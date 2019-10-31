Daily Horoscope: 31 October 2019

Aries (March 20 to April 18): If there's some ongoing fight between you and your partner, then today everything will settle down and you will experience the same love again. A very good day for loving couples as today you may bestow a special gift to your partner. From the work front, the day will be normal for employees while businessmen may get a good opportunity to earn profit today. Just keep working as per your plan. Financial situations will also remain good but avoid taking any financial decisions in a hurry. You are expected to get a big financial benefit, but for this, you will have to wait a bit. Health matters will remain good today and you will feel mental peace. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Time: 3:30 am - 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today, your parents will be unhappy and may have some complaints from you. Your careless attitude may be the reason for their anxiety and resentment. If you want the happiness of your loved ones, rectify the mistakes which you have made. A fluctuating situation in the workplace may arise today. You will feel that even after hard work you are not getting expected results. Also, if you are not satisfied with your current job, you can apply for a job elsewhere. However, at this time you have to make decisions carefully. The financial situation will be normal. You will spend according to your budget. Some stress is possible in marital life. Today, you may feel an excess of anger in your partner's nature. Try to keep your mind calm. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 9:30 am - 6:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June The situation will be favourable in the workplace and you will face no hindrance related to work. On the other hand, businessmen are expected to get the benefit of some old investment which will help them in fulfilling their dream to expand their business. Some tension in family life may arise due to property. There is a need to act with consciousness rather than enthusiasm. You will remain financially strong today as there's a strong possibility of an increase in income. Today you may spend a little more on your favourite things. Talking about health, today your mind may remain disturbed which will affect your health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today, you may get a chance to participate in any social event where you would love to look at your best. Financial conditions will remain good today. There will be no financial problems and you may also go for some shopping today. Happiness will remain in the family and relationship with them will be strong. Everyone will get love and support. If you are married, today you may get an opportunity to spend some extra time with your spouse and relive the memories of your old days. The day is also good for loving couples as you both may visit a beautiful place for a date. Time is favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:10 am - 12:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Due to your aggressive nature, a lot of problems may arise at your home today. Your bitter words may hurt the feelings of your family members. It would be better to keep a control on your words otherwise, bitterness may arise in a relationship. Today, you will be worried about something thus, you are advised to concentrate more on your important task and do not waste time thinking about stupid things. On the work front, the day will test your patience. Your small negligence may become a mess today in the office. If you want to maintain your mental peace, do not let negative thoughts come to your mind. Just think well and everything will be good. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today, the workload at the office will be more and you will not be able to pay attention to yourself due to work stress. At this time, don't forget about your health as fatigue may affect you mentally. There will be happiness and peace in the family and you will get full support from your parents. They will be very happy to see your seriousness towards the responsibilities. Also, you may receive a special gift from them along with their blessings and love. If you are married, today you will spend a very romantic day with your spouse. You both may plan a trip to make the day memorable. In love matters, you are advised to be careful and think twice before making any kind of promise to your partner. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm - 10:45 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The day will bring mixed results on the economic front. Exceeding income will make your budget unbalanced. On the other hand, there is a strong possibility of getting the money stuck today. At the workplace, the increasing workload will make you angry and irritated. In such a situation, be careful otherwise conflict with anyone may occur. You will not get good results even in family life. There will be a disappointment due to the lack of support from your closed ones in difficult times. Ignorance by your spouse in such a situation may increase your grief. Better talk to them and won't let the matter disturb your peace of mind. Take care of your health as today you may be troubled by back pain. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The atmosphere at home will remain calm. You will get mental peace by seeing love and unity among family members and will forget all your stress by spending time with them. Today, some special guests may arrive at your home. From the financial front, the day is very beneficial for you. You may get a chance to earn extra money. At the same time, you may get the profit which was stuck for a long time. Similarly, take all your financial decisions and you will observe that your problems are resolved. Today, cooperation from your spouse will not be as expected. Their rude behavior will make you nervous. Instead of remaining silent, you should talk to them on this subject, otherwise, misunderstandings may grow between you. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December At the workplace, a fruitful result is expected today. Businessmen may start a new work, which will give them an additional benefit. For employees, today you may get a chance to be part of an important project. Also, travel due to work is on the cards. There will be love and peace in married life and spouse will take special care of you. Loving couples will also spend a funfilled day. If you recently quarrelled with your partner, then their anger will calm down and both of you will enjoy the day to the fullest. Health will be good today. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 11:45 am - 8:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you will find yourself entangled in many things. You will feel that you are not able to complete any task properly and get annoyed. In such a situation, keep your mind calm and avoid doing anything in haste. Family life will remain happy. Today you will get a chance to spend some quality time with your family and discuss some important issue with your father. A matter that has been stuck for a long time may finally get resolved today with the help of your father. Financial situations will not be good today so, spend thoughtfully. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 4:00 am - 10:45 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Some great success in the workplace is expected today. Your success is the result of your hard work, so celebrate your victory with an open heart. Also, do not forget to thank those who have guided you from time to time or have boosted your morale, especially your parents and seniors. Your financial condition will be better than usual. Today, you can help someone financially. The situation will be favourable in married life and relationship with your spouse will be in harmony. Today you both will spend a good time with each other. Health matters will be very good. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 1:15 pm - 5:20 pm