Finance Horoscope 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The financial year 2020 will prove to be much better for individuals of this sign. You can get many good opportunities to earn money. However, it is up to you how you manage to take advantage of these opportunities. Even if you face any financial problems this year, you will get help from your friends and relatives at the right time. In the middle of the year, you may get some great benefits. This year, you will take many trips which will be very beneficial from the financial aspect.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The year will bring mixed results in terms of money. At the beginning of the year, you are likely to get financial benefits, but simultaneously, you may face a situation of money loss. You should avoid starting any new work during the time. Also, avoid making any major investment. You are advised to be cautious on financial matters at the beginning of the year and after September. Though you will get financial help whenever required, it may increase your burden.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This year will be full of challenges in terms of money. You will have to make your economic decisions very carefully as you may suffer a loss due to the inauspicious positions of the planets. The beginning of the year will be good for you as you may not face any problem during this time. However, the time later may prove to be difficult for you. The state of constant ups and downs will remain and you may face disappointment in matters from where you have hoped for a good profit.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The year will bring mixed results from the financial front. The constant increase in your expenses will cause many financial problems. The beginning of the month will be fine for you as you will be able to earn some money without any hindrance. But after this period, you may have to struggle a lot. Make any huge economic transaction or investment very thoughtfully. You are advised to avoid lending to someone otherwise the money may get stuck for a long time.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Individuals with this sign may face a lot of problems in earning money this year. Despite that, you will get good results. You will work very hard to get great benefits. To avoid such problems, follow your plans. Many big expenses are possible this year. July to November is likely to be a good time for you. Your income may increase during this period.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Financial progress is expected this year for individuals of this sign. You will get many chances to earn a profit and will feel financially secure. Many of your wishes may also get fulfilled this year. If you are looking to buy a new home or vehicle, this year you are expected to get success. You will proceed according to your financial plans and save quite a lot. Maybe you can get good money from the lottery, stock market etc.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October For Librans, the year 2020 will not be financially beneficial. However, you may get some good opportunities which will improve your financial condition to a great extent. This will be possible only at the beginning of the year. Later, the situation may get difficult and you have to struggle a lot. You may avoid such problems by keeping control of your expenses. If you have an old debt, this year you will be able to repay it.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November From the financial front, the year will be very good for you. You will continue to get many small and big opportunities to earn benefits which will keep you strong financially. If you take your financial decisions thoughtfully, you will be able to save quite well. None of your work will stop due to the financial crisis. You are advised to avoid lending as there are very poor chances of getting the money back. If you have taken a loan from the bank, this year you can get rid of it.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Sagittarians may get good results this year in financial terms. Although, you have to work very hard to get benefits. Keep in mind that the more you work, the better you will get. This year, there may be an unexpected increase in your expenses. You may spend a lot of money on unnecessary stuff. In the middle of the year, time will become right for you as you will be able to save. An issue related to ancestral property can also get resolved this year. You are expected to get a big benefit from your rightful decision.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You will have to be very careful this year in financial matters otherwise you may face a huge crisis. Troubles may also arise due to stuck money. Expenses will become more than income. These financial troubles may fill your mind with negative thoughts and make you choose a shortcut route to earn money. Avoid doing any such unappropriate things as you can get into big trouble. Though you will not be lucky this year in terms of money, your income will be fine. If you keep your expenses under control, things can improve to a great extent.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This year is expected to be normal in financial terms. You may get small benefits this year, however, you are advised to avoid taking any kind of risk related to in finance, especially while making a big investment. You will get money but will not be able to utilize it properly. If you work abroad, there are chances of getting a hike this year. But, you have to work hard for this. June to November is the best time for you as there are chances of getting a good profit.