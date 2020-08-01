Monthly Horoscope: August 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This month will be full of difficulties for you in terms of work. On one hand you may have to work very hard. On the other hand, the problems of personal life will also dominate your work. This time will not be special for businessmen. Your business will slow down Some of your works will be seen in between, but there will be many challenges in your path. The people working in this period may feel unknown about their jobs. If your job is temporary then most of your time will be spent under stress this month. However, if you want, you can turn your failure into success on the strength of your hard work, so try to carry out even the smallest responsibility with honesty. Talking about personal life, your uncontrolled anger can increase discord in your personal life. You will have regular differences with your family members on small matters. The elder of your house will be unhappy with you. The end of the month will prove to be very good for you in terms of money. During this time, the avenues of wealth will open for you. Apart from this, settling a matter related to the property can also benefit. In terms of health, this time you are expected to be mixed. During this time most of your time will be spent in worry. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Mars Lucky Numbers: 7, 10, 29, 34, 47, 58 Lucky Days: Monday, Sunday, Tuesday, Saturday Good color: Pink, Dark Yellow, Red, Sky Blue

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This month seems weak for you in terms of health. During this time, you will be very worried about your health. You may be a victim of some disease that takes a long time to recover. Apart from this, you may also have to do a lot of rounds of doctors and hospitals during this period. This month is going to be mixed for you in terms of money. During this time your expenses are seen increasing. On the other hand, there is also a sign of money gain. If you have taken a loan from someone, then try your best to repay it. It will not be right to overthink. If you have marriageable brothers, sisters or any other person in your house, then the talk of their marriage in this period can get a boost. Although there may be some interruptions in the middle, soon wedding preparations can take place in your house. If you are married, this time will not pass well with your spouse. Increased tension between you can cause discord at home. These kinds of things can negatively affect your whole family. It is better that you work wisely to maintain the peace of your home. Talking about your work, it is likely to be a good time for the working people. Your seniors will be seen in your favor and you will also benefit from it. On the other hand, businessmen are advised to be careful. During this time your opponents will be active. Zodiac Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Venus Lucky Numbers: 9, 11, 25, 36, 44, 53 Lucky Days: Tuesday, Monday, Wednesday, Sunday Good color: White, Yellow, Cream, Pink, Sky Blue

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If there has been constant fluctuations in your married life for some time, then this month, the cloud of misunderstandings between you will be lost. You will come closer to each other. If you are unmarried and want to have a love marriage but your relationship is not getting the approval of family, then this month is giving a good sign for you. In this period your chat match may be married. This is not the right time for you on the economic front. You will now find yourself surrounded by challenges in terms of money. During this time your expenses can increase significantly. You will not be able to pay proper attention to savings due to spending more than income. You may also have to borrow. If you trade, then you can get good profit in this period if you make your strategies keeping in view the current situation. During this time you will also have some good business offers. On the other hand, if you are unemployed and looking for a good job, you may get good news. If you have even a little health related problem this month, then you must not ignore it, especially if you are likely to suffer from throat or stomach problems. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planet: Mercury Lucky Numbers: 4, 8, 23, 30, 49, 52 Lucky Days: Friday, Wednesday, Saturday, Monday Good color: Green, Red, Blue, Cream

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This time will be auspicious for your career. If you have recently left your old job and joined a new job, then during this time you may have increased responsibilities. However, you will be able to win the hearts of your boss due to of your hard work and confidence. If you continue to do similar work, you can get big success soon. Businessmen may face some difficulties at the beginning of the month. Due to the increasing competition in the market, you will be under stress for some time but soon you will also come back with full enthusiasm. You just make your business decisions carefully. Try to keep a good rapport with your larger clients. During this period, there may be some improvement in the situation of money. You can get a new source of income during this period. On the other hand, during this time, your expenses can increase in almost every area, whether it is home repair or deteriorated health of any member of your house or old debt. It is better that you be careful in terms of money. Talking about your health, if you keep aside minor problems, then most of the time your health will be good during this period. Lucky Element: Water Lucky Planet: Moon Lucky Numbers: 7, 14, 23, 34, 48, 55 Lucky Days: Monday, Saturday, Wednesday, Friday Good color: Dark Yellow, Cream, Red, White

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This time is going to be very lucky for you in terms of money. During this time you will not have to face any kind of financial crisis and you will lead a happy life. During this period you can also get something valuable. If you are thinking of buying a new four wheeler, then your wish can be fulfilled at this time. Overall, you will stand strong on the economic front. If you work in a multinational company, you may get a higher position. Apart from this, there is a strong possibility of increase in salary. In the office, you will be able to make your own identity. At the same time, businessmen too will start running again during this period. If you follow the rules of the government and proceed according to the right plans, then you can expect good benefits. If your work is in transport, electronic, cosmetic, medicine etc. then during this time you can get tremendous benefit. Conditions will be favorable in married life. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. Although there may be small fiddles in between, due to good mutual understanding, there will be no major problem. Stay alert about your health, else you may remain upset during this time due to stomach or knee pain. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Surya Lucky Numbers: 5, 10, 17, 24, 30, 49, 57 Lucky Days: Sunday, Friday, Wednesday, Tuesday Good color: Brown, Green, Red, Orange

