Daily Horoscope 30 November 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You will get good results in married life. Your spouse will forget all the old and bitter things and once again, extend their hand towards you with love. You should also give your full support. To maintain love and peace in your married life, you have to give importance to the words and feelings of your beloved. Some positive things can happen in a romantic life too. Your partner may make up their mind to take the relationship forward. They may also propose marriage in front of you. Talking about health, you may get a bit tired today due to extra work. However, in the second part of the day, you will get enough time to rest. Financial constraints may hamper some of your plans. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you do a job, then the day is good to talk to your boss about increments. There is a strong possibility that you will get positive answers. Businessmen may get an opportunity to invest in international business. Your health should be your priority at this time. You need to keep balance in your personal and professional life. Do not be careless about your health by taking too much workload. This is also affecting your family life. You need to make time for them too. Talking about romantic life, the day is favourable to meet your parents with your partner. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 4:15 pm to 10:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you will see improvement in your health and feel mentally good. If you want to stay healthy, pay attention to good food and adequate sleep. Avoid working late in the night. The day will be normal in terms of money. If you get any chance to earn money, take the decision wisely and do not hurry otherwise, you may get cheated. The situation will be favourable in the workplace. The environment of the office will be very good. You will be more focussed in your work today. There will be happiness and peace in the family. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 5:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July It will be a very blissful day today. You are going to have a lot of fun with the family. You will find yourself stress-free. The moments spent with your loved ones will become memorable for you. In marital life too, the mutual understanding with your spouse will become better. Time is favourable for students. Your interest in studies will increase and if you are preparing for any competitive examination, your mentors will be very supportive. Talking about money, today you may spend a little more on household stuff. Time is good for making some economic plans. Today, employees may get a great opportunity to prove themselves by their hard work. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:05 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The day is auspicious on the work front. If you are looking for a new and good opportunity, today you may get the unexpected. Employees may get a new assignment. If they complete this work successfully, the progress is certain. Businessmen may try their luck in new business. You are likely to get good results. Your financial condition will be good. There's also a possibility of getting your stuck amount. Any problem going on in married life will be solved. If you are worried about your spouse's health, you will see improvement in their health today. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 1:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September From a long time, you were quite worried due to household issues, however today, the atmosphere of the house will be seen differently. The ongoing dispute between family members will end and the happiness will once again knock your door. If you want to give credit to someone for your happiness, only your spouse deserves the same as this has been possible only by their understanding. Talking about romantic life, today your partner will give the love and support which you have expected. Both of you will enjoy a very fun day. You need to be careful in the office today. A colleague of yours may try to spoil your image by spreading false statements about you so to divert your mind from your work. In such cases, work very intelligently. Keep calm and try to concentrate on your work. Your financial condition will be good. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 1:05 pm to 5:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today, your spouse will give you full support in solving household issues. However, you have to avoid doubting them otherwise, it may lead to your separation with them. Talking about the work, businessmen need to be careful today as they may face an obstacle in their work. Chances are someone may go against your decision today. For employees, the day will be normal. In terms of money, stars are in your favour today. You will be able to get the stuck money with your understanding. Today your health will be good and you will feel a new energy and enthusiasm. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November There will be happiness and peace in the family. Today, with the help of family members, a stuck work of yours may get completed. This is the right time to clear all misunderstandings with your spouse. If you behave thoughtfully, you will surely get the support of your loved ones. So, try to make some changes in your behaviour to make your relationship strong. Talking about romantic life, today will be a very important day. Single individuals may meet a special person with whom they would like to spend their whole life. You are likely to get success in the workplace. If your opponents are obstructing your work, today you can overcome them. The day is good in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 8:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Sometimes, we make some decisions which do not land in our favour. Such problems often upset us as well as your families. In such situations, you need to make thoughtful decisions so that you won't hurt anyone and the decision will prove to be beneficial for you. Love matters may disappoint you today. The changed behaviour of your partner will make you think again about this relationship. However, in such sensitive cases, you should not hurry. Whatever is on your mind, openly discuss it with your partner. Talking about the work, the businessmen are likely to suffer a small loss today. If you do not handle the situation in time, you may have to regret. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 1:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You will be very busy today in romantic life. If you have started a new relationship, you would love to spend more time with your partner to understand each other more deeply. The day is also good for married couples. With the help of your spouse, any major problem may get solved. Don't forget to thank them for this. Financial matters will be better than usual. Time is good for shopping. You can get pleasant results even in the workplace. Your work in the office will be highly appreciated. Your high officials will recognize your hard work and there is a strong possibility that soon you will be given a good chance to progress. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 1:25 pm to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Take care of your health. If you have a problem related to high blood pressure, today you need to be very careful. Avoid taking too much stress. Also, it would be better not to go to crowded areas. If possible, rest at home today. From the financial front, your lending money will be recovered and one of your major concerns will be solved. All this has happened due to your understanding. The situation has also given you a lesson for the future so that next time you will definitely think twice before lending money to anyone. You will not get good results today in the workplace. Work will not be completed on time due to which high officials will become unhappy with you. Family life will be happy. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm to 3:45 pm