Monthly Horoscope: July 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The month of July will give favorable results. Your big concern about your work will be removed. You will definitely get the fruits of your hard work whether it is a job or business. Responsibilities may be increased on employed people during this period, but there are also signs of your progress. If you do business, it can be beneficial with the help of a close friend. Your creative thinking will keep you ahead of others. This month will be mixed for you in terms of money. During this time you will be able to earn money from many sources. Also, some schemes can also come in your hands, from which you can get a lot of benefit. On the other hand, you may have some major expenses during this period. It will not be right for you to spend this time openly. Talking about your personal life, if there is any dispute related to the land property in the house, then you need to be calm at this time. You will be able to settle the matter with mutual understanding, so that the happiness of your home will return once again. If you are married, try to avoid more confrontation or argument with your spouse. You have to show patience or else stress can increase in your marital life. Talking about health, your energy will increase during this time and you will complete all your work with enthusiasm. However, even your slightest carelessness can cause a deterioration in health. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Mars Lucky Numbers: 5, 10, 22, 30, 47, 58 Lucky Days: Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Sunday Lucky Colours: Yellow, Green, White, Sky Blue

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You are always ready to help the needy. Even in this period you will get such an opportunity and you will live up to people's expectations. If you keep your anger under control, you can enjoy your married life to the fullest. You should think carefully before making any opinion about your spouse or before taking any decision. In such cases, haste is not good. The biggest issues can also be resolved through negotiations. Talking about the work, you can get good results in it. However, you need to focus on your work. If you do a job, there is a strong possibility that your seniors keep a watch on you secretly. In this case, even a slight omission can prove to be harmful for you. On the other hand, if you are doing business in a partnership, then you may have some tension with your partner. It is better you try to avoid it and maintain good relations with each other. As far as your financial situation is concerned, this month will be fine for you. The arrival of money will be good, but the money in hand will move easily. It will be good for you that you do your financial planning very carefully. This month you will be worried about your health. Zodiac Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Venus Lucky Numbers: 2, 8, 15, 22, 32, 40, 54 Lucky Days: Monday, Friday, Tuesday, Sunday Lucky Colours: Maroon, Dark Blue, Orange, Cream

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This month will be full of happiness and challenges for you. First of all talk about your financial situation, during this time you may have to work very hard to earn money. Though you will get good results of your hard work and your income will also increase, your budget may be unbalanced due to some big expenses. If you keep an account of your expenses properly then you will be able to save a lot. The situation will be better for businessmen than before. This time will be appropriate to start work on new projects. The middle of the month is going to be busy for you. During this time, you will be very serious about your business matters. On the other hand, it will be very important for the employed people. You will have some good and golden opportunities which can bring a new twist in your career. If you live up to the expectations of your seniors, then you can definitely get progress, but strict action can also be taken against you for being negligent towards work. Talking about personal life, if you want to do a love marriage then you are likely to get success. You can get full support from your family members. Talking about health, take care of your blood sugar and digestion. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planet: Mercury Lucky Numbers: 2, 18, 20, 33, 48, 51 Lucky Days: Thursday, Sunday, Saturday, Monday Lucky Colours: Brown, Purple, Red, Pink

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This month will be better for you in terms of career, especially if you work, you will get good results. Your work will be appreciated in the office and you will remain dominant. You will become an expert in your work and your seniors will give importance to your ideas. Your financial condition will be fine. You will keep a balance between your income and expenses. You may also cut your expenses. Talking about your personal life, the beginning of the month will be very good for you, but some problems may arise suddenly in the middle. There is a possibility of a dispute about something at home. Your relationships with brothers may deteriorate. On the other hand, the father may face health problems. It will be better if you try to handle such domestic issues in peace. You have to understand that no one benefits from fighting. There is no major problem this month in married life. Your mutual understanding with your spouse will increase. Talking about health, we will be full of ups and downs for you. During this time, do not ignore even small problems related to health. Lucky Element: Water Lucky Planet: Moon Lucky Numbers: 4, 19, 27, 36, 43, 58 Lucky Days: Tuesday, Monday, Thursday, Sunday Lucky Colours: Red, White, Orange, Dark Blue

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Although you are very intelligent and carrying, sometimes you have a feeling of ego due to which you are away from your loved ones. You are advised to avoid such things even this month, otherwise your close relationship may get spoiled. Your spouse loves you very much and in turn wants to love you. It will be good to try to understand their feelings. If you are single and looking for a life partner for yourself, then there is no need to hurry. Your search will end automatically when the appropriate time comes. This month will be good for you in terms of money. There is a strong possibility of increase in family income. If you are associated with your family business and are about to work on a big plan, then you should take your final decision only after consulting your elders. On the other hand, employed people can leave their present job and join another company. There is a strong possibility that you will get a good result of your decision. Talking about health, you are advised to control your increasing weight. Apart from this, you should meditate daily to maintain your mental peace. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Sun Lucky Numbers: 2, 8, 17, 31, 45, 52 Lucky Days: Friday, Thursday, Tuesday, Monday Lucky Colours: Light Yellow, Cream, Sky Blue, Green, Maroon

