Daily Horoscope: 29 September 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April On the work front, you can get good results today. If you are looking for a new job, you can get some good news today. You keep your thoughts positive and keep working. The day is suitable for making big business decisions. There may be a good chance on your hands. On the other hand, you are advised to be careful with your opponents. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. You will spend thoughtfully and your budget will be balanced. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere at home will be calm. If there are any elderly members in your house, then take care of their health. Negligence can increase difficulties. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 12 noon

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This is not the time to be depressed and depressed, but to move ahead by motivating yourself. If you are not getting success in your efforts then there is no need to lose courage. Trust yourself soon things will look in your favor. If you do a job, then you can be assigned a difficult task in the office. It is possible that you will have to face a lot of difficulties, but along with your seniors, you will also get the support of colleagues so that you will be able to complete your work on time. Businessmen can make profit, especially if you work related to the property, then today will be very beneficial for you. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. You will get support from your family members. Talking about your health, if you have problems with arthritis joints then today your problem may increase. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 5:55 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Take your important decisions very wisely otherwise you may get in trouble. Today money related problems can increase your anxiety. It would be better to avoid unnecessary expenses. If you are thinking of taking a loan then you are advised to avoid it, otherwise in the coming days you will be under a lot of pressure. Talking about work, job or business today, along with hard work, you need to take complete caution. Even a small lapse can cause you huge losses. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere at home will be good. The relationship with your family members will remain in harmony. You will get full support of your loved ones under adverse circumstances. Try to spend more time with your spouse or else they may feel neglected. Talking about your health, you will not feel good mentally, which can have a bad effect on your physical health as well. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July There will be a feeling of satisfaction in your mind and you will feel very good. Today you will pay more attention to yourself and also do your favorite work. Talking about professional life, job or business, if you take an important decision today, then take your final decision only after consulting an experienced person. It will only benefit you. The harsh attitude of the boss in the office may disturb you some. It would be better if you concentrate all your work and do not give your boss any chance to complain. Today will be beneficial for businessmen. Any deal stuck may be the final today. Conditions in your personal life will be better than normal. The day will be favorable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 12:40 pm to 6:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you do business and your work has been going on for a few days, then there is a strong possibility of improving the situation today. However, at this time you are advised to avoid any kind of investment. There will be a workload on employed people, which will keep you very busy today. It is better that you do not leave any of your work incomplete. Your financial condition will be good. However, domestic spending seems to be increasing some. Talking of personal life, uncontrollable anger of your spouse can lead to big controversy in your house today. You can be very sad to see such an attitude from your beloved. Talking about your health, if you have any kidney problem then you are advised to be more cautious. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today the mind will be very happy and you will find yourself dropped with positive energy. Personal or professional life, you will get good results. Relationships with parents will be stronger and you will get their affection. Talking about work, today is auspicious to start work on a new project. All your work in the office will be completed on time and fast. Along with higher officials, you will also get full support of colleagues. Clothing merchants today can be of great economic benefit. Apart from this, if you are a retail trader, today you can solve any complicated business matters. This evening is going to be something special with your spouse. You will feel better by spending time with each other. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October For Libra people today, the day is expected to be mixed. On the one hand, in case you can get good results. On the other hand, you will also experience negativity. It would be better not to disturb your mental peace by thinking unnecessarily. Talking about the work, try to complete your pending tasks in the office. Your boss can take account of tasks. If your work is connected with transport then today you are advised to handle it. It is better that you do all your work within the purview of law. The situation will be favorable in your personal life. You will enjoy a good relationship with your family members. Your spouse will be in a very good mood. You can also get a special gift from them. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 4:35 am to 1:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November It would be better if you focus on yourself on this day, forgetting unnecessary things and worries. Try to spend more time with positive thinking people. If possible, help some needy today, it will definitely bless you. Do your tasks in the office with full alertness. Also be careful with your opponents. Today they can try to spoil any work you do. Businessmen can benefit financially. The day is good to resume the stuck plan. Talking about money, keep an account of your expenses properly. The home environment can improve. Do not forget to ignore the words of your elders. Talking about your health, there may be some problem associated with the throat. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December It is advisable to be more careful in money matters. Do not make the mistake of spending more than your income. If you work, today you can be assigned some important work. However, if you keep repeating your mistakes, then the work at hand may come out. Today will be a difficult day for traders. You need to make your decisions in financial matters very wisely. Conditions at home will be stressful. You may have a problem with a member of your house regarding money. Keep your anger under control and use your words very thoughtfully. Your spouse may face health related problems. If possible, you should consult a good doctor today. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are a student, today your mind may get distracted due to which you will feel less in studies. However, you have to understand that this time is very important for you, so you need to pay full attention to your studies. You can get good success in the work done with confidence. You will get an opportunity to help your colleagues in the office, but you also have to take care that you do not interfere in the affairs of others more than necessary. If you run a business related to medicine, today will be very auspicious for you. There is a strong possibility of getting big economic benefits. your personal life will be happy. Love and unity will remain among the family. Today you will have the opportunity to spend more time with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:55 am to 4:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today's day will be very important for the employed people if they talk about work. You can get a great chance to show your ability. It is better that you take your small work seriously. Business associates are advised to be more careful while conducting economic transactions. If you are planning to start a new business, you may get good results. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. Today will be a fun day with your family. The relationship with your spouse will remain in harmony and you will get emotional support. As far as your health is concerned, there is no big problem today. You will be healthy and worry free. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 3:00 pm