situation. If you want to maintain the peace and happiness of your family, then you are advised to control your speech. The results of financial efforts will not be satisfactory, but you need to be patient as you may get success soon. Conditions will be favourable in the workplace. If you trade, avoid making any hasty decisions. The time will be good in terms of health. However, it is better to avoid any kind of negligence. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You have been feeling a bit tired and low in enthusiasm due to failure in your continuous efforts, but this time, you will prove to be better in your professional life. Be cautious as some of your words may spoil your work. Efficiency in negotiation will prove to be your strong side. People will also know your credibility. If you are feeling any kind of mental stress, it is better to talk to your close ones. There will be happiness and peace in family life. You will be very busy at work, so it will be difficult for you to give time to your spouse. Due to better mutual understanding, it will not have a bad effect on your relationship. It would be better if you do not let any third person interfere in romantic life. You have to trust your partner. On the economic front, the week will be good. If you have taken a loan, this week you can get rid of it. The week is not good in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Day: Sunday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week, you need to make your moves very thoughtfully. Your uncontrolled anger can get you in trouble. Business people may have to take some important decisions. You may also face a lot of difficulty in taking this decision. Talking about the family, do not impose your decisions and thoughts on family and also, take care of their likes and dislikes. In terms of money, the week will be profitable. There are signs of getting a tremendous financial benefit. If you have some questions going on in your mind, you may get answers. Work in peace and you will be able to find solutions to your problems. You can get better results in romantic life. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Day: Saturday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There will be happiness in the family and relationship with them will be peaceful. You may also get a lot of opportunities to have fun. You may expect a fruitful result this week in return for your hard works. In the workplace, treat female employees properly or a small matter may become big. Business people can get success. Your work will move forward very fast. If you want happiness and peace in your married life, first try to change your behaviour. You are increasing bitterness in your relationship by arguing unnecessarily. Try to explain them with love as they will definitely understand your point. The romantic life will be full of love and romance. You will be very happy with your partner. Your financial condition will be a little weak. You are advised to spend wisely. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Day: Friday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Starting of the week will be good but in the middle, you may have to face some problems. Work tension will make you very irritable. This can create a dispute with people around you. Keep in mind that such things may affect your relationships. If you do business, you can do many small trips this week which will keep you busy. You can also take some important decisions keeping in mind future plans. Jobless people should stay away from unnecessary hassles. The weekend will be better for you. It will be spent well with the family members. You are also likely to get financial benefits. The week will be full of ups and downs in terms of health. Small problems will continue to occur, which may affect your work. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Day: Friday