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you are not getting results as expected for some time, then this month you can start a good and wonderful beginning. During this time you will get success in almost every endeavor. On one hand, while your stress will Reduce, on the other hand you will spend a lot of time in this period. If you do a job, try to maintain a good environment at the workplace. For this, it is important that you keep a good rapport with senior officers as well as colleagues. On the other hand, if you do business, then you can get many good business proposals during this period. However, you need to make all your decisions very carefully. Talking about your personal life, we are going to be very busy for you. Maybe because of this you will be able to spend very little time with your family members during this period. However, love and belongingness will remain in the relationship with your loved ones, so there will be no problem. On the other hand, during this time, your spouse may get some big achievements which will also increase their honor. Your financial situation will be good this month. However, you may have a dispute with someone related to finances. You are advised to avoid such things, otherwise you will be doing your own harm. This time will be favorable in terms of health. Zodiac Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Mercury Lucky Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 30, 49, 50 Lucky Days: Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday Lucky Colours: Cream, Orange, Purple, Green

Libra: 23 September - 22 October People of Libra are advised to work patiently this month. You may not get the results of your hard work as expected. In this way, instead of getting frustrated and frustrated, you should keep your thinking positive. During this time, the problems of personal life will dominate you so much that you will not be able to pay proper attention to your work. To achieve your goal you need to focus on your work. If you are working in a government department then you may face some big challenges during this time. Talking about finances, this time you will try your best to end your old family debt. You may also make some important financial decisions. If you are thinking of doing some big work related to money, then you should think well. Mid of the month is expected to be lucky for businessmen. During this time you can make any big profit. If you are associated with the banking sector then there is a strong possibility of increasing your income. If you are a student then this time will be very important for you. Focus on your learning programs. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. Love and unity will be seen among family members. As far as your health is concerned, small problems can occur this month. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planet: Venus Lucky Numbers: 1, 7, 14, 24, 30, 45, 59 Lucky Days: saturday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday Lucky Colours: White, Purple, Yellow, Red

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November From an economic perspective, this month will be full of struggles for you. During this time, the concern about your finances can be deep. You may face some adverse situations due to low income and high expenses. To strengthen your financial position you need to work harder on your part. If you do business and you have been hanging for a long time, then during this time there is a strong possibility of its completion. Although there will be many challenges in your path, despite this you will get success. If you are planning to start a new job, then working in partnership will prove to be very beneficial for you at this time. Talking about your personal life, your health will remain worried this month about the health of a member of the household. On the other hand, under adverse circumstances, you will get full support of your family members. Love and solidarity will remain among all. If you are married, then this time is likely to be good for you. All the problems between you can be overcome for some time. Talking about health, problems of feet, eye disease, insomnia can occur during this time. Lucky Element: Water Lucky Planets: Mars and Pluto Lucky Numbers: Lucky Days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, saturday Lucky Colours: Blue, White, dark Green, Pink

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This month will not be more favorable for you and not more adverse i.e. during this time you will get mixed results. First of all, let's talk about your work if you do a government job, then at this time you may have to work very hard. However, there are signs of your promotion too, so do not back out in hard work. On the other hand, all the problems going on with colleagues can be overcome during this time. Not only this, people can also come to you for advice related to work. You will enjoy giving them good and correct advice. On the other hand, if you do business, then you may have to take some small trips. Although this time will be very rushed for you, you also need to take care of yourself. Along with work, you should also prioritize your health. Talking about your personal life, you can make important decisions during this period. If you discuss this topic with your father, then talk to him only by looking at his mood, otherwise it may make things worse. From an economic perspective, this time will not be very good, so in the matter of money you are advised to be careful. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Jupiter Lucky Numbers: 3, 5, 17, 21, 36, 48, 50 Lucky Days: Tuesday, Saturday, Thursday, Monday Lucky Colours: Maroon, Dark Blue, Cream, Orange

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January On the work front, this month can be a tremendous success, especially for the employed people of this amount, it will be very spectacular. During this time, you can make big progress. There are also signs of an increase in your income. Apart from this, you can also get the desired transfer. On the other hand, if you do business, you will see improvement in the situation after a lot of struggle. During this time you will get many good opportunities to earn profits. If your business is about clothes, medicine or food, then this time is going to be very good for you financially. Talking about your personal life, the house environment will be quite good during this period. During this time any religious program can be organized in your home. Health of parents will be good. Apart from this, sweetness will remain in your relationship with other members of the house. The happiness of married life will increase. Love with your spouse will be deep. As far as your health is concerned, if you will not be negligent then here is going to be the best for you. Zodiac Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Saturn Lucky Numbers: 6, 18, 24, 36, 44, 54 Lucky Days: Monday, Thursday, Tuesday, saturday Lucky Colours: Cream, Purple, Red, saffron

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Jobseekers of this zodiac may face some challenges during this period. Troubles with your seniors can increase your difficulties. Your performance may also decline due to mental stress. In such a situation, you need to take every step very thoughtfully. It will be good for you not to take any decision in haste. You should try to remove all the complaints of senior officers from your work. Soon they will be seen in your favor. On the other hand, if you do business, then at this time your business will be slow. Although you may get small profits, you may have to wait for some more time to get big profits. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of the house will be normal during this time. There will be no problem with the family. On the other hand, the behavior of your life partner will not be right towards you. There may be quarrels between you over small matters. If you do not handle the matter in time, it may be too late. Talking about health, your unbalanced lifestyle can lead to diseases. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planets: Uranus, Saturn Lucky Numbers: 9, 17, 22, 39, 46, 52 Lucky Days: Thursday, Monday, Friday, Tuesday Lucky Colours: Dark Red, Yellow, Blue, Brown