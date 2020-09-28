Daily Horoscope: 28 September 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you are a student and trying to get a higher education, then your morale may be weakened due to obstacles coming in your way. In such a situation, you are advised to keep your thinking positive. Soon things can turn in your favour. Talking about your finances, you have to work wisely in financial matters. You need a good financial plan at this time. If you are able to complete office tasks on time today, then you will definitely get the benefit. It is possible that higher officials must look at your hard work. Natives working in transport may benefit. Talking about your personal life, try to keep good relations with your brothers. Today will be a better day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you run a business, you can get good success. Your business can once again pick up momentum. Although today you may have to run a lot, your hard work will pay off and you will get benefits. The day is likely to be mixed for employed people. Avoid laziness and do not be too busy to do any work. If you are given extra work today, then try to complete it with full honesty and dedication. On the economic front, the day will be fine. You will spend thoughtfully and pay more attention to savings. A sudden problem may arise in your personal life. But by evening the atmosphere of your house will be normal. Pregnant women of this amount are advised to be more careful today. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 6:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be auspicious on the work front. If you are unemployed and looking for a job, today you can get a good job. You work hard and keep moving forward. If you are working in a high position, then keep your behavior, mild with everyone in the office. Merchants can benefit as well. People running a business in a partnership are advised to avoid disputes with their partner. Today there can be a problem related to money. It is possible that due to lack of money, you may face some difficulties in completing everyday tasks. Your health will be good and today you will feel very refreshed. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Businessmen are advised to be careful on this day. Do any paperwork carefully. Do not sign any paper in haste. Apart from this, there may be legal hurdles in your work. Employees will have a very busy day. You may have to work hard today. The atmosphere of your house will not be right today. You can talk about anything to your brother or sister. You better keep your behaviour, polite. Avoid getting angry and saying something wrong. Today is a possibility to be mixed in terms of health. You may have an infection. It is better that you take care of cleanliness. Avoid worrying unnecessarily, because you will lose your mental peace and there will be a negative vibe. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you keep spending likewise without thinking, then your financial problems can increase. It will be good if you balance your income and expenses. Apart from this, if you want to avoid a financial crisis, then you also need to focus on saving. Employed natives will have to avoid taking up much workload. This will only increase your stress and may also affect your health. Businessmen will come across a big deal today. There will be peace in your personal life. There will be unity among the members of your house. Talking about your health, you may have some issues today. You better take time for yourself too. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Talking about work, today you will pay full attention to your important tasks, especially the employed people who will work hard to complete their pending tasks. It is possible that your seniors will look at your hard work and soon you will get its proper results. On the other hand, businessmen can get rid of the economic problem and your business will grow once again. If you are thinking of doing something new, then the day is good to pursue your plan. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. Love and mutual bonding will increase in relationship with your family, especially today will be very fun with your younger brothers. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Try to convince those who are close to you and angry with you today. Knowingly, if you have hurt someone's heart unknowingly, you can improve your relationship by apologizing for your mistake. Talking about work, today your mental complications seem to be increasing. Focus on your work with a calm mind, all your problems will be removed soon. Merchants are advised to avoid lending otherwise you may suffer heavy losses. The atmosphere of your house will be good. Today you can discuss any important issue with your father. Today will be a very special day for married people. Any good memory of the old days will be fresh again today. Talking about your health, avoid eating outside food. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you were not able to concentrate properly on your personal life with work for the past few times today, then you will make every effort to balance between the two. If you do a job, then you will get full support of your seniors/bosses in completing any difficult task at your office. On the other hand, business people can make big economic bargains. Apart from this, there is a possibility of solving any old complicated business matters. Talking about your finances, you can get rid of some small debts. Your spouse's mood will not be right today. There may be debate between you about small matters. If you keep your behavior right then you will be able to solve the case soon. Today will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December There will be many kinds of worries in your mind and mentally you will not feel good. It will be better for you not to take stress and do not put too much pressure on yourself. There is no problem that is not solved. If you work, then the workload in the office will be more. You may face some difficulties due to lack of time. In such a situation, even if you try to complete your work by taking extra time, avoid hasty otherwise you may get many mistakes. Traders will not be able to get any special profit. If you are about to travel for work, then this trip can be postponed at the last moment. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Relations with your family will be good. You will get the love and support of your spouse. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Your financial condition may decline as you may end up spending too much. You don't need to impress others by burning a hole in your pocket. If you run a business and you have some pending issues for a long time, then with the help of someone close, this problem will be removed and you will get money. Your best performance in the office will strengthen your position. There are signs of your promotion. your personal life will be happy. The day will be spent with your family. At this time you need to pay more attention to your children's education. Talking about your health, today suddenly there can be a pain in any part of the body due to which you will be very upset. You better keep your health focused. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February There is a possibility of a big change in your life today. You are likely to get a positive result of this change. Today you will be very excited and full of enthusiasm. You will complete all your work with a lot of heart. If you work and are working on an important project, then your boss will take your advice seriously. On the other hand, if you do business and you have any kind of dilemma about your business decisions, then you need to trust yourself. Your financial condition will be good. You may receive a hefty amount of money. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm