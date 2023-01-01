Weekly Horoscope, 01 January To 07 January 2023, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Be it personal or professional life, you may have to face adversity. Talking about work, Working professionals can be very disappointed due to not getting the results according to their hard work. It can be very difficult for businessmen not to get stalled money. During this period, your important work may get stuck in the middle. Talking about your personal life, and your differences with your spouse can turn into a big fight. During this time you will feel very weak emotionally. Talking about money, the pressure to repay an old loan can increase. Health matters will remain weak during this period. You will not feel well due to increased fatigue and stress. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May During this period, businessmen are advised to be very careful while dealing with big customers. If you are about to start a new work in partnership, then there may be some obstacles in your way. Although this problem of yours is temporary. Progress is being made for the people doing government jobs. You can get a higher position, and your income will also increase. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. During this time you will be able to spend more time with your family members. Love and affinity will increase in your relationship. If you are married then the happiness of your married life will remain. This week is going to be fine for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Day: Saturday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Conditions seem to be normal in married life. If your relationship with your spouse is not going well for some time, then the bitterness between you may reduce during this time. Once again the distance between you will reduce and you will again get a chance to understand each other. Your parents' health will be good. During this, you will also get a chance to spend more time with them. From the work point of view, this week will give mixed results for you. If you do a job, then you are advised to complete all your work fast. Do not leave any of your work incomplete. The people working in the stock market will have to avoid any kind of haste during this period. At the end of the week, you will be very happy if you get some good news. During this, you will also be mentally strong. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Day: Friday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You have to be very careful in the office. During this time some jealous colleagues may try to tarnish your image. People striving for government jobs can get success. You are likely to get the desired job. This week is giving very good signs for businessmen. You will get great success with less effort. You can get a good chance to make a profit during this period. your personal life will be happy. You will get the support of the elders of the house. If you want to have a love marriage, then you can also get the approval of your family members during this period. This week can prove to be better in terms of money. You will be able to focus more on savings. Your health may improve, but you need to focus on rest as well. Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Saturday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The beginning of the week is going to be very busy for working professionals, but the time after this can prove to be better for you. During this, you will get enough time for yourself. There is a possibility of progress for working professionals. Your financial problem will be solved. Due to a lack of money, your stalled work can be completed. The ambience of the house will be very good. You will spend a very fun time with your loved ones. During this time, there will be better coordination in the relationship with the elder brother. You will get emotional support from your spouse. You will spend a great time with each other. Children can get some great success in the field of education. This time will be good for you in terms of money. If you want to buy a new vehicle or any other valuable item, then your wish can be fulfilled soon. Your health will be good. During this, you can also make some changes in your daily routine. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Day: Sunday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week is expected to be very good for you from the work point of view. During this period, you will take your important decisions very wisely, for which you are very likely to get good results. If you do a job, then your coordination with the higher officials in the office will be better. There are also chances of solving your salary related problems. The initial days of the week will be very beneficial for businessmen. There is a strong possibility of a big jump in your financial condition. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Relationship with your family members will improve. During this time you can also get benefits from your mother or father. This time is going to be very lucky for the people studying engineering. You are likely to get great success. Your financial condition will be good. You can also get some valuable item. This time will be good for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Day:Monday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week can increase your stress in terms of work. If you do a job, then the pressure of work will be more on you. In such a situation, you are advised to complete your work by remaining balanced. Avoid taking too much stress, otherwise it will have a bad effect on your health. On the other hand, businessmen may have to run a lot this week. You may have to make a lot of effort to complete the stalled work. At the end of the week, there will be an improvement in the situation and you are likely to get financial benefits. During this time you may have an argument with your family, especially you are likely to have ideological differences with your elders. This week is going to be average for you in terms of money. Your financial endeavor may fail, but you do not need to be disheartened. You will definitely get success when the right time comes. In terms of health, this time will give mixed results for you. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Working professionals are expected to have more workload during this period. In such a situation, you need to take time for yourself and your loved ones in between work. If you want to do your own business with a job, then your plans may move forward during this period. This week will be very beneficial for businessmen. During this time any stuck deal of yours can be confirmed. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationship with your parents will be good. Resolving a dispute related to ancestral property, you can also get financial benefits at the end of the week. This week is going to be somewhat controversial in terms of love. You may have a rift with your partner due to the interference of a third person. If you have a complaint of migraine, then your problem may increase during this period. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Day: Thursday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The beginning of the week is expected to be challenging for businessmen. There may be some major obstacles in business expansion. Working professionals need to work harder to get a higher position. You are advised to avoid making mistakes to get into the good books of the boss. Also, take care of your behaviour at the workplace. In terms of money, this week is going to be full of ups and downs for you. The more you pay attention to savings, the sooner you will get rid of financial problems. This time is going to be very special with your spouse. During this time you will be able to give enough time to your beloved. If we talk about your health, then negligence can cause some serious diseases. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week is expected to be mixed for businessmen. During this period, you can get a chance to make a small investment. You should avoid taking any major business decision. The workload of the working people may be less. During this time the burden of pending works can be reduced from you. Situations in personal life are likely to remain tense. During this time there can be a dispute related to money in the house. You are advised to control yourself. You may get a chance to travel in the middle of the week. Your journey is going to be very important. To strengthen your financial position, you need to cut down on your expenses. Talking about health, during this time any chronic disease can bother you. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 46

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you are a student and are making any effort for higher education, then you are very likely to get great success during this period. If businessmen are planning for business expansion, then your plan can move forward during this period. This time will be average for working professionals. If you want to progress, you have to work hard. There will be love and unity among your family members. During this period, you can get rid of any major problem with the help of your loved ones. In terms of money, this week will give good results for you. You will acquire a lot of wealth. If you have a complaint of asthma, then during this time your problem may increase due to changes in weather. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Day: Friday