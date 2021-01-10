Weekly Horoscope: 10 January To 16 January

Aries: 21 March - 19 April On the work front, the situation is going to be slightly negative this week. You are advised to be careful. Try to complete all the tasks on time in the office also. Also, do not give a chance to complain to higher officials, otherwise you may get in trouble. Business people may get a chance to make a big deal this week. However, you have to make all your business decisions very wisely. This time will be a bit stressful for the natives who do business in partnership. Coordination with your partner may be impaired. It will be better to stay away from fights. The situation will be better than normal in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with the family members. This time will be spent with siblings very happily. On the economic front, these seven days are going to be very expensive. It will be good for you to control your extravagance. Your health is likely to remain weak during this period. There may be an infection or allergy. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Day: Saturday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Be it personal or professional life, you may face some challenges this week. It will be better for you to stay away from wasted worries and focus on your important tasks. If you do business, then you may face a financial crisis this week, especially if your work is related to a hotel or restaurant, then you will not get much benefit in this period. At the same time, these seven days will be very busy for the employed people. During this time, the burden of responsibilities may increase on you. Also, you will have to work hard to complete the pending tasks. Talking about personal life, during this time you will not get a chance to spend more time with your family. As far as money is concerned, this week you can spend any big. This time will not be good from the point of view of health. Increasing stress can damage your health. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Day: Thursday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This week will give you good results in terms of money. You may see a big improvement in your financial situation. This will reduce your stress and you will also be successful in handling some of your important tasks. Talking about work, this week your full focus will be on your work. Be it a job or business, do your work with all hard work and dedication. If you have completed your studies and are looking for a job, then you can get some good news in this period. This time is going to be very important for the students studying engineering. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. You will have the opportunity to travel with your family members during this time. Your journey is going to be very entertaining. This time will be good in terms of health. There will be no major problems during. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Friday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July During this period you are advised to take care of your behavior as well. If you give yourself any advice, do not forget to ignore their words. Your misbehavior can drive you away from your loved ones. Talking about the work, the jobbers can be given some additional responsibilities this week. However, you will be able to complete all your tasks successfully on the strength of your hard work and intelligence. Iron traders may have a big economic benefit this week. If you want to start your own small business with a job, then this week your plan can move forward. In terms of money, this time will be better than normal. If you spend keeping your budget in mind then there will be no major problem. As far as your health is concerned, if you have shortness of breath then during this period you are advised to keep more of your life. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 37 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On the work front, you may get good results this week. If for some time, your promotion has been postponed due to some reason, then you are very likely to get success in this period. You may get a high position. Also, there is a possibility of increase in your salary. This week is going to be very important for business people. In this period you may get an opportunity that will make your business grow faster in the coming days. This time is going to be very beneficial for the working people associated with gold, silver, furniture, diesel, petrol etc. Talking about personal life, the interaction with the spouse may deteriorate during this period. Ideological differences are possible between you. Health problems may come up at the end of the week. During this time you can also have a big expense. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Day: Monday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Personal or professional life, during this period you are advised to make every decision very carefully. First of all, talk about your work, if you do a job, then this week you can get a chance to work on a big and important project. You may also have to travel related to it. Take full advantage of this opportunity and work hard on your behalf. In the meantime, any old legal matter can disturb the businessmen. Maybe some of your work is stuck in the middle. Conditions in your personal life will be volatile. There may be estrangement with some members of your family. Their behavior will not be right towards you. It will be good for you to keep your behavior balanced. Things will improve when the time comes. Your financial condition will be good. During this period you will be able to repay small loans. As far as your health is concerned, with work you will also pay attention to rest. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Day: Saturday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week is likely to be profitable for business people. You can get many chances to earn profit in this period. This is going to be a good time for employed people. Cooperation with your colleagues and senior officials will be maintained. If you are preparing for a government job then you have to increase your efforts. You are advised to work hard. This week is going to be good for you in terms of money. There may be small expenses in this period. If you are trying to increase your income, you may feel frustrated during this visit. Talking about your personal life, you will get the support and blessings of elders of your house. At the same time, your relationship with your spouse will not be right. Distances may increase between you. You will clear all the misconceptions between you in time. As far as your health is concerned, during this period, you will feel mentally weak, which can also affect your physical health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week will prove to be better for you. During this period you can get rid of any major worry. First of all, talk about your work, if you work and are working hard for a long time to complete an important task, then this week your work can be completed. Your boss will be very impressed with your work. If you continue to work hard in this way, then soon you can get big progress. On the other hand, business people can get good financial benefits during this period. If you are planning to make a big investment then this time is favorable. Your personal life will be happy. Your relationship with parents will be stronger. During this period financial benefits from father are possible. This time is going to be very special with the spouse. During this time positive changes can be seen in the nature of your beloved. As far as your health is concerned, avoid working continuously. You may have a problem with your back. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Day: Saturday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December For Sagittarius people, this week is likely to be mixed. In some cases this week you can get results as expected, in some cases you will feel disappointed. If you work then it is possible to decline your performance during this period. Senior executives may be dissatisfied with your work. Their behavior will also be very harsh towards you. In such a situation, your stress may increase. Businessmen may face financial constraints due to non-receipt of stagnant profits. Due to lack of money, some of your major work may stop in the meantime. Conditions will be normal in Your personal life. You are having a feud with a member of your house, everything will be quiet during this period. However, to avoid such things in future, you have to take special care of your speech and behavior. Talking about your health, during this time you will be troubled by cold, cold, phlegm, fever etc. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Day: Monday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January In terms of money, you are advised to be careful, especially if you will avoid borrowing and giving. Apart from this, if you do not make hasty decisions related to investment, then it will be better. There may be some confusion in this period with senior officials in the office. Keep your anger under control, otherwise you can cause trouble for yourself. Business people need to avoid starting any new work during this period. You may be harmed. Talking about your personal life, during this time any matter related to property can get deep. You may have differences with brothers about money. At the end of the week, there may be a drastic decline in the spouse's health. Your beloved's health will remain a matter of concern for you. You are advised to take more care of them. On the economic front, this week will not be good for you. You need to strike a balance between your income and expenses. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 43 Lucky Day: Friday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Your health will be weak in the beginning of the week. You are advised to take special care of your food and drink. Avoid eating outside food. Talking about work, the business people do not take their business decisions in a hurry otherwise you can get caught in the legal affair. If your work is related to transport then during this period you are advised to stay away from the mess. This time is expected to be normal for employed people. During this time your work will be completed without any hindrance. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get full support of your loved ones under adverse circumstances. Be transparent in your relationship with your spouse. Avoid resorting to any kind of falsehood, otherwise you may increase bitterness. Your financial condition will be good. During this time you will keep an eye on your pocket. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Wednesday