Daily Horoscope: 31 January 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be full of ups and downs on the economic front. A sudden increase in expenses will spoil your budget. Also, there will be pressure on any old debt. You can get better results today in the field. Your ongoing efforts will bring color and you may progress. Today will be normal for businessmen. You will be able to solve any domestic problem with your understanding. Conditions will remain stressful in your married life. Your partner may have issues. Your loved ones may be very angry with you. Talking about your health, if you have heart disease then take more care. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May To strengthen your financial position you need to work harder. Apart from this, you are advised to make changes in your financial plans. It would be better if you do not talk more about money. If you do business and are planning to start a new business, today your plan can move forward. Today, people working for food and drink can get more benefits. There is a strong possibility for the employed people to get good results of their hard work. In the office, you can find signs of your progress. You keep working like this. The atmosphere of the house will not be right today. Domestic discord may increase. Talking about your health, your health can decline due to running and stress. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 4:40 am to 3:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June There are some problems in personal life. Do not be negligent in family matters. Whatever decision you make, take it very wisely. If you do business and for some time you are not getting results as expected then some improvement is possible on this day. Suddenly there may be a good chance on your hands. Employed people must try to improve coordination with their bosses in the office. You give priority to even the small responsibility given to your boss.Your financial condition will be good. Today you need to spend wisely. Talking about your health, you will be troubled by headaches today. You are also advised to pay attention to rest. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Workload in the office may increase suddenly. It will be better to abandon the laziness and try to complete all your tasks fast. Today, your boss will keep an eye on you. Apart from this, you are advised to avoid any confrontation or conflict with colleagues. If you do business then today you have to avoid traveling. Today's journey will prove to be quite expensive and tiring. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will get full support of the house members. If your relationship with your spouse is not going well, then the day is good to remove all grievances. You openly present your side in front of your beloved. Some decline in your financial situation is possible. Suddenly there can be some big expenses. As far as your health is concerned, today there can be any problem related to the feet. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 10:10 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Talking about work, today's day is going to be mixed for you. If you are employed, then you will have more workload in the office. However, you will complete all your work with hard work and honesty. Also senior officers will also be satisfied with your performance. Retail businessmen can benefit well today. If you do business in partnership, then you will have to avoid any conflict or conflict with your business partner. The bitterness between you can cause harm. Your relationship with your life partner will be deepened. Today financial benefits are possible from your beloved. In the evening there will be an opportunity to have fun with friends. Today, you will feel very refreshed mentally. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 2:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you talk about your health, then today will be normal, but with good food, you are advised to include yoga in your daily routine. With this you will be very strong physically and mentally. Your personal life will be happy. Suddenly some good news can be found which will make the atmosphere of the house even more pleasant. Your parental blessings will be received. If your spouse is very busy and unable to pay attention to you, then today is going to be something special for you. Today at home, your loved one can make a surprise plan for you. Some improvement in the economic situation is possible. Focus on your important tasks by abandoning laziness in the office. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 12 noon

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are a student then today is going to be very lucky for you. You can get tremendous success in any recently given examination. Employed people need to treat senior officials with respect. If he is dissatisfied with what you have done then you must avoid arguing. Avoid repeating the same mistake again and again. If you deal with gold and silver then today is going to be an average day for you. There may be a problem with money in the second part of the day. It is possible that some of your important work remains incomplete due to lack of money. Talking about your health, if you have breathing problems today, then you have to take more care of yourself. Apart from this, you will also have to avoid being angry. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is going to be a very important day for you. There can be some big changes in your life. However, you do not have to worry much because this change will give positive results to you. Talking about the work, you can be given additional responsibilities in the office. It would be better to try to complete your work with full enthusiasm and enthusiasm. People doing business related to hotels or restaurants can get good financial benefits today. If you are thinking of furthering your business, then you have to avoid it. Your personal life will be happy. Parents, brothers and sisters, your relations with all will be good. If you are married then you are advised to pay more attention to your married life. Health matters will not be right today. Sudden health may decline. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 6:30 am to 1:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December On the work front, you can get good results today. Today all your work will be completed according to your plan. If you do a job, then you are going to be very busy today for an important meeting in the office. On the other hand, businessmen can get a good chance to make profit. If your work is related to diesel, petrol, property, import-export, transport etc. then today you can get good financial benefit. The atmosphere of the house will remain cheerful. After a long time you will spend a lot of time with your family today. Money will be better than normal. Today you can also do some urgent shopping for yourself. The day will be favorable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If some of your important work was left incomplete yesterday, then it is very likely to be completed today. There are signs of a boom in your financial situation. Your financial efforts can be successful. However, in financial matters you need to act very wisely. Employed people are advised to behave very balanced in the office. Avoid talking furiously to colleagues otherwise you may be in trouble. Today will be a good day for businessmen. You will not get any big benefit. Small businessmen can get any major relief. Talking about personal life, there may be some changes in the behavior of your spouse. The day is going to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will not be the beginning of the day. Arguments with your spouse are on the cards. The wrong words of your beloved can hurt your feelings. You better control your anger. Your financial condition will be fine. Today you are advised to avoid borrowing and lending. Talking about the work, the Employed people need to pay attention to their speed. Also, do not put too much work pressure on yourself to please your boss or superiors. This may affect your health. Businessmen may face a big challenge today. It is possible that some of the work that you are making suddenly goes wrong. It is possible that you may also suffer financial loss. Talking about your health, if you are already ill, do not be negligent. Lucky Colour: Grey Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 6:40 am to 12:00 noon