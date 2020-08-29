Daily Horoscope: 29 August 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Suddenly you can get some good news which you will be excited to hear. You will share your happiness with friends and family. Your confidence will increase with the support of parents. Your performance in the office will be very good and senior officers will be satisfied with your work. If you want to talk about your salary, today is a good day for it. If you trade then you have to avoid taking any risk at this time. If you take your decisions wisely, you will get good benefits. Your financial situation will improve. You will be able to focus more on savings. Get rid of problems related to health. You will feel better today. Lucky Colour: dark red Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 9: 45 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May One needs to work hard, not shortcut to success. Do not do any work that gets you into trouble. You may have trouble with a friend. In such a situation, you will be under a lot of stress. It would be better for you to try to handle the matter calmly. Anger can make matters worse. The atmosphere of your house will be fine. You will get to spend more time with your family. If you are having trouble with a younger brother or sister, today is a good day to clear all misunderstandings. Your spouse may face health related problems. You may have to go to the doctor and many trips to the hospital today. Lucky Colour: dark blue Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 9 am to 8: 45 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Personal or professional life may increase your responsibilities. You better keep yourself ready. It will be good for you if you have made plans for your day in advance. Happiness will come from children. The obstacle in their education can be overcome. The economic situation will be better than normal. It will be better if you spend thoughtfully. Merchants may benefit. If you want to invest, time is not appropriate for this. You may have important discussions with your father regarding family matters. Talking about your health, today you may have problems with teeth. It is better that you consult a doctor at the right time. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 6:20 pm to 10:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be auspicious for you. Your concentration in work will remain and you will be able to give your best. If you are looking for a job, today you can get success. You will find yourself surrounded by positive energy. If you take any important decision then do not keep any kind of doubt in mind. Today will be a good day on the family front. Time will be spent peacefully with your family and your relations will also remain beautiful. If you talk about your married life, then you will get love and support from your spouse. Your beloved will increase your enthusiasm. Your financial situation will be better. Do not worry too much about money. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7 pm to 9:25 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You will feel better today due to improvement in health. The mind will be happy and you will be refreshed. Your hard work in the office will affect not only your high officials but also your colleagues. Merchants may have to travel. This journey will be auspicious for you. You will get success in the work for which you travel. Stress may arise in your personal life. It is possible that today your mess with your brother may spoil the atmosphere of your house. The advice of an experienced person will prove very beneficial for you. Marital life will be normal. The relationship with your spouse will be good. If you talk about your financial situation, then the Your financial situation will be fine. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 1:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today, with your fortunes strong, all your thoughts will be completed without any hindrance. Not only this, today you can make some important decisions wisely which will benefit you in the coming time. On the economic front, the day is auspicious, today there will be no problem of any kind with money. Also you can get some good opportunities to earn money. The attainment of a new vehicle is also likely. If you work, then let's make some major changes in your career today. It is possible you get big offers from a good place. The unemployed are also likely to get employment. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will also get full support from family members. Today you will be able to spend some good time with friends too. If you talk about your married life then because of your spouse You will get respect and respect. Yoga and meditation will be very beneficial for you. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:45 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Keep distance from people who try to distract you from your goal. You know your own good and bad, so do not get into the words of others. Spend time with friends and family, you will feel better. If you do business then stay away from debate today otherwise you may get caught in the legal bets. Small businessmen will not be able to get any special profit. Today will be normal for working people. Conditions seem to be normal in your personal life. Life-partner's anger can calm down today. You will feel how much your loved ones love you. Talking about your health, you need to take enough rest to overcome your fatigue. Do not put too much work pressure on yourself. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:05 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Not only will your precious time be wasted by the debate but your reputation can also be tarnished. The day will be good in terms of work. You will be successful in settling all your work on time. the same. On the other hand, today you may not agree with anything of high officials. It is better that you keep your side open in front of them. On the economic front, the day will be normal. Today you will spend thoughtfully and pay more attention to savings. Today, your spouse can give you a special gift which you will be very happy to get. On the other hand, your relationship with the mother or father can get worse. You are advised not to do any work against them. Talking about your health, today your health can worsen. You must be careful not to take any kind of carelessness. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 12 noon

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are a student and there are obstacles in your writing, then you must seek advice from a good advisor or your gurus. You have to continue your practice otherwise you will be left behind in studies. Talking about the work, the employed people can get a golden opportunity today. If you take advantage of this opportunity, then you may soon get a big boost. There is a strong possibility of economic benefits to businessmen. Talking about personal life, you can have a relationship with a relative today. You will not like his interference in personal matters. Whatever the situation is, you are advised to avoid arguing or using abusive words. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Bad company can prove to be harmful for you. You need people with positive and good thoughts. Sudden formation of businessmen may spoil the work which is likely to cause your loss. On the other hand, the working people can be very disappointed due to not getting the expected result. If you are not satisfied with your current job then try changing your job. You have that ability that you can flag the success. Your personal life will be happy. Relationships with your family members will be stronger. You will get parental support. Talking about your health, you are advised to avoid waking up late at night. If you do not get enough sleep, your health may decline. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today your mood will be quite good. You will be very happy and excited. You will get full support of high officials in the office. You will work hard and try to give your best. You will soon get the proper results of your hard work. If businessmen want to start any new work, then the day is favorable for it. Relationship with your spouse will be cordial. Today your sweetheart can get some great success. Mother or father may have health problems. You need to take care of them. If you are unmarried, a good proposal may come soon for you. Health will be good and you will be very energetic. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm