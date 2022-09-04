Weekly Horoscope, 04 September To 10 September 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week is going to be full of ups and downs for you. There may be some major obstacles in your work during this period, due to which the mind will be disturbed. Many negative thoughts can also come in the mind. You may also face difficulties in taking important decisions. It is better that you do not take much stress and stay positive. Soon the situation will improve. Your financial condition will be normal. You are advised to prepare the budget for your entire week in advance. Relationships with your spouse may increase sourness. During this time the careless attitude of your beloved may trouble you. There may be differences between you on small matters. If we talk about your health, then due to your busy schedule, you will not get enough time for yourself. This can have a bad effect on your health. Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week is going to be very important for you on the work front. If you do a job then suddenly you can get some good news. You can get a promotion during this period. Businessmen can get rid of money-related worries. Apart from this, you can get a great opportunity to further your business. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. If your brother or sister is eligible for marriage, then a good marriage proposal can come for them. Soon a Manglik program will be organized in your house. There are signs of improvement in the financial situation. Your income is likely to increase. This time will be very good with your spouse. In adverse circumstances, you will get the support of your beloved, as well as you will fulfil the domestic responsibilities together. Avoid worrying too much about your health. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number:30

Lucky Day: Thursday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If for some reason you stay away from your home, then during this period you may get a chance to meet your loved ones. After a long time, you will have a good time. Your parents will get guidance and during this time they can also take any important decision related to you. Talking about work, the people engaged in government jobs can get the desired transfer. Those doing private jobs can also get a lottery. With your promotion, there is a possibility of increasing your income. The ambience of your home will be good. During this time you may get an opportunity to undertake a religious journey with your family members. There will be an improvement in the relationship with your spouse. You should try to understand your beloved. This week is expected to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Day: Friday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are associated with your ancestral business and are planning to invest, then you are advised to avoid haste. You need to take advice from your elders. If working professionals are planning to start their own small business, then your plan can go ahead during this period. You are likely to get success soon. Situations in personal life will be pleasant. Your relationship with your siblings will be strong. Your spouse can get some great success. You will feel very proud of your beloved. This week is going to be expensive for you in terms of money. You may spend a lot of money on home repairs and your children's education. Your budget is likely to be unbalanced during this period. At the end of the week, work-related travel is on the cards. Along with work, you also need to take care of your health. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Day: Saturday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You are advised to use your speech very carefully. Due to your slippery tongue, bitterness can increase in your relationship, especially with elders, you should treat them with love and respect. Respect your spouse's feelings. Avoid ignoring your beloved. Your financial condition will be better than usual. If you spend keeping your budget in mind, then there will be no big problem during this period. However, you are advised to avoid credit transactions. If you give loans or loans during this period, then your money may get stuck for a long time. If you are unemployed and looking for a job for a long time, then you can get good opportunities during this period. Businessmen can get into some legal trouble. During this time you may suffer a big financial loss. If you have asthma, your health may decline. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Day: Thursday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week is going to be very busy for you. The workload on you will be more during this period. Whether it is a job or business, you may have to work very hard. If you are a businessman and want to spread your business abroad, then you may have to work hard. There may be some obstacles in your way. Working professionals can get a good chance to prove their worth. You better try to capitalize on this opportunity. The beginning of this week will not be good in terms of money. There may be a sudden big expenditure during this period, but soon you may gain money. Avoid wasting your hard-earned money on common unnecessary things. There will be an improvement in the health of your spouse. It is better that you try to give enough time to your beloved. If you talk about your health, then your fatigue may increase during this time. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Day: Sunday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You may have to face difficult situations in your personal or professional life. During this time, you will feel very burdened due to the heavy burden of responsibilities. You will not get a chance to spend enough time with your spouse, also you will feel that your loved ones are ignoring you. If you do a job, do not expect too much from your colleagues in the office, otherwise, you will be disappointed. Try to complete your important tasks on your own. This week will be very important for businessmen. You may have to run a lot on the starting days of the week, but after that, you may have a good chance of making a profit. Your financial condition will be fine. If you are trying to increase your income then you have to accelerate your efforts. Even a small carelessness regarding your health can prove to be costly. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you do business in partnership, then this week you are advised to take your decisions very carefully. Apart from this, try to keep a good rapport with your partner as well. The time of change is going on for working professionals. If you work hard, you will definitely get results according to your hard work. In terms of money, this week can prove to be better than last week. Your deposit may increase during this period. You are likely to get some property related benefits. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. This time will be very good with younger siblings. There will be love and enthusiasm in your married life. You will get the full support of your loved one in the ups and downs of life. You will spend a wonderful time with your children. If your health is not good then you are advised to take your medicines on time. Apart from this, to keep yourself fresh, start your day with exercise. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number:20

Lucky Day: Friday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week is going to be very lucky for you in terms of money. There is a strong possibility of a big jump in your financial condition during this period. If you are planning to buy a new property, vehicle or any other valuable item, then this time is appropriate for that. The people engaged in the real estate industry will get desired profits. Any of your stalled deals can be completed. This time is going to be beneficial for the people working related to transport. Working professionals will get the full support of your seniors in the office. Your art of being able to work smoothly even in adverse conditions will greatly impress your boss as well as your superiors. Some tension is possible in personal life. Ideological differences are possible with some of your family members during this time. Wrong behaviour of loved ones can make you unhappy. You will be very weak emotionally. You are advised to control yourself. If you have recently had an operation or surgery, take extra care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Number: 36

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week is going to be very good for you on the work front. If you do a job and have been working hard for a promotion for a long time, then your hard work seems to be paying off during this period. On the other hand, there is a strong possibility of increasing the income of the people doing government jobs. Businessmen will get many opportunities to make a profit this week. If you do work related to clothes, cosmetics, electronics, gold, silver etc., this time will be very auspicious for you. There will be an outpouring of happiness in your personal life. There may be an entry of a new member in your house. Anxiety related to your children's education will be removed. You will spend a lot of fun time with them during this period. Your financial condition will remain strong. You can make some big changes in home decor. Apart from this, some money may also be spent on amenities. This week will prove to be better in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Day: Sunday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If the ambience in your house is not going well for some time, then you can have some important discussions with the elders of the house during this period. Before taking any decision, you should think carefully, in such cases haste is not good. You are advised to treat your life partner with love and respect. Anger can increase the distance between you. This week is going to be very expensive in terms of money. During this time you may also have to take loans or borrowings. You are advised to avoid joking too much in the office. If you do not focus on your important tasks, then your job may also be lost. Businessmen are advised to avoid investing during this period. A sudden decline in health at the end of the week will hinder your plans. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number:32

Lucky Day: Thursday