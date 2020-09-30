Daily Horoscope: 30 September 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be good for you in terms of health. If you are having problems like cold, cold, fever etc. then today you will get a lot of relief. However, if you do not care a bit about your health, it will be good. Employed natives will get good results. In view of your good performance and good management, your bosses can think about your promotion. All this is the result of your hard work. businessmen of this amount are advised to be careful. You must follow the rules of law, otherwise you may get caught in a legal affair for a long time and you may have to suffer a big loss. Your financial condition will be strong. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you can get a chance to participate in a social event. It is better that you do not let this opportunity go by hand and take part in this program. Today will be a difficult day for you on the work front. If you do a job, avoid repeating the same mistake again and again in the office, otherwise you may have to hear the bitter words of your boss. On the other hand, businessmen will have to fight hard to earn profits. Today is going to be quite a rush for you. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Today will be a happy day with your family. Your financial situation will be normal. If you are in the mood to spend big, then you are advised to avoid it. As far as your health is concerned, you may have a headache or insomnia. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 3:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June On this day you need to take more care of your speech and behavior. It is better if you do not talk to anyone at home or workplace loudly. Do not forget to ignore the things of your boss in the office. Try to complete whatever task they assign to you first. If you do business in partnership, keep good rapport with your partner. The rift between you may have a bad effect on your business. There is a strong possibility of benefiting the lumbering businessmen today. You may have feelings with your spouse. It is possible that you did not agree with anything about them. To stay healthy, first of all, organize your routine. Apart from this, doing yoga daily will also be very beneficial for you. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 7:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you will be surrounded by many kinds of worries and your mind will be depressed. However you are advised to avoid worrying too much. This problem of yours is temporary, soon things will appear in your favor. If you are having trouble with the members of your house, do not keep any negative feelings in your mind towards your family. If you try to resolve the matter through negotiation in peace, then you will surely get success. Employees will have a normal day. At the same time, big businessmen can get big financial benefits today, especially if your work is related to property, then you will get the same result as expected. Today will not be a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 3:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is a good day to end distances with loved ones. It will be better to try to spend as much time with your family today. Eliminate all the grievances through dialogue with love. Avoid hurting your parents' feelings. Life partner can get any great success, which will make the mind very happy. You will express your feelings openly in front of your beloved. At the same time you will feel how much your loved ones love you. Laziness in your office can spoil the work you do. Today, whatever work is assigned to you, try to complete it with hard work and dedication. If you do business and your work is connected with foreign companies, then today will not be special for you. Avoid haste and panic today, otherwise you may get hurt. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September In case of money you need to be extra careful. Today it will be better not to do any kind of transaction or investment. Apart from this, you are also advised to rein in your rising expenses. If you do a job, then you are very likely to succeed in your efforts. You may get a high position. If you do business and are thinking of furthering your business, you may feel disappointed today. Though you will have to work with courage, soon all the obstacles coming in your way will be overcome. Conditions in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. Some household members will be unhappy with you. Maybe on some thing today, you will have your feelings with him. Talking about your health, you are advised to be more alert towards this global epidemic. It will be better to focus on strengthening your immunity. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 4:10 am to 2:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be a relief for you. You will get good results in professional and personal life. The mind will be very happy to get some good news in the morning. If you do a job, then your bosses will be very impressed by your hard work and you will get their full support. You may also have an important discussion with your boss today. If you work with cement, sand, ballast, today you can get good benefits. Some stress is possible in your personal life. You may have ideological differences with the elders of your house. It will be better to take care of your speech and behavior. Today, your spouse will look worried. In such a situation, you must try to find out the reason for their trouble through conversation. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Time is favorable for students. You study diligently and move forward towards your goal. If you have given any exam recently, then you are very likely to get tremendous success. Your personal life will be happy. If your younger brother or sister is eligible for marriage, then today a good marriage proposal may come for them. The relationship with your spouse will remain in harmony and you will get their full support. Talking about money, today is the day to stay well. If you spend according to your budget then there will be no big problem. Talking about your work, if you are associated with media and politics, today is going to be a very important day. You can have some great success. Talking about your health, today you will be very refreshed and energetic. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You need to behave very balanced today. You may encounter some people who may be the cause of your annoyance. In such a situation, you are advised to avoid using sharp words. You better learn to ignore these kinds of things and people. Keep your own business in the office. Do not put too much leg in the affairs of colleagues. Small businessmen today can benefit fairly. Today you will be very worried about money. You may have to spend a lot of money even if you don't want to suddenly. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. The relationship with the members of your house will remain in harmony. A big change can be seen in your life-partner's nature. Maybe even today, treat you very rough. Talking about your health, you need to take more care of your food and drink. Eat plenty of fresh fruits and green vegetables. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be mixed results on the work front. If you work then you may face some problems due to sudden increase in workload in your office. However, with your hard work, you will be able to complete all your work on time. Today is going to be auspicious for businessmen. You can connect with some big customers, which will definitely benefit you in the coming days. Your financial condition will become better. Any of your long-term financial efforts can be successful and you will get money. There will be some upheaval in your personal life. The Taj Mahal deterioration can cause a big controversy among members of your household. Talking about your health, today is the day for you to be mixed. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 8:55 am to 12 noon

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Avoid getting affected if someone speaks their mind out, otherwise today you will end up wasting your precious time. Today you will love being in solitude. If there is anything in your mind, share it with your loved ones. If you work then today you will have a workload and you may also have to work overtime. If you do iron business then you may face some challenges. It is possible that some of your work may get stuck due to financial problems. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. There will be love and sweetness in the relationship with your family. You will get full support of your spouse in adverse circumstances. As far as your health is concerned, today you will be troubled by stomach irritation, constipation, acidity problems. In this way, you are advised not to be negligent in eating and drinking. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:10 pm to 9:50 pm