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September For the Virgo zodiac, this month will give better results in some cases. During this time you are advised to be very cautious about your image. Do not do any work that will have a bad effect on your image. Apart from this, you are also trying to protect your opponents, otherwise they can try to harass you by spreading false rumors about you. Talking about your work, the more you work, the better it will be for you. Your hard work during this time will set the foundation for your future. If you do a job and want to get a high position, then do not be a little careless about your work during this time. Apart from this, try to maintain good relations with your seniors/bosses as well as colleagues. There may also be some changes in the office this month. Situated in business, it seems to be recovering. During this time, you can start working on new plans. Apart from this, if you have a new business proposal, then you can also take your decision after thinking about it. Your financial condition will be good. During this period you can bring any new and valuable thing to your home. There will be some concern about the education of your children. It will be better to try to make time for your kids too. Talking about your health, you need to be more conscious about your health. You have to understand that health is the greatest wealth. Zodiac Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Mercury Lucky Numbers: 4, 16, 27, 33, 41, 50 Lucky Days: Sunday, Thursday, Saturday, Wednesday Good color: Blue, Purple, Pink, White

Libra: 23 September - 22 October It will be full of happiness for personal life. Your relations with your family will be strong and you will get full support of your loved ones even in adverse circumstances. If you are married, this time is going to be very lucky for your spouse. They can get any major success in the field. There is a strong possibility of increasing their income with the attainment of high office. You will feel proud of your beloved and you will celebrate this victory together. You have been constantly facing challenges on the economic front for some time but during this time your struggle may end. Though you will not get rid of these troubles completely, you can get relief to a large extent. In this period you can get financial help from someone close to you. Apart from this, you will also get relief from small debts. If you do business in partnership, during this time you are advised to avoid any kind of debate with your business partner otherwise they can take a decision which is against you. Talking about your health, during this time you will have to give yourself rest from both physical and mental forms, otherwise your fatigue can cause a decline in health. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planet: Venus Lucky Numbers: 4 12, 23, 37, 44, 59 Lucky Days: Wednesday, Saturday, Thursday, Sunday Good color: Red, Orange, Yellow, Maroon

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November During this time you may face some problems in your personal life. There may be situations in front of you where you will find yourself confused. It may be that the changed behavior of your spouse becomes a reason for discord in your house. Apart from this, their behavior with your parents will not be right. In this case, it can be very difficult for you to solve the case. To resolve this issue, first of all, you must try to know the mind of your beloved. Many problems can occur in this period regarding health. There may be chest pain, shortness of breath, etc. You must keep consulting your doctor. You must take care of your health given the current situation. If you are employed somewhere, you will be able to create a different identity in the office on the basis of your knowledge. Your conscience will help you to stand firm even under adverse circumstances. On the other hand, businessmen are advised to control their anger during this period. Your uncontrolled anger can cause you a big loss in your business. Lucky Element: Water Lucky Planets: Mars and Pluto Lucky Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 33, 45, 54 Lucky Days: Tuesday, Monday, Sunday, Wednesday Good color: White, Brown, Pink, Blue

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you work then the beginning of the month will not be good for you. During this time the workload will be high and you will feel very stressed and tiRed. If you are working on a big project, then work closely with the members of your team and try to keep good coordination. However, do not depend on them for everything, otherwise you may be in trouble. At the same time, the time is likely to be good for businessmen. During this period, you can get many small profits. Apart from this, you can also take some important decisions to change the business. From an economic perspective, this month will give mixed results. During this period, some problems regarding money can arise. It is possible that you spend too much money on the health of the mother or father. Apart from this, your income may also decrease. In such a situation, it will be better for you to prepare a full month's budget in advance and spend only on the things needed. If you are married, you will feel a lot of boredom during your married life. This month is going to be normal for you in terms of health. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Jupiter Lucky Numbers: 3, 5, 10, 27, 31, 44, 56 Lucky Days: Friday, Saturday, Thursday, Wednesday Good color: Red, Green, Pink, Yellow

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Talking about your personal life, this month is going to be better than the previous month. However, small fights can occur in your house during this time. You can also have arguments with your family members, but even then there will be no major problem. If you want to maintain sweetness in your relationship with your loved ones then treat them politely. Your aggressive nature can drive you away from your loved ones. During this, try to spend as much time as possible with your spouse. The more time you spend with each other, the better it will be for your relationship. Mutual dialogue will reduce the bitterness between you. You are advised to be more serious about work, especially this time is not good for job professionals. Due to your negligence towards work, you may face criticisms in the office. You better try to live up to the expectations of your superiors. At the same time, businessmen are expected to get tremendous profits this month, especially if your work is of food items, clothes or wood, then during this period your work will progress rapidly. You will also get strengthened financially. Talking about your health, you have to take care of your health along with functioning. During this time, you may have insomnia or even minor injuries. Zodiac Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Saturn Lucky Numbers: 5, 10, 28, 34, 47, 58 Lucky Days: Saturday, Monday, Wednesday, Tuesday Good color: Purple, Yellow, Maroon, White, Orange

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Do not take your important decisions by being influenced by others, especially if you do business, do not hurry in business matters and use your intelligence. Given the current situation, you are advised not to store too much, otherwise you may incur losses. On the other hand, the employed people will be disappointed in some cases this month. If during this time your promotion was going to happen, then it is likely to be postponed due to some reason. However your seniors/bosses will be very happy and satisfied with your performance and you will also get many praises for this. May you continue your efforts and hard work, soon you will get good news. The situation is going to be better in terms of money. You will be able to earn a lot of money this month. You will also be able to focus on savings. Though there may be minor expenses, there will be no problem. Financially you will also come forward to help the needy. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life during this period. Parents will be in good health and you will get emotional support. If you are unmarried and want to have a love marriage, then there is a high chance that your relationship can be approved by your family. Talking about your health, it will be good during this time. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planets: Uranus, Saturn Lucky Numbers: 2, 17, 20, 38, 45, 50 Lucky Days: Wednesday, Thursday, Monday, Saturday Good color: Dark Green, Pink, White, Yellow, Red