Daily Horoscope: 31 May 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is going to be very auspicious for you on the work front, especially if you are working on a job and are working on a big project, then for your good management today, the boss can praise you fiercely. This will boost your confidence and you will also try to give your best. Businessmen can get good financial benefits. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Love and unity will be seen among the members of your family. Financial benefit from father is possible, although you have to be careful in the financial matters. Restrain unnecessary expenses Health matters will be fine today. You will get enough time for yourself. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 12:00 noon

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you trade and are planning new stock then you are advised not to hurry. Given the current situation, you should make your business decisions wisely. Drug traders may face a challenging situation today. Today will be better for you in terms of money. If you are thinking of buying gifts for your loved ones, then the day is good for this. You are advised not to go far beyond your budget. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your parents will be very happy with you. If you are married then you will have to try to spend more time with your spouse. Talking about health, there may be a problem of dehydration. It would be better to consume more water. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your careless attitude in the office can spoil the mood of the boss. You may have to take back any important responsibility given to you. You are advised to focus more on your work otherwise you may have to lose your job. Businessmen need to make some sound decisions for good profits. Talking about your personal life, you can have a conversation with a member of the house on a small matter. Your aggressive nature can disturb the peace of home. It would be better to keep your anger under control and use your words to talk. On the economic front, days are expected to be expensive. Today you may also face criticisms due to your habit of spending without thinking. As far as your health is concerned, if you are a patient of asthma then today your problem can increase. Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be a better day for businessmen. Your financial problem can be solved. If you are a businessman then today there is a strong chance of getting a good chance on your hands. Employed people will have to make good efforts to keep pace with their seniors in the office. They may not be satisfied with your work today. It will be better if you work hard Talking about personal life, you may have a conflict with your spouse today regarding money. You will be harmed by futile debates and conflicts. You better avoid such things. Today will not be good for you in terms of health. Mental worries can increase and physically you will also feel weak. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 10:35 am to 7:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are going to take an important decision today, then you need to take your decision carefully. If you take any wrong decision in a hurry, then you may suffer the wrong result. In the office, you try to complete your work on time. Today, the boss will keep an eye on you. A little carelessness can increase your problems. People who trade in electronic items can benefit financially. If you are thinking of furthering your business, then soon you can get a great opportunity. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. You will get a chance to spend enough time with the children today. You may also help them in their studies. Your financial condition will be good. However, today you are advised to avoid lending transactions. Talking about health, you should also take adequate rest with work to keep yourself fresh. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 35

Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If there is an elderly member in the house, then maybe spend more time with them today. Today, you will engage in spiritual lessons. You may also get a chance to visit some religious place. If you are married then there can be a beautiful twist in your married life. You are likely to get some good news from your spouse today. Your financial condition will be good. You will try more quickly to increase your income. Soon you can get good results of your hard work. If you are a small businessman then you are advised to avoid stocking more goods. Employees will have a normal day. You will get full support of your seniors and colleagues in your office. Your health will be good and you will feel very refreshed. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 5 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are a student then you are advised to work hard, especially if you are going to take the online exam, then use your time wisely. Negligence can be expensive at this time. Today is going to be a very important day for the people working in fashion. You can get some great success. Businessmen are advised to avoid making large investments. Conditions in your personal life will be better than usual. Relationship with your family can improve. You will get the blessings of the elders of your house. A new member may be coming to your house soon. Money situation will be fine. However you need to avoid spending with an open heart. As far as your health is concerned, avoid worrying unnecessarily, otherwise your health may be weak. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will not be a good day for you on the work front, especially if you do a job today you may have to face adverse situations. Your boss will not be satisfied with what you have done. You may also have to face their anger. Businessmen can get decent economic benefits. If you do business in partnership, avoid making any major decisions today. Talking about your personal life, there is a possibility of deteriorating coordination with younger members of your family. You try to understand their side and keep your behaviour polite. There may be little fuss with the spouse, but soon everything will be normal between you. Your financial condition will be good. Today your budget will be balanced. If you have a bad habit of cigarette and alcohol then you will have to try to get rid of it as soon as possible. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 4:40 pm to 10:05 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be a great day for you on the work front. If you do a job, then you can get an opportunity to work on an important project in the office and you can also lead your team. This golden opportunity can open the way for you to progress, so you work hard. Small businessmen are advised to take their decisions carefully, especially to avoid violating the rules of the government. your personal life will be happy. Today a relative may come to your house suddenly. If you are unmarried, there is a possibility of a good marriage proposal for you. The search for your soulmate may soon be over. Your health will be fine today. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 13

Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 12:45 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Do not make any haste while completing your important tasks in your office, otherwise all your hard work can drain. Today is going to be a very busy day for the people working in government jobs. As the burden of responsibilities increases, you will be under a lot of stress. However you are advised to do your work with a calm mind. Business associates will have to try to keep a good rapport with their customers. Debate can cause financial loss to you. If you have recently started a new business, today you can get good financial benefit. Conditions in your personal life will be unfavorable. Elderly people will disagree with some of your decisions. Today will be a good day in terms of money. Talking about your health, there can be some problem related to muscles. Avoid lifting heavyweights. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 44

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Days are auspicious in terms of money. Suddenly there can be a huge financial benefit. This will strengthen your financial position. Today father will be unhappy with you. It is better that you do not ignore your domestic responsibilities. You need to pay more attention to the marital life. Try to get rid of arguments with your spouse today. Talk openly with your loved one. Talking about romantic life, maintain transparency in the relationship with your partner. Do not resort to any kind of lie at all, it can create a rift between you. Today business related travel will be beneficial. At the same time, the workload on the people doing the job will be less. Do not be a little bit careless about health, especially in view of this global pandemic, you are advised to take full care. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number: 31

Lucky Time: 8:15 am to 6:00 pm