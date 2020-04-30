Daily Horoscope: 30 April 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April There may be some improvement in the situation of money. The economic profit that you have been waiting for a long time, you can get today. Your marital life will be happy. Mutual love and attachment with your spouse will increase. You may have an argument with someone from another part of the day. You must make sense and try to finish the case immediately, otherwise you may get stuck in the court case. You need to work diligently in the office today. You must try your best to meet the expectations of your superiors. Time is favourable for students. Your mind will be engaged in studies and the support of the gurus will also be there. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 2:45 pm to 6:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be a wonderful day for you, especially in personal life you will get good results. The bitterness that was going on in your relationship for a long time, you will be very happy to join them again today. Today you will spend a very happy day with your family. Talking about your work, your positive thinking can give you a big win. If you trade then today you will outnumber your opponents. Your success will be cheerful due to success in any of your endeavors. Talking about money, today it is possible to get financial benefits with the help of a close friend. If you make a decision today in romantic life, then take your decision very wisely because it can change your life. Avoid running too much, otherwise today your health may deteriorate. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:45 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your personal life will be happy. Relations with your loved ones will be good. Today you may get some good news. There will be sweetness in a relationship with your spouse. Even if you face any challenge today, you will be ready to help yourself, especially if you get full support from your father. Today, you will get relief from the anxiety related to your child. They will respect you and also give importance to your thoughts. Talking about the work, you will please everyone with your great performance. Your seniors will be very happy with you and you will get proper results in the future. If you do business then today there are chances of getting more profit than expected. There will be no problem regarding money today. Today we will enjoy our day to the fullest. A good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 11:55 am to 1:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July On the work front, you may feel a little tired today. Avoid working continuously and try to take some time for yourself as well. Today, you can also have differences with your spouse regarding money. Due to your expensive nature, they will be very upset. You have to understand that they want your good. Today, the atmosphere of your house will be changed due to the ongoing misunderstanding with the family. If you talk about your health, then the mind will be disturbed today, which will also affect your physical health. Do not let negative thoughts dominate you, but change your mind, you will feel that things are turning in your favour. Today is going to be something special in the case of love. Today you can be attracted to someone. Efficiency in negotiation will prove to be your strength. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you talk about your health, today you will feel very tired and burdensome due to some mental stress. It will be better to take good care of yourself today. If you are not getting the desired results at your workplace, then you do not have to be disappointed. Hard work is the only mantra of success. You better work hard. Your hard work will not go in vain, soon you will get its proper result. Today will be an important day for businessmen. Today you can make some new plans to get new sources of income. There will be problems in your personal life today. Mutual coordination between members of the household may be disturbed. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 2:25 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Your actions in society will be appreciated and your reputation will be enhanced. Today will be very beautiful in the case of love. You can take any important decision regarding your relationship today. Today you will find yourself full of enthusiasm and enthusiasm. If you are married then you will get love and support from your spouse and today you will spend a very romantic day with your beloved. Maybe today you will also get some good news from your beloved. The day will be expensive in terms of money. Avoid spending too much. You may have to work very hard at your workplace today. Today you will be very busy with any new work. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 11:45 am to 1:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Conditions will be favourable at your workplace. You will be able to complete the pending tasks for a long time today. This will make your seniors happy. If you are doing business in partnership, then before taking any conclusion, take the opinion of your partner. Talking about personal life, today you will spend a happy day with the whole family. Particularly, your happiness will double with the support and love of siblings. Your finances will be in good condition. Today you can spend more on things like Aisho. Your marital life will be happy. On the other hand, if you talk about love, your wrong words can hurt your partner's feelings. In such a situation, your mood will not be good today. Talking about health, if you are in good health, today you will be able to complete every task easily. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Married life will be good. The mutual understanding of both of you will increase as well as sweetness and intimacy in your relationship will increase. Today you will be able to understand how much you love each other. Talking about romantic life, today you will spend time with your partner. It is possible that you will express your views in front of each other. On the economic front, the day is going to be great. Today you may have extra income. All this is the result of your constant efforts. Apart from this, today you can also make some new economic plans. If you are associated with your father's business, then today with his help you can get some benefit. The day is favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 5:05 pm to 9:45 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Employed people will get praise and honor for their brilliant work. You will get full support of your high officials. On the other hand, businessmen will take whatever decision they make today. Talking about married life, treat your spouse properly today, because your wrong attitude can cause estrangement between you. Apart from this, some things related to home family may bother you today. In such a situation, you need to sit comfortably and discuss this topic with your family members. Your financial condition will be good. You will spend according to your budget. If you talk about your health, today will be a good day for you. Health will improve and you will feel better mentally. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today some personal troubles will dominate the mind. The mind will be restless and you will be very depressed. The increasing discord in your personal life may disturb your mental peace. In such a situation, you are advised to face these difficult situations with full courage and patience. If you do not work then your seniors will be strict towards you. It is better that you try to resolve all their complaints as soon as possible. You can get some relief in the second part of the day. You can do something that will give you a big benefit. If you talk about your marital life, today it is possible to have a relationship with your spouse. On the economic front, the day will be better than usual. You have to take more care of your health at this time. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 4:05 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you may have to face any odd situation. You may get hurt with someone because of a misunderstanding. You better keep your mind calm and show understanding. If you want happiness and peace in your home, then you also need to pay equal attention to your personal life. Money related problems can be even deeper today. If you have taken a loan, then creditors can put a lot of pressure on you today. In such a situation, you are advised to avoid taking any important decision. If there is any obstacle in office work, then you will get full support from colleagues and seniors. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm