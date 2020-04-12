Weekly Horoscope: 12 April To 18 April

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week will prove to be better for you. During this time most of the time, you will be in a good mood and you will feel positive. Due to being busy with work for some time, you can not get time for family, but this week you are going to have a lot of fun with the family. This week will be very fun with siblings and other household members. Even if there is bitterness in your relationship with someone, it will also go away during this time. The situation of fluctuating your marital life will remain. There may be minor differences with your spouse but no major problems will occur. However, you need to pay more attention to your married life. Talking about your business, if you do business, then the stuck matters may become dense due to which your anxiety may increase in the middle of the week but soon the situation will improve and your problem will be resolved. At the same time, this week will be good for employed people. The workload will be more but you will complete them with full confidence. Those involved with creative works may get good results this week. This time will be normal for you in terms of money. If you are careless about your health, it can be difficult. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky number: 2 Lucky Day: Friday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week, you will be very much worried about your financial situation. You have been spending more than your income for some time now. You must take some concrete steps to avoid an economic crisis soon. If you do business, then this week your business will grow slowly but somewhat. However, if you do not make any haste in your business matters, it will be good. At the same time, these seven days are going to be very important for employed people. At the beginning of the week, you may get a big assignment. Your superiors have high expectations from you, it is better not to disappoint them. Talking about your personal life, if any problem arises during this time, then you will get full support from your parents. Do not let your courage break with your loved ones in an odd situation. This time will also be favourable for married life. You will be able to spend some loving time with your spouse during this time. Talking about romantic life, this week will be normal for you. Although both of you will remain in touch with each other. This time will be full of ups and downs for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June There is a strong possibility of a big improvement in your financial situation this week. If you do your business in partnership, then during this time, with the help of your partner, you can get a big benefit. This financial benefit will soon fulfil your dream of furthering your business. On the other hand, if you work, then this week you will get good results. If you are in the banking sector then this time will be full of achievements for you. Seeing your dedication towards work, not only high officials but people around you will also be greatly affected. During this, your honour and respect will also increase. Talking about your personal life, this week you are advised to control your anger. You have to avoid getting angry or reacting to small things otherwise your relationship may get spoiled. If you are married, there will be some differences with your spouse this week. It is possible that they will be angry with you most of the time. If you want to maintain your mental peace, act wisely. Talking about health, this week will be good for you. However, you must keep doing light-hearted exercise at home. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Day: Saturday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July In the case of love, you have to be a little patient this week. If you are going to make a decision about your relationship, then the time is not appropriate for this, you need to wait. You have to understand that hasty decisions often prove to be wrong. You must not put pressure on your partner for anything. If you are married then this week will be normal for you. You will enjoy a happy married life by having a good rapport with your spouse. You will get good results on the work front. Your working style will improve and you will move faster towards your goal. If you do business then there may be a problem at the beginning of the week but you will be able to settle the matter with your intelligence. During this time it is also possible to change any of your business plans. In the case of money, this time is expected to be mixed. There are signs of an increase in your income this week, but sudden expenses may also increase. It is better that you take your financial decisions thoughtfully. At the end of the week, you will be worried about your health. You pay more attention to yourself. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky number: 19 Lucky Day: Monday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are a student then this week is going to be very important for you. This week you will get a chance to gain such knowledge which can be of great benefit to you in future. During this time you will meet someone who will prove to be helpful in your success. This week will be very auspicious for employed people. Your seniors will be very happy to see your functionality. During this time you will get their full support and they will also increase your encouragement. If you work together with your colleagues during this period, you will get better results. This week is not good for the business class. Your business will remain sluggish so that you will be affected by the crisis. However, at this time you need to be patient. Keep working hard and trust God, soon the situation will change. This week about money, your problem may be deeper. If you have taken a loan, then creditors can put a lot of pressure on you during this time. There will be some tension in your personal life this week. The family will not agree to any of your decisions and you may have to face their opposition. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Day: Thursday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September In the beginning of the week, the situation will be tense but gradually everything will be seen to be normal. On the family front you can get good results in the meantime. The home environment was not going well for a long time, but this week you will be able to clear misconceptions among your family members. You will have an important role in connecting spoiled relationships once again. This week some of your opponents will be active. They can try to cause problems for you. You must work carefully. On the work front, you may face some problems this week. The behaviour of your superiors will not be right towards you. They may not be satisfied with your work. During this time, take all your work seriously. This week will be normal for businessmen. You will not get any special benefit in this period. Talking about money, you can get some relief this week. Any long-running financial efforts are likely to succeed during this period. There will be tension in this period in married life. You may have a big fight with your spouse. If you work with anger then it can be very bad, it is better to keep silence for some time. Health matters will not be good in this period. You have to be careful. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Day: Sunday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Early days of the week will be very good for you. On the work front, you are expected to get some great success. Your business will grow and you will work hard. This time will also be favourable for the working people. The grace of your high officials will remain on you and you will be able to pay full attention to your work. Spending time with family in the middle of the week will make you feel better. During this time, there will be closeness in your relationships. During this time your father can also take an important decision related to you. There are some problems in your marital life. Your tips will keep going with your spouse. There will be no special support from your beloved. In this period, you will get happiness from your child's side. His performance in the field of education will be commendable. Money will be good this week, but in financial matters, you have to avoid taking any kind of risk, stay away from betting. Things seem to be trending in your favor in romantic life. You can make a fresh start with your partner in the meantime. There will be no health-related problems this week. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky number: 30 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week you will be very worried about your health. Due to negligence in eating and drinking, there can be a big problem during this period. You must keep this in mind. Stay away from laziness and set some goals regarding your health. Money can come in the beginning of the week. If you want to improve your financial situation then you need to work hard in the right direction. Do not trust anyone too much about money. This week will bring some challenges for you in terms of work. It can be difficult for you to concentrate at work due to mental stress. You will try to complete your work at the right time but you will not get success. You have to keep your mind calm, thinking of unnecessary things you are doing your own harm. If you do business then this week it will be better if you do not start any new work. You will not get proper results. your personal life will be happy. Family will get full support in difficult times. Relations with spouse will be intensified during this period. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You can get good results in many areas of life this week. All this is the result of your hard work. You are likely to get success in financial matters. If your money is stuck somewhere, then you can get the outstanding amount this week. During this time, you can also take some important decisions to make your financial situation stronger. It is possible that you make an investment. businessmen can also get an opportunity to make a profit this week. Although you may have to work very hard. There will be happiness in your personal life. This week will be very fun with family. There will be a synergy in the relationship with everyone, especially the support of the parents. During this time, you will be more focused on spiritual activities and charity works. If you are a jobber, then at the end of the week the work pressure will be high, which will make you feel a little stressed but you will be able to complete all the tasks successfully on the strength of your positive thinking. In this period, love with your spouse will deepen. You will experience closeness with your beloved. Talking about health, you will be very agile and fresh this week. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Day: Sunday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week will be great for married life. Your relationship with your spouse is likely to improve. You will realize how wrong you were mistaking your sweetheart. Your attitude towards your beloved will change and the love of both of you will also increase. Talking about romantic life, this week is going to be mixed. Tension is possible between you two. You have to understand your partner's feelings. If you are facing any problem then you must talk to your partner. On the work front, this time is going to be very busy for you. Be it a job or business, you will find yourself confused. However, you must not do it in a hurry but rather do your work comfortably so that there is no scope for mistakes. Apart from this, you also have to take care of your health. Do not put too much work pressure on yourself, otherwise, your health may be affected. You may get some stress from relatives in this period. Their interference can cause controversy in your house. You need to be careful with such people. Your financial condition will be normal. This week you will spend according to your budget. You will be able to save a lot at the end of the week. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Day: Thursday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This week will not be good for you. You will find yourself surrounded by many troubles. First of all, let's talk about money, so your financial situation is likely to fall this week. Your attempt to obtain a new source of income may fail in this period. It can be very difficult for you to handle your increasing expenses. Not only this, those whom you expected to help if needed can also step back. In such a situation, your stress will increase significantly. However, in such a situation, you need to work with courage. You trust in God, you will get good fruit soon. Talking about the work, this time will be very important for businessmen. If you are about to start a new job then this time is favourable. This is also a good time for a partnership. The atmosphere of the house will be good. Although some family issues may emerge during this period, despite this, love and unity will remain among its family members. At the end of the week, you will be very worried about your spouse. Maybe his health is not good during this time. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Day: Saturday