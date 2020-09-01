Monthly: September 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This month is going to be very good for you. There is a strong possibility of getting good success during the job or business. You will be worry-free most of the time, so your health will also be good. You will keep your noises in this period with your spouse, but there will be no major problem due to the strong love between you. You will get full support of your beloved in the ups and downs of life. If you work then you can get promoted this month. This time is going to be very busy for the people working in government jobs. Big businessmen will get many opportunities to earn profit this month. If you work related to automobile, gas, printing press, petrol or diesel, then this month you can get a big financial benefit. Your relationship with your parents will be good. Any old dispute regarding real estate can be peaceful during this time. At the end of the month, you may have to travel suddenly. It is better that you take full care of your safety. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Mars Lucky Numbers: 2 10, 22, 39, 44, 53 Lucky Days: Friday, Sunday, Thursday, Saturday Lucky Colours: Green, Dark Yellow, Red, Maroon

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the economic front, this month is going to be lucky for you. During this time you will get many opportunities to earn money. If you take advantage of these opportunities properly, then all your problems related to money will end. In the middle of there, due to a sudden big expenditure, your budget can stagger. If you do business in partnership then you are advised to keep a good rapport with your partner. During this time, his efforts can make a big profit in the business. It is possible that your business will grow rapidly. Apart from this, you can also start work on some new projects. On the other hand, if you are looking for a new job, then this month you will have some great options. This time will be favorable for students. Your performance in the field of education will be greatly appreciated. If you are making any effort to attain higher education then you can get success. At the beginning of the month, you will enjoy your personal life to the fullest, but there are some problems in the middle. During this time, you may be worried about the health of any family member of your house. Lucky Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Venus Lucky Numbers: 6, 11, 22, 39, 45, 54 Lucky Days: Thursday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday Lucky Colours: Orange, Maroon, Peach, Pink, Sky Blue

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your financial situation is going to be better this month. In the case of money, you will make your decisions carefully. Apart from this, you will also get help from friends and relatives if needed. If you are planning to do some work of your own but due to lack of money, your plan is not going ahead then your problem will be solved in this period. You work hard and hard, soon success will kiss your steps. Big businessmen are advised to avoid taking any wrong decision by falling into extreme confidence. You may have to suffer losses due to a dispute with employees. You better avoid it. These are the chances of getting mixed feelings for employed people. If you do target based work, during this time you may have to work very hard to meet your target. At the same time, your boss will keep an eye on you, so you have to be cautious. If you are a student, there may be some obstacles in your education. However, you need to work hard only then your dream of a beautiful future will be fulfilled. Talking about your personal life, any auspicious work can be done in your house during this period. The atmosphere of the house will be quite good. Your relations with your loved ones will be strengthened. Talking about your health, along with work, you have to take care of your health as well, otherwise your health can deteriorate due to excessive fatigue. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planet: Mercury Lucky Numbers: 2, 5, 20, 34, 47, 59 Lucky Days:sunday, tuesday, saturday, monday Lucky Colours: Sky Blue, Saffron, Red, Dark Green

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This month you may face some challenges, but despite this, you will be able to enjoy the good times. With your confidence and courage, you will face all kinds of problems. This time is going to be very important for working people. During this time your transfer can take place. However, you do not have to worry because it will give you positive results. If you are trying for a job for a long time, then you will not get success right now. Trust yourself, the fruit of patience is always sweet. Businessmen may face legal troubles. At the beginning of the month, your business will be a little sluggish, but gradually the speed will increase and you will get good profit. This time is going to be mixed in terms of money. While your income will increase. On the other hand unexpected expenses can put you in trouble. It will be better to keep an eye on your expenses. Cut it as much as possible. Stress seems to be increasing in your personal life. Behaviour of the members of your house will not be good for you. You will feel quite weak emotionally during this period. At the end of the month, some improvement in the situation is possible. If you have any heart disease, you must consult the doctor periodically. Lucky Element: Water Lucky Planet: Moon Lucky Numbers: 9, 12, 23, 38, 44,59 Lucky Days: Saturday, Sunday, Friday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: Dark Blue, Peach, Red, Yellow

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This month you may get success in some cases and failure in some cases. That is, this time will bring challenges for you along with happiness. Many obstacles may come in the way of businessmen. The early days of the month are going to be tough for you. If you have recently started a new business, then this month you will get good returns. Do not hurry, the situation will improve gradually. If you do a job, then you may also think of leaving the job. You will feel that you are not getting the fruits according to your hard work. This is not the time to think about such things, but to work hard. If you stop paying attention to unnecessary things, then you will get good results also. This time will prove to be good for you in terms of money. During this time you can get money secretly. If you are married, try to establish a good relationship with your in-laws. Do not do any such thing which increases the discord in your married life. This time will not be good for you in terms of health. Suddenly you can get some disease. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Sun Lucky Numbers: 8,15, 24, 35 49, 50 Lucky Days: Monday, Thursday, Wednesday, Tuesday Lucky Colours: Purple, Green, Cream, Orange, Brown

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September It is going to be very important for the Virgo zodiac. During this time there may be an entry of a new person in your life, especially if you are unmarried. If you are married, this time with your spouse will be very understanding. You will have a good relationship with them and your spouse will support you in every decision. Talking about your work, the position of employed people will be strong. During this time there is a strong possibility of your promotion or transfer. If you have completed your studies and are looking for a job, then you can get a good job this month. These times are expected to be normal for businessmen. However, you will not be harmed during this time. If you are thinking of starting work on a new project, then for some reason your work may get stuck in the middle. Talking about money, you may have to fight abroad in the middle of there. It will be very difficult for you to handle house expenses. There will be a fluctuating situation in terms of health. You are advised to regularize your routine. Apart from this, you exercise daily. During this, do not forget to ignore even the smallest problem. Lucky Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Mercury Lucky Numbers: 5, 13, 25, 30, 49, 54 Lucky Days: Monday, Friday, Thursday, Saturday, Lucky Colours: Sky Blue, Purple, Brown, White, Blue

