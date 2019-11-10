Weekly Horoscope: 10 November To 16 November

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week you will be very cautious about your health. To control your increasing weight, you can go to the gym or start exercising daily at home. You will soon see a big improvement in your health. This week will be fine in terms of money. During this time you will get opportunities to have fun. You need to focus more on savings, otherwise your plans may be hampered. Those in business may get a big deal this week which will make your business grow further. During this period, you will work hard. This week will also prove to be very good for the employed people. You will do your work diligently. Your efforts will pay off and ultimately, you will be able to give your best. Your colleagues will also appreciate your hard work. There may be minor problems in family life at this time, but gradually the situation will improve. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Day: Friday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Some of your efforts failed last week, but this week you are likely to get success. If you wish for a government job, then you may get some good news. Those who do business may also get good results this week. Although there will be a lot of pressure on you due to multiple tasks, your hard work will not go in vain. On the financial front, this week will be very lucky for you. You will be able to earn money easily. There will be no problem related to money, but you will have to avoid giving loans. This time is favourable for working on new plans. Family life will be happy. The atmosphere of your home will be calm. Love and unity will remain among the family members. You will also get their full support. You may travel long distances with your spouse this week. After a long time, both of you will get a chance to spend some good time together. You should take full advantage of this opportunity. You will be happy to see your child's interest in academics. If you stay away from your home, you have to take good care of your health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your responsibilities will give you stress. You may face a lot of difficulties in balancing the work and family. Job-seekers may have to tackle some important tasks this week. During this period your boss may have a very tough attitude. Even the slightest carelessness can land you in trouble. You have to complete your tasks with full honesty and mind. This time is going to be very busy for the traders. If you have recently started a new business, then you are likely to get good profits in this period. It is possible that in the beginning of the week you will not get the results as expected but gradually the situation will change and your hard work will be successful. This time is favourable for partnership in business. Your life partner may ignore you. Those in a relationship can expect a good time. Along with work, it is also important for you to take care of your health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Day: Thursday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You need to take decisions after thinking carefully. Your opponents may become active causing you to suffer a major loss. This week will be full of challenges for those who are seeking jobs. You will feel that despite continuous efforts and hard work, you are not getting good results. The behaviour of your superiors towards you will not be right. If you are not happy with your current job, then this is a good time to look for a new job. The financial situation is expected to decline this week. If you have made an investment recently, you will not be able to earn the expected profits, which will disappoint you. Next time, do not make your financial decisions based on what others say. There will be happiness and peace in family life during this period. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Day: Monday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You will be able to enjoy your work to the fullest. Do not ignore your health. If possible, you should avoid travelling this week as it will only waste your precious time. Married life will be good and you will be able to spend some good time with your spouse. You may get some profits this week, which can solve your financial problems. You may also buy things for your home. Do not be part of any kind of gossips. This week, the dispute over ancestral property can become worse, due to which there will be tension in the family. Differences between family members can disturb you. There is a need to work very wisely in such cases. Hasty decisions may prove to be wrong. Share your problems with your elders so that they can guide you at the right time. Do not waste your time in needless talk, but try to learn something new. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Day: Saturday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week you will try to solve all important matters. Your effort will also be successful to a great extent. On the family front, this week is going to be normal. There will be peace in the house. Relationship with family will be good. You will get full support from parents. You will feel a lot of confidence in yourself. Your boss can take an important decision given your excellent performance in the office. Your health will be great and you will feel better. You will see fluctuations in financial situation, but you need not worry. Your differences with your spouse may deepen this week. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Day: Thursday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Your anxiety will increase and it can also affect your health. So, try to remain calm. On the financial front, this week can give mixed results. You may have to take a loan to complete your important tasks. The situation is expected to improve in the middle of the week. You may get pending money at this time, but it will not be enough to meet your needs. No matter how difficult your situation may be, your loved ones will support you. With their help you can also complete any important work. Concerns related to the health of children will be overcome during this period. There will be a big improvement in health. It would be better if you do not take too much work pressure. You may make mistakes in the course of doing many things at once. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week, you need to take every step very thoughtfully. First of all, you have to work on your aggressive nature, otherwise you will find yourself surrounded in controversies during this period. You need to take special care while dealing with the bank. In financial matters, take decisions on your own, do not depend on others for this. If you follow the advice of others, you may face loss. A matter related to ancestral property will be settled in this period, which will give you a lot of relief. The situation in the home will be favourable. You will get the love and blessings of the elders of the house. During this time, the relationship with your siblings will be stronger. If you take any important decision, you will get their full support. This week will not be special for romantic life. Due to your busy work schedule, you will not get much time to spend with your partner. However your mutual understanding will be good and there will be no problems between you. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Those who are seeking job may get good news this week. You may get a chance to go abroad this week. If you keep working hard, then soon your dream of a beautiful future will be fulfilled. This time will not be special for traders. If you want to expand your business abroad, then time is not favourable for this. You have to wait for the right time. Income is expected to increase. You may get a new source of income during this period. There may be an increase in expenses in the middle of the week and you will not be able to avoid these expenses. You can also make some changes in your financial plans this week. The time will be very difficult for married couples. Your worries may increase as your spouse's health declines. Domestic responsibilities can put pressure on you. You may have issues with your partner. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Day: Monday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week you will be under a lot of stress. You will not be able to concentrate on your work even if you want to. The mind will be restless and you will not be able to take important decisions. It is better to share your situation with your loved ones; you may get answers to your questions and your problem will also be resolved. Relationships with parents will be good. If you are married, then you are likely to have small differences with your spouse this week. This will cause bitterness in your relationship. Some trouble is possible from children. Their careless attitude will be a matter of concern. In such a situation, you need to convince them. On the work front, you may have a tough time. Your seniors have been monitoring your work for some time, it is better that you do not give them a chance to complain. Your health will not be good this week. If you have diabetes, your health is likely to decline during this period. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Day: Friday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This week will be very special for those in love. But if you are planning to propose, then it is better to wait. It would be better to know their mind first. If you are married, then this week will be a wonderful time with your spouse. You will spend more time with your sweetheart. The atmosphere of the house will be good. Love, unity and mutual bonding will remain between the family. During this time you will have a lot of fun with younger members of the household. Travel with family is expected in the middle of the week. This week will be normal for employed people. During this period, you will have to try your best to handle your unfinished tasks, otherwise the workload can increase. You will feel better as your health will improve. You can do yoga to keep yourself fit. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Day: Saturday