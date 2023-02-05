Weekly Horoscope, 05 February To 11 February 2023, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You may have to travel long distances this week in connection with work. Your journey is going to be very important. You are very likely to get the results as expected. On the economic front, this week will be somewhat expensive for you. There can be a sudden big expenditure in the middle of the week. If you are unemployed and looking for a job, then during this period you may get an interview call from a big company. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. At the end of the week, you will get an opportunity to hang out with your beloved. In this period, you will once again get a chance to know each other. To get rid of health-related problems, you need to take more care of your food and drink. Apart from this, you should also do light exercise daily. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May In terms of money, this week is going to be full of ups and downs for you. Due to stalled money, you may have to face many problems during this period. If you are a businessman, then any old court case can bother you. There are also indications of loss of finances during this period. This time will be very lucky for the working professionals. If your promotion has been stalled for a long time, then you can get good news during this period. You work hard like this and move forward. Conditions will be pleasant in your personal life. If there are any marriageable members in your house, then their marriage can be discussed during this time. This week will be fine for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Saturday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Businessmen will have to be very careful this week. Do not be negligent, especially in legal matters. If you do a job, then you have to be careful with the politics going on in the office. During this period your opponents will remain active and may also try to obstruct your important work. From an economic point of view, these seven days will be very important for you. If you are trying to increase your income, then you are very likely to get successful. This time will not be good for you in terms of love. Due to the interference of a third, you may have differences with your partner. You need to increase your trust in each other. In terms of health, this time is going to be fine for you. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Day: Sunday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July During this time you are advised to avoid long journeys. Your journey will only waste your time and money. Along with this, it will also have a bad effect on your health. If you are a businessman and about to start a new work, then you are advised to avoid haste. This week is going to be normal for working professionals. In terms of money, this time will not be special for you. The more you focus on saving. The more the better for you. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. During this time you can also take any important decision related to the future. This week is going to be full of ups and downs for the students. There may be a major obstacle to your education. There are signs of a sudden decline in health. Don't ignore health. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky day: Monday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This week is going to be very auspicious for Leo people. There can be a big positive change in your life during this period. You will get rid of any old court case and your big worry will go away. Talking about the work, the work of the businessmen will proceed smoothly. During this time you will get many opportunities to make profit. Working professionals can also get results according to their hard work. In this period you will get a good chance to show your talent. This week is going to be a bit expensive in terms of money. It will be better if you prepare your budget beforehand. This time will be spent happily with your spouse. Your emotional attachment towards each other will increase. This week can prove to be better for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Day: Friday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week can bring great relief for businessmen. Any work stuck for a long time will be completed and you will get good profits. Working professionals can get new opportunities. You may get a chance to travel abroad during this period. If you are dreaming of going abroad and doing a job, then your hard work can be successful. Your financial condition will improve. You will also be able to repay any old loan. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Will get guidance from your elders. There can be a change in the behavior of your spouse. Your dear ones can also do something special for you during this period. If you have a migraine, then during this time your problem seems to be increasing. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Day:Wednesday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Starting the week will not be good for you. Work-related anxiety can run deep. During this time there will be hindrances in your important work. In terms of money, this time is going to be full of ups and downs for you. There can be unnecessary expenses. If you do not take care in time, then you can be in big trouble. There may be a sudden decline in health in the middle of the week. In such a situation, there will be obstacles in many of your plans. You may have a rift with someone close during this period. You better control yourself. Your mental peace may be disturbed. You need to be careful with selfish people. Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November There will be happiness and peace in your married life. This time will be very good with your spouse. During this period, you can get to see a different form of your beloved. If you maintain a balance between income and expenses, then there will be no major problem. You are likely to make big financial gains at the end of the week. If you do a job and want to leave the job and start your own business, then your efforts in this direction can be successful. You will get the full support of your close ones. During this, you will get a chance to travel long distances. This visit of yours is going to be very special and memorable. This week will be mixed for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky day: Tuesday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December In terms of finances, these seven days will not be good for you. If you have taken a loan or loan, then the pressure to repay it may increase during this period. You better be positive. Your problem will definitely be solved when the right time comes. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your rapport with your father will be even better. If you do a government job, then during this period you can get the desired transfer or you can also get a higher position. On the other hand, this time is expected to be somewhat challenging for the businessmen. You may get caught in some legal tangle. Also, a lot of your finances can also be spent. If you have a heart related disease then you need to be more cautious during this period. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are a businessman and are about to make a big investment, then you are advised to take your decision carefully, otherwise you can get into big trouble. This week is expected to be challenging for working professionals. Work load will be high, as well as pressure from your boss can bother you a lot. Many types of negative thoughts can also come in the mind during this period. It will be better to control yourself and work hard. Your financial condition will be normal. You are advised to spend keeping your budget in mind. Apart from this, avoid credit transactions as well. There can be softness in the behaviour of your spouse. You forget all the old things and start a new one. To stay physically and mentally strong, do yoga and meditation daily. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 25

Lucky Day: Saturday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Bitterness can increase in your relationship with your spouse. You have to respect each other's feelings. Avoid quarrelling over small things, otherwise, the peace of your house will be disturbed. Along with this, it will also have a bad effect on your children. This week is going to be very important in terms of finances. Your income may increase. There is also a strong possibility of getting any property-related benefits at the end of the week. Efforts related to your work will be successful. Be it a job or business, you can get desired results during this period. If you are a student and are making any effort related to education, then you have to speed up your efforts. There is a strong possibility of improvement in health. During this time you can also make some necessary changes in your daily routine. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 42

Lucky Day: Sunday