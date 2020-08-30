Daily Horoscope: 30 August 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today, you may benefit financially, but you may have to struggle a lot to achieve it. You are advised to use caution in your financial transactions. Your stress regarding functioning may increase. You have to try to avoid harsh speech, otherwise, you will spend your precious time unnecessarily in trouble. If your spouse is angry, then trying your best to convince them today. It is possible that all misconceptions among you will be cleared today. Health may decline. Today you will have to consult a doctor. It will be better to be cautious about your health. A little carelessness will prove to be costly for you. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:40 pm to 6:10 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be very important on the work front. You can make some important decisions whether job or business. If you work, today you can make up your mind to quit. However, such decisions must not be taken in a hurry, so you must take your step forward with thought. On the other hand, if businessmen are planning to start any new work, then the time is good for this. You can get results as expected. There will be happiness and peace in Your personal life. You will have a good relationship with your family. Your spouse will get support and your married life will progress smoothly. However, at this time you also need to take full care of your spouse's health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 8:40 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be a very busy day for you on the work front. If you do business, then your responsibilities may increase. Those doing the job may face adversity. The office environment will be warm. You have to complete your work faster. You must not worry too much because you will definitely get the proper results of your hard work. If you adopt a disciplined lifestyle, you can get rid of health problems. Try to maintain a good relationship with your family members. While talking to the elders of your house, use your words thoughtfully. Any important advice can be received from friends. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 2:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you will be able to easily achieve your goal on the strength of your hard work. Today you will play an important role in any office meeting. However, at this time you also need to pay attention to personality development, you will get good benefits. If doing business, you need to revisit your financial plans. Take your economic decisions carefully, there are signs of loss. The situation will be favourable in your personal life. Today you will be able to spend a very quiet day with your family. Love will remain in relationship with your spouse. Today you can get a precious gift from your beloved. The day will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 3:05 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Your personal life can cause discord. Your fast-paced attitude can spoil the home environment. You better try to keep yourself calm. Do not make the mistake of ignoring the talk of the elders of your house. You have to understand that they want the best for you. If you are married, then avoid putting pressure on your spouse about anything else, there may be bitterness between you. On the work front, you can get good results. Working people can get good news of their promotion today. On the other hand, if you do business, instead of wasting your time, focus on your business. Talking about health, increasing mental anxiety can also affect your health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 12:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Avoid wasting your precious time unnecessarily. This can disturb your mental peace. If you do not have much to do today, then read a good enlightening book or watch a comedy movie. Better try to keep yourself busy. If you do business, then at this time you are advised to avoid taking a big loan. On the other hand, the day of employed people will be normal. All your work will be done easily and your boss will also be happy with you. Think carefully before making any promise to your spouse. Health matters will be fine. If you want to enjoy good health, then you have to take special care of your food. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 3:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you will feel very energetic and mentally you will also be very strong. You will also be able to complete difficult tasks easily. If you work together, you will get good benefits. Along with your seniors, you also need to keep a good rapport with your colleagues. Businessmen today can get good profits. Try to strengthen your relationship with the members of your house. Avoid using harsh words. Today you can get rid of any anxiety related to children. Your financial situation will be satisfactory. If you spend thoughtfully, then there will be no problem today. The days are likely to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 10:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be very important in terms of money. Long-delayed profits can be realized. Today you can also get rid of any old debt. Try to complete office tasks faster today. If any of your work is incomplete today, then your seniors may be angry with you. Businessmen are advised to avoid buying more stock of goods. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. Love and unity will remain among the family. Your parent's health will be good and you will get their blessings. You are advised to be more vigilant against the Coronavirus. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 12 noon

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be a very busy day for businessmen. You may have an increased workload. If you are thinking of furthering business then today you can get some good suggestions. Do not talk too much here and there in the office, otherwise, you may get involved in disputes. Some stress is possible in personal life. If there is a dispute related to the ancestral property, then you must try to solve the case wisely. It will be good for you if you settle peacefully. On the economic front, the day will be mixed. Income may increase, but expenses may also increase. You are advised to avoid haste and panic. Take special care while using the vehicle otherwise an accident may occur today. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today, all your attention will be on your work. In the office, you may have to deal with some big tasks, which will keep you busy. However, there will be no pressure on you and you will work with pleasure. The day will be auspicious in terms of money. Today you can have extra income. Your personal life will be happy. The relationship with relatives will be good. Better understanding with your life partner. You will get full support of your dear in solving the domestic matter. Today you will feel mental peace. Your health will be good. In the evening you can get a chance to spend some time with friends. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 6:50 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you do business then today you will not get the expected result. If your work is related to a foreign market, then today you will feel disappointed. On the other hand, any important work of employed people will be completed on time today. Talking about money, your budget may stagger today. It is possible that you have to bear a big cost. It will be better if you are careful in the matter of money, otherwise, it can be very difficult for you to keep your financial situation stable. Today can be a beautiful twist in married life. After a long time, your spouse will be in a good mood today. Relations with your parents will be good. You will get their emotional support. Your health will be good and you will feel better. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 7:20 pm