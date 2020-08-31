Daily Horoscope: 31 August 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If any of your work has been interrupted for a long time, today you are advised to worship Goddess Durga. This will complete your work without any hindrance and you will also feel mental peace. Be nice to the female colleagues in the office. Avoid rhetoric or conflict with anyone at the workplace. If you do business then today is not a good day to start any new work. You may have to postpone your work due to financial problems. Love will increase with your spouse and you will get their full support. Today you will feel quite good by spending time with the children. You will be very happy to find a lost item suddenly. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 4:35 am to 1:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today's health is going to be something wrong. You may have a problem with urine. It is better that you take care of cleanliness. Your performance in the office will be appreciated. Your boss will be very satisfied with your work. Your respect and respect among colleagues will increase. If you do business then avoid adopting shortcut ways to earn quick profit otherwise it may result in loss instead of profit. There will be happiness in your personal life. If your younger brother or sister is eligible for marriage, then a good marriage proposal may come for them today. You will get the blessings of your parents and will also support your decisions. Talking about finances, you need to curb your increasing expenses. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Worries about the future may haunt you. You will be in a dilemma about your future plans. You have to understand that nothing will be achieved only by worrying. You have to work hard to achieve success. Apart from this, you also have to avoid doubting the decisions for yourself. Talking about work, today will be a very busy day for employed people. If you are connected with electronic media then you can be entrusted with some important responsibility. If you work related to a hotel or restaurant, then this time will be full of ups and downs for you. Small businessmen are advised to follow the rules of the government. There will be an atmosphere of tension in your house due to your feelings with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Due to excessive physical fatigue, your health can be affected today. It will be better to give yourself enough rest with work. Try to complete your pending tasks in the office as soon as possible. Today your boss can review tasks. If you do business and any of your business matters have been bothering you for a long time, then you have to work wisely to deal with it. Do not do such a thing in anger, that you can do your own harm. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. Today a religious event can be organized in your home. The day will be expensive in terms of money. There may be some major expenses. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 12:40 pm to 6:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Do not make any haste while working in the office. If you make any mistake today, then you may have to suffer the wrong result. Businessmen are advised to avoid making big economic transactions. If you do business in a partnership, then avoid arguments or debate with your partner. You need to increase your trust in each other. This will progress you. The home environment will be tense. Some household members may go against you. It is better that you do not pressurize your family about anything. You also need to take care of their likes and dislikes. Use your words thoughtfully while talking with your spouse. Your financial condition will be good. As far as your health is concerned, today you have to avoid getting angry otherwise your health may deteriorate. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You will make rapid efforts to strengthen your financial position. You will not look for new opportunities. May you succeed in your efforts soon. The office environment will be very good. You will do your work diligently. If you are working hard to complete an important task, then do not worry about it. You get your work done first. If you are planning to start your own small business, then you can take your step forward with proper advice. The atmosphere of your house will be good. You can get a special gift from your parents today. If you are married, there will be sweetness in the relationship with your spouse. The day will be favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 5:55 pm to 10:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Stay away from negative thoughts otherwise your problems may increase instead of less. This time is very important for you, so do not waste it on unnecessary things. It will be better for you to focus on your work. Your slow pace in the office can cause problems for you. Your seniors will be very angry with you for not completing your work on time. On the other hand, today is going to be a mixed day for the businessmen. Talking about your personal life, the tough attitude of your spouse can disturb you. You will feel quite weak emotionally. In this type of situation, you need to be patient. Gradually things will return to normal on their own. Talking about your health, today you will not feel good not only physically but also mentally. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 12 noon

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is going to be lucky for you in terms of money. Your income is likely to increase. If you keep thinking about your financial decisions in the same way, then soon you can get rid of all the problems related to money. You may have to run a lot today for office work. However, by the evening your work will be completed and you will breathe a sigh of relief. Recently, you have started a new business, so today you can get tremendous profits. Your personal life will be happy. Today will be spent in peace with your family. If your spouse has been troubled for some time, you must talk to him openly so that you can know his heart. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Make your important decisions carefully. Do not get misled by others because you understand your good and bad well. You need to be mentally strong. You may have to work hard in the office today, but do not panic and work with full fervour. You will surely get good success. If you want to achieve a higher position then this is the right time to bring out your hidden talent. Today will be beneficial for the people related to the food and beverage business. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationship with your family members will be strong, especially today, you will spend a very good time with your spouse. Talking about your health, you may have an allergy or infection. You better take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 3:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Along with work, you also need to pay attention to your personal life. If you continue to ignore your family in this way, then the distance in your relationship may increase, especially this time you have to pay more attention to your children. The economic problem seems to be getting deeper. If you have borrowed or borrowed, you will be under pressure to repay it. Jobseekers are advised to refrain from criticizing or criticizing their colleagues in the office. Your habit today can put you in great difficulty. Businessmen may have to travel suddenly today. Your journey will be pleasant and you will get the expected result. Talking about your health, today you may have a headache and insomnia. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:55 am to 4:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be an auspicious day. If you want to start a new business but due to financial problems, your plan is not going ahead, then this problem can be removed today. Employees will have to be mentally active in the office. You may have to do many tasks at once. However, you will get full support of your superiors, so work hard. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Health of your parents will be good. You will get their affection and blessings. Today you can shop for any precious item for your home. As far as your health is concerned, avoid sitting and working continuously, otherwise, there may be problems related to the waist. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm