Daily Horoscope: 29 May 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is a good day for you. You are advised to be patient in adverse circumstances. First of all, talk about your work, there may be an obstacle in your important work in the office. Even your seniors will be angry with you today. Businessmen need to stay away from the debate otherwise you may suffer a huge financial loss. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will get the blessings of your elders at home. If your relationship with your spouse is going on, then there may be some changes in their behavior today. It would be better to forget all your displeasure and treat your beloved with love. Your financial condition will be better than usual. Avoid spending too much. Talking about health, today you can be troubled by headaches. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Number: 25

Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 2:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will not be good for you in terms of health. You are advised to avoid being negligent, especially avoid consuming cold things. If you work, then try to work together with colleagues in the office. Avoid unnecessary pent-up, otherwise it can affect your work too. Government impediments can be involved in any work of the business-connected people. However, you do not have to worry too much because soon your problem will end. Money will be in good condition. Today you can also help someone financially. Relationship with your spouse will be strong. Today, the mood of your beloved will be very romantic. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 34

Lucky Time: 5:00 am to 5:15 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are working then try to keep good coordination with your seniors in your office, especially if you are working on a big project then you may need their help. Business people are advised to avoid unnecessary travel. If you are going to make a big deal today, then you have to be more careful. Today is going to be a mixed day for you in terms of finances. Avoid making your financial decisions in haste. Talking about your personal life, your ideological differences with elder brother or sister are possible today. In such a situation, you are advised not to get angry but to work in peace. As far as your health is concerned, you may have an allergy or infection. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 5:05 pm to 8:55 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you will be in a lot of dilemma about anything. Many types of thoughts can come to your mind. In such a situation, you should seek advice from a close and trusted person. Today will be a good day for money. Wealth is being acquired. If you are thinking of shopping for a precious item, then the day is good for this. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get a chance to spend enough time with your family members. Today is going to be a great day for businessmen. You had a stuck deal, the deal can be confirmed today. If you do a job, then focus on your work by not paying attention to other things in the office. Even a small mistake can provoke the boss's anger. Talking about health, avoid stale food. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 9:05 am to 12:00 noon

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The atmosphere of your house will not be right today, especially if you live in a joint family, there is a possibility of a dispute in your house. Your mental tension can increase due to domestic discord. Talking about your work, today is going to be a very difficult day for the employed people. You will have more workload. Also, the attitude of your boss will not be good towards you. In such a situation you will feel a lot of pressure. If you are a businessman, you may get mixed results. Looking at the current situation, you are advised to work with patience. Your financial situation will be fine. However you have to spend thoughtfully. Talking about health, today you can be troubled by back or back pain. Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you take an important decision today, then take your decision only after talking with the elders of your household. Today will be a very auspicious day for you on the work front. Your stalled work may be completed. If you work and work in a higher position in your office, then you are advised to behave very balanced especially you are advised to keep your temper under control. Today is expected to be a profitable day for small businessmen. You can get good financial benefits. Your personal life will be happy. Younger brother or sister can have some great success today. If you are married, it will be good to have a relationship with your spouse. Days are expected to remain normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you work, you are advised to work hard. If your performance declines at this time, you may have to suffer the wrong result. Today's day is expected to be very challenging for the business people in partnership. Any old case stuck may bother you. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will have a great time with the children today. On the other hand, there may be some changes in the behavior of your spouse. Your loved ones may ignore you. Talking about your finances, this day is expected to be fair. You have to accelerate your efforts to increase your income. Your health will be weak. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you can get rid of any big worry. The mind will remain calm and you will feel quite well. Your personal life will be happy. Your relationship with your family members will be stronger. Any dispute related to ancestral property is likely to be resolved. In such cases, you should not take any decision in haste, especially the advice of your father will prove to be very beneficial for you. If you do business then avoid making any big investment today. People doing business related to gold, silver, stock market, wood etc. can get results as expected. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. Your health will be good and you will be very refreshed. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 2:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be a very busy day for you on the work front. You will feel a lot of pressure, be it a job or business. Businessmen may face financial constraints today. Due to lack of money, some of your major work is likely to stop in the middle. On the other hand, the people working in government jobs may have to work very hard today. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of your house is likely to remain stressful. The emergence of an old property-related matter may disturb the peace of the house. Apart from this, the health of the mother or father will also be weak. In such a situation, you are advised to work with courage. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is a very promising day for traders. You can get big financial benefit. There is a strong possibility for the employed people to get good results of their hard work, especially if you have recently joined your job, then your position in the office will be strong. By virtue of your good performance, you will be able to win the hearts of your seniors. Today is not a good day in terms of money. Your financial situation is likely to decline. Avoid making your financial decisions randomly. Your spouse may have a bad relationship. If you do not agree with anything about your sweetheart, then you must keep your thoughts in control. Fights can cause bitterness between you both. Talking about your health, today is the best day for you. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Your office environment will be very good and you will complete all your work with a lot of heart. In addition, you will get the boss's affinity. The hard work of businessmen can be successful. Today you can get a great chance to make a profit. If there is any obstacle in any of your work, then there is also a strong possibility of it going away. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with the members of your family. You will fulfill your domestic responsibilities with honesty. Relationship with your spouse will increase sweetness. You will get emotional support of your sweetheart. Improvement in the economic situation is possible. Your income may increase. As far as your health is concerned, there may be some problems due to change in the weather. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 4:25 pm