Weekly Horoscope: 09 May To 15 May

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week you may have to make sudden trips. However, you are advised to be more alert towards the widespread global epidemic. Talking about work, if you focus on your work, instead of wasting your precious time, it will be good for you. Whether it is job or business, you are advised to work hard. If you are working in a foreign company, then this time is going to be very important for you. In this period, any of your major problems can be solved. In terms of finances, this week is going to be very expensive for you. You need to run according to your budget. Talking about your personal life, take care of the health of the members of the house, especially do not be negligent about children. As far as your health is concerned, due to increasing mental stress during this period, your physical health will also not be right. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Day: Sunday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Discord may increase in your marital life during this period. Avoid arrogance and confrontation with your life partner, otherwise small talk is likely to cause big ruckus. If you are unmarried, then marriage proposal can come for you during this time. Talking about your work, this time is likely to be very challenging for the marketing people. If you are thinking of doing some work in partnership then this is not the right time for this. You need to avoid haste. You take your final decision only after taking appropriate advice. This time will be full of ups and downs for your students. Your mind will feel a little less in studies. You are advised to stay away from negative thoughts. On the economic front, this week will be fine for you. Money can be received in this period. Talking about health, you are advised to include yoga and meditation in your routine. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Day: Friday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This week you are advised to take special care of your behavior. You need to avoid using bitter words. Do not waste your precious time by getting into stupid things. Talking about work, if you do a job, then it is time for you to be full of ups and downs. During this period, you will feel less in work. It is possible that some of your important works also remain incomplete. However, you are advised to avoid such things, otherwise your progress may stop. The natives who do business of clothes and medicines can get good financial benefit in this period. Conditions will be favorable in family life. You will have a good relationship with the members of the household. If the life of the spouse is not good, then his health will be improved during this period. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to take special care of your food. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Saturday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Businessmen are advised to invest very wisely. If you are thinking of making a big investment in this period then you have to avoid it. Natives doing business in partnership may suffer loss during this period. However, you need to be patient. Your problem will be resolved when the time comes. The workload will be more on the jobbers, especially if you are doing work from home, then you will have to complete your work very carefully during this period. On the economic front, this week will be better than usual. In this period, the money that is stuck can be received. Also you can repay someone's old loan. There will be a situation of sunlight in family life. The unity of the members of the household may be disturbed. Do not let outsiders interfere in your personal affairs. As far as your health is concerned, you may have a viral infection during this period. You should be careful. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Day: Monday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you do business then this week is likely to be mixed for you. In this period, if you are unable to get the desired results, you are advised to avoid taking a shortcut route. Small businessmen need to move forward in economic matters. If you do a job, do not increase your list of pending tasks in your office. Try to complete whatever tasks your boss assigns to you on time. Conditions in your personal life will be better than normal. However, you are advised to control your anger. Do not pay attention to small things. Keep pace with relatives. Take care of your relatives. Your financial condition will be fine. If you spend according to your budget then there will be no problem in this period. As far as your health is concerned, if you have high blood pressure and diabetes, then you have to be careful. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Sunday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week is going to be very expensive for you in terms of money. During this period, a sudden big expense can stagger your budget. It will be better to take your financial decisions wisely. Talking about work, if you do a job, then this time is likely to be normal for you. In this period all your work will be completed easily. Along with this, you will also get full support of seniors. At the end of the week you may have to take a short trip to work. Businessmen need to follow the rules being run by the government strictly. A little carelessness can cause a lot of trouble for you. The atmosphere of your house will remain calm and the relationship with your family will increase in love. Any good news can also be received from brother or sister. Talking about your health, you are advised to avoid taking more stress. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Day: Monday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Personal or professional life, the burden of responsibilities will be more on you this week. During this time, there are some domestic problems. However, you will be able to settle all the cases soon. Relationship with spouse will be better. You will get emotional support of your beloved in this period. These seven days are going to be very busy for the employed people. You may be assigned an important task during this period. If you complete this work successfully then you can definitely get a big boost. The natives of the job may have to work very hard during this period. If you are a businessman then you are very likely to get good money profit. This time will be good for you in terms of money. In this period things of comfort will increase. As far as your health is concerned, then make a habit of eating on time. Apart from this, avoid using mobiles and laptops more. Auspicious Color: Purple Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day: Thursday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November During this period any dispute related to the ancestral property can be calm and you can get great relief. The situation will be favorable in family life. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. If the health of the mother or father is not well, then during this time there can be a big improvement in their health. Although you need to take good care of them, also keep them away from stress. Talking about the work, your performance in the office will be very commendable. Your boss will be quite satisfied with your actions. It is possible that you also get signs of your progress. On the economic front, this week will be good for you. There will be no problem with money in this period. Financially, you can also help someone close to you. There is a possibility of a dispute with your spouse at the end of the week. By keeping yourself calm, you can avoid problems, otherwise there may be a big rift between you. Talking about your health, the position of the planets is pointing to a physical problem. You should avoid carelessness. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Day: Thursday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If your health is not going well for some time, you are advised to be more vigilant. It would be better to consult a good doctor. Negligence can be costly. On the economic front, this week you are expected to be mixed. You have to be cautious in matters related to the bank, especially if you have taken a loan, then do not take any kind of negligence in repaying the installment. Talking about the work, senior officers will be impressed by your hard work and dedication in the office. During this, you will work very hard. If you trade, you may get a new business proposal that you can accept. There will be happiness and peace in family life. You will get a chance to spend a good time with family. You will get full support of your spouse in fulfilling domestic responsibilities. Also your love will also increase. You can get some good news from far away at the end of the week. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Day: Sunday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If for some time you are not able to give enough time to your family due to being busy with work, then this week you will get a chance to spend a good time with your family members. During this period, you will be able to clear all your grievances. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong and you will get full support from them in fluctuating circumstances. Employed people may get new responsibilities. However, you will complete all your work with hard work and dedication. If you have recently joined a job, then this time will be very important for you. You may get to learn something new. Apart from this, the guidance of the boss can also be obtained. Businessmen can get relief in legal matters. Your financial condition will be strong. Your deposit may increase. All this is the result of your hard work. As far as your health is concerned, if you have diabetes, then take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Day: Monday