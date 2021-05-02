Weekly Horoscope: 02 May To 08 May

Aries: 21 March - 19 April On the work front, you will get better results this week. If you do business then you are very likely to increase your business. At the same time, your financial situation will also improve. On the other hand, this week is going to be very important for the employed people. Though the workload will be more on you, but you are likely to get the proper results of your hard work. Unemployed people of this amount can also get employment. If you are looking for a job, you can get the job you want in the middle of the week. The condition of the money will be satisfactory. During this period, you will make every effort to increase your income. At the end of the week, financial benefits from someone close is also possible. The situation will be favorable in your personal life. There will be an atmosphere of peace in your house. This time with your spouse will be spent in great bliss. As far as your health is concerned, do not make the mistake of ignoring even small problems. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Monday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This time will be very good with family. A spiritual program can be organized at home. Relationships will be strong and love will also grow. You will get support of spouse in fulfilling domestic responsibilities. Not only this, your dear ones will also support you in your important decisions. You will get lucky this week in terms of finances. Your income is likely to increase. Apart from this, you will also be successful in repaying small loans. Talking about your work, the employed people are advised to be a little careful this week. The first two days of the week will be fine for you, but the time after this is going to be very difficult for you. During this time, some important work of yours may be interrupted. At the same time, there is a possibility of deteriorating coordination with your seniors. This time is likely to be very profitable for the working people associated with gold, silver, clothes, footwear etc. You can earn good profits in this period. During this time, if there is a problem with your eyes, do not ignore it. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Businessmen are advised not to make any major investment during this period. You may be in a hurry. If you are doing business in partnership and are thinking of furthering your business, then there may be an obstacle in your path. However, you do not have to worry too much. Soon your problem will be resolved. Employed people are advised to pay attention to their pending tasks. If you are more careless then you may increase your workload in the coming days. In the middle of the week, you may have to take a short journey in connection with work. However, you need to be careful in view of the current situation. Along with work, your health is equally important. Money will be in good condition. If you spend thoughtfully then it will be better for you. Talking about your personal life, keep your dealings with your life partner otherwise there may be bitterness in your relationship. Your parent's health will be good and you will get their full support. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Day: Friday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July During this period you may face some problems at the workplace. There is a possibility of a dispute with colleagues. You have to control yourself. Do not do any work in zeal that jeopardizes your job. This time is very important, so focus on your work. For businessmen, this time is likely to be very profitable. During this period you can get tremendous financial benefit. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with the members of the household. If your estrangement is going on with your spouse, then try to clear all the misconceptions between you by talking. Do not overstate small things. In terms of money, this week is going to be very expensive for you. Do not unbalance your budget by spending thoughtlessly on things of comfort. As far as your health is concerned, there may be some problems related to the nerves during this time. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August During this period you will be very positive and full of confidence. In the early days of the week, any of your ongoing efforts may be successful. If you have been trying for a government job for a long time, then during this time you can get good news. There may be small benefits to the business people. If you are connected with your ancestral business, then in this period, with the help of the elders of your house, any of your major problems can be solved. Talking about your finances, this week is going to be normal for you. During this period you are advised to avoid spending big. In the middle of the week, any matter related to real estate may bother you. However, if you do not take any step in haste, then it would be better. There will be a beautiful moment in your personal life. Your interaction with some members of your family may deteriorate. As far as your health is concerned, during this period, some disease can surround you. You should avoid being negligent. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day: Sunday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week will not be good for you in terms of money. You may have to face financial crisis in the beginning of the week. To strengthen your financial position you need to take some tough decisions. Apart from this, the more you focus on saving, the better it will be for you. You do not have to be disappointed if the promotion of the employed people is stuck due to any reason. Soon you will get the proper results of your hard work. The time is likely to be challenging for people doing business in partnership. Relationships with your partner may worsen during this period. Apart from this, there will not be much profit in business either. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Your relationship with your loved ones will be strong. If you are married, your love with your spouse will increase and your trust in each other will also increase. As far as your health is concerned, diabetes patients are advised to be more careful. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This time is going to be very lucky for the youth of this zodiac. You can have some great success. Medical and engineering students are expected to get good opportunities. Business-bound people can make new business plans during this period. If you are thinking of starting a new business, then you have to avoid haste at this time. You may also face financial problems. This is likely to be a difficult time for the people working in foreign companies. You may have to face adversity in this period. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with the members of the household. Your relationship with your spouse will be strengthened and your love will also increase. Avoid worrying unnecessarily about your children. Talking about your health, along with work, you are advised to take full care of your health as well. Improvement in your financial condition is possible during this period. You may receive wealth today. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November For your personal life, it is likely to be a bit stressful. During this period, there is a possibility of increasing estrangement with younger members of the household. You are advised to control your anger. It is better to be courteous in your dealings with all the members of the household. Business travelers may have to travel suddenly this week. Your visit will be very beneficial. For people working in hotels or restaurants, these times are likely to be disappointing. Employed people may have to work very hard during this period. Responsibilities may increase on you. Apart from this, competition in the office will also be more. Your financial condition will be strong. During this period, you can buy a new vehicle or any other valuable item. As far as your health is concerned, along with work, you also need to take care of your health, especially change your habit of eating wrongly. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Day: Monday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week is likely to be mixed for you. Early in the week, your worries about money may get deeper. It is possible that due to lack of money, many of your important works remain incomplete. To strengthen your financial position you need to work harder. Also, make your financial decisions carefully. For businessmen, the opening days of the week will be fine. You can get a business offer in the middle of the week. If you do a job and are expecting a promotion, then you will feel disappointed. Although you do not need to lose courage, keep working hard on your behalf. Your efforts will definitely bring color when the time comes. Talking about your personal life, in this period, tension in the relationship with the spouse can increase. There are chances of quarrels between you on small matters. Domestic problems and workload can cause your health to decline drastically. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Thursday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January On the work front, this week is likely to be mixed for you. Early in the week you may have to face odd situations. However, soon your troubles will end and you will be able to focus on your work. You may have to put up a lot of hard work and hard work in this period of work or business. In terms of money, this time is likely to be right for you. During this period, you can increase your lock expenses, but you can get big money in the end of the week. It is better that you take your step in thinking in financial matters. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. During this period the atmosphere of the house will remain calm. Members of your family will get emotional support. If you are married, there will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. You will get full support of your sweetheart in fluctuating circumstances. If you are single, then this week you can meet someone special and your love can also begin. Talking about your health, you may have problems like headaches, fever etc. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Day: Tuesday