Daily Horoscope: 29 January 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will prove to be a good result for you. Speaking of work, you can get good results from your hard work today. Your income is likely to increase or you may be given an opportunity to work on an important project. A situation of profit is also being created for the businessmen. Today will be a mixed result for you on the economic front. Suddenly a big expense may have to be incurred. Conditions will be normal in family life. Your relationship with your family members will be stronger. If for some time the life partner's health is not going well, then today there can be a big improvement in their health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 3:40 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Self-confidence will increase and you will find yourself dropped with positive energy. Today, the natives of finance related businesses can get good benefits. On the other hand, the people working in the property are advised to stay away from legal betting otherwise your problems may increase in the coming days. Today is going to be a very important day for the arts people. Money will be fine. Today you will spend thoughtfully and your budget will also be balanced. Talking about personal life, you can get a chance to go for a walk with your spouse. Avoid driving at high speed. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:15 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June In the case of money, you are advised to take care of yourself. Unnecessarily curb expenses, otherwise a major financial crisis may occur. Talking about the work, the workload will be more in the office today. You better not take too much stress. With a calm mind, you will be able to complete your work on time and successfully. Also try to keep good rapport with colleagues. Today will not be a good day for the working people of the stock market. You may have to bear financial loss. There will be peace and happiness in your personal life. You may not get a chance to spend more time with your family today. Talking about your health, you must exercise daily to keep yourself energetic and fresh. Also take special care of your food. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:15 pm to 9:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If there is any health related problem, do not take it lightly. You need to get advice from a good doctor immediately. Talking of work, today is going to be very auspicious for private jobs. If for some reason your promotion has been stuck in the middle, then you can get good news today. On the other hand, the people working in government jobs can also get good results of their hard work. Natives doing business related to foreign companies can get any good opportunity to earn profit today. Talking about your personal life, today there will be fierceness in the life of your life partner. It is better that you take care of your behavior, otherwise the peace of your home may be disturbed. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can spend some money on things of domestic comfort. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is a very busy day for the jobless people, especially if you work for target based work, then today you may have to work very hard to meet your target. Businessmen can get good results. Your business will gain momentum and you can also benefit financially. There will be a situation of sunlight in your personal life. You will be under some stress due to deteriorating your interaction with some members of your family. The arguments of needless debate remained far away from the mess. Today will be a good day for you on the economic front. Today you will be able to focus on savings. Talking about your health, you will feel very tired and today due to the busy routine and pressure of working. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 10:30 am to 4:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Mentally you will be very strong and you will be able to complete complex tasks easily. You will have more workload in the office. You may have to complete many tasks at once, but you will complete your work with full confidence. Businessmen are advised to be careful with their opponents otherwise they can cause any major obstacles in your path. Your financial condition will be good.Today you are advised to avoid borrowing and lending. If your relationship with your father has not been going well for some time, then the bitterness between you may be reduced. Your health will be good and you will feel very refreshed. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 9:05 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be a relief for you. If you are worried about something, then today your problem will be removed. The mind will remain calm and you will be able to focus on your important tasks. If you do a job, do not be in any hurry while doing any work in the office. There may be a big loss due to your negligence. The economic problem of businessmen will be solved. Talking about personal life, you will get full support of your spouse. Your love will grow and today you will also get a chance to spend enough time with each other.Your financial condition will be good.. As far as your health is concerned, your health can deteriorate due to your habit of starving for a long time. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November On the work front you can get good results. May all the obstacles in your path be it a job or business. If any of your work is stuck then it is very likely to be completed today. Your financial condition will be good. If you spend thoughtfully then there will be no big problem. If you are associated with your father's business, then today you can benefit well from his advice. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. You can also have an important discussion with your sweetheart on future plans. Your health will be good. You will be very strong physically and mentally. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be very important for you on the work front, especially if you are thinking about a change in business, if you do business, time is favorable for it. Employed natives are advised to work hard to get progress. Today will not be good for you in terms of money. If you take your financial decisions in haste, then you may have to suffer the wrong result. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with your family members, especially you will be blessed by the elders of your house. Talking about your health, today you may have problems like gas, indigestion, acidity etc. Avoid eating spicy or oily food. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12:55 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be an auspicious day for employed people. Your work in the office will be appreciated and the boss will be appreciated. If you continue to do your work with hard work and honesty like this, then soon you can get big progress. If you are preparing for a government job then you may get a good chance. On the other hand, businessmen are also expected to get the expected results. If you do wood business then you can make a big deal today.Your financial condition will be good. You can spend money on household amenities. Parents will be in good health and you will get their blessings. As far as your health is concerned, along with work, you are advised to pay attention to rest. Avoid working continuously. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Happiness in your personal life will increase. If your relationship with a family member is not going well, then there is a strong possibility of improving your relationship today. Today you will have a great time with your loved ones. Your spouse's loving behavior will increase your happiness. Today is going to be very expensive in terms of money. Your habit of spending without thinking can get you into trouble. You better keep this in mind. You will have a normal day on the work front. Be it a job or business, you will work hard on your behalf. Your health will be good and today you will feel very energetic. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 8:45 pm