Libra: 23 September - 22 October During this time in your married life, love will prevail. The beginning of the month will go well with your spouse, but the tension will increase between you from the middle. You may debate on small matters. This can spoil your home environment. If you will show patience, then the happiness of your married life will remain. Talking about love, if you have been looking for a partner for a long time, in which you want a good friend, then your search can be completed in this period. You are expected to find your dream partner in this period. During this time, do any major work only with the advice of your parents. If you ignore their words, then the loss will be yours. Do not be in any hurry in terms of money. Whether it is a monetary transaction or an investment, you are advised to proceed with thought. Also, you must try to increase your income. This is going to be a good time for working people. In the middle of the month, you may suddenly increase your workload. During this time you also need to pay attention to your speed. Businessmen can get a big relief this month. You are very likely to succeed in a legal matter that has been stuck for a long time. This will fulfil your dream of furthering your business. Talking about your health, be more aware of chronic diseases. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planet: Venus Lucky Numbers: 1, 11, 26, 38, 44, 51 Lucky Days: Tuesday, Saturday, Wednesday, Sunday Lucky Colours: Pink, Orange, Green Maroon

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This month will be full of struggles for you in terms of money, especially if you have taken a loan, you will be under pressure to repay it during this time. Apart from this, you will be very disappointed due to the lack of success in your financial efforts. Talking about your work, during this time all your attention will be on your work. If you do the job, your work will be highly appreciated in your office. Maybe your boss is happy with your hard work and also decides your progress. On the other hand, you are advised to avoid anger, passion and ego. These types of emotions can drain all your hard work. Businessmen may face minor problems, but soon everything will be back to normal. During this time you can get financial help from your father. In the middle of the month, there may be a dispute in the house regarding the ancestral property. In such situations, you need to act wisely and patiently. If you want to maintain the peace of your home, avoid fights and arguments. Talking about your health, you are advised to control your increasing weight, otherwise, you may have serious diseases. Lucky Element: Water Lucky Planet: Mars and Pluto Lucky Numbers: 3, 14, 25, 30, 47, 59 Lucky Days: Thursday, Tuesday, Sunday, Friday Lucky Colours: Red, Brown, Saffron, Purple, Yellow

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December During this time you can get rid of anxiety related to work. If you work and you have been working continuously for some time, then you can get the proper results of your hard work. You are very likely to get a higher position. Apart from this, the burden of responsibilities may also increase on you. It is better if you prepare yourself in advance. If you are not getting any special profit in business, then during this time you will see a big improvement in the situation. Suddenly you can get big financial benefits. If you trade fertilizers then you can get tremendous profits in this period. Apart from this, if you want to start a new business in partnership, then you can get a great offer from some of your friends. This time is going to be very important in your personal life. If you want to build your own house, then you are very likely to fulfil this wish in this period. Apart from this, you may get some good news from your spouse. Disputes with your family will be removed and your relationship will be strengthened. Talking about your health, there will be no major problems during this period. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Jupiter Lucky Numbers: 4, 9, 25, 39, 48, 56 Lucky Days: Sunday, Saturday, Wednesday, Monday Lucky Colours: Cream, Green, Orange, Yellow, Pink

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you try a little more, you will be able to adjust your professional and personal life. You have to understand that along with work, your family is also important for you. You may have to stay away from home for a long time in connection with work. In such a situation, the family will have a lot of complaints from you. To make your professional life better, during this time you can make some plans, especially you can consider making changes in your business. If you work, then this time is going to be a bit difficult for you. You may face challenges one after another in your office. Whereas you will have more workload. On the other hand, your seniors can also remove many shortcomings in your work. In such a situation, your stress can increase significantly. It is better that you keep your mind calm and focus on your work. To remain mentally strong, you must meditate daily. This time is going to be good for you in terms of money. New avenues of earning money will open in this period. However, you have to make your decision with thought. Do not take any wrong path for quick and big profits. If your mother's health is not well then you are advised to be more vigilant. Lucky Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Saturn Lucky Numbers: 7, 16, 23, 31, 45, 55 Lucky Days: Tuesday, Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday Lucky Colours: Pink, Green, Maroon, Sky Blue, Orange

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February During this time your social circle will increase. You may have to travel suddenly at the beginning of the month. It is better that you take care of the safety of yourself and your whole family. Talking about your work, there is a strong possibility of unemployed people to progress. If you do a government job then this month is going to be very important for you. Your salary may also increase with the attainment of a higher position. Apart from this, you may also get a chance to work on some important projects. All this is the result of your hard work, so make your victory celebrations open. If you do business, your business will gain momentum during this period. At the same time financial reform is also possible. If you want to start a new work in partnership then this time is suitable for this. This time will be full of ups and downs for the students, you will feel less in studying. If you are a little careless in writing studies at this time, then you may have to face the wrong result in the future. You better try to focus on your studies. If there is any problem then you can take help of your gurus, elders or friends. Talking about your personal life, a new member may come to the house this month. In terms of health, this month is likely to be alright for you. Avoid junk food. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planets: Uranus, Saturn Lucky Numbers: 5, 12, 28, 32, 45, 58 Lucky Days: Sunday, Tuesday, Monday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: White, Green, Cream, Yellow, Orange