Daily Horoscope: 28 January 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you continue to spend too much money then most of your plans may get hampered. It will be better for you to focus on saving more than the expenses, otherwise soon the cash crunch will fill your life with problems. If you are a businessman then before starting any new work, think properly and don't make any decision in haste. Today will be a day full of ups and downs for you. You may feel very emotional, it will be better to control yourself. Do not waste your precious time worrying as it will drain both your energy and positivity. To be successful, you have to work hard and also remove negative thoughts from your mind. Today is going to be a very romantic day. It will be a good day in terms of health as well. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be a difficult day on the work front. You will have to keep an eye on the activities happening around you in the office. Today some of your colleagues will deliberately try to harass you and test your endurance. You have to work intelligently and wisely to deal with such people. If you do business then today will be a great day for you. Also, on this day, you are likely to get the benefits as expected. There will be love and peace in your married life. Today, you will revive old memories once again with your spouse. Take extra care while driving, otherwise you may get injured. If you are a student, you won't feel like studying today. At this time, you are advised to be serious about your studies, carelessness can spoil your future plans. On the economic front, the day is not good. Take decisions carefully in money related matters. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Conditions will be favourable at your workplace. In the office today, you can be entrusted with something that you will be very excited about, although this may increase your responsibilities you will try to deal with it with full confidence. If you do business, then any effort that has been going on for a long time can be successful today. You are likely to get the proper fruits of your hard work soon. Make your decisions in terms of money, if you are in a mood to spend more today to make others happy, then you can invite trouble for yourself. Talking about your romantic life, this day is good for going on a romantic date with your partner. Keep your thoughts optimistic and keep pushing yourself to move forward. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 37 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 11:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be a good day for you. You will be quite happy and feel good emotionally. Maybe today you can get rid of any such problem, for which you had been worried for a long time. There will be understanding in your married life and you may get to see a different side of your spouse. Maybe today you will surprise them with something that will make them extremely happy. Money related matters will be strong. Today, the sum of wealth is being achieved. Maybe you will get your stalled money. Also today you can get a new source of income. Your enemies may try to harm you today so be careful. On the work front, any positive change can be seen today. You will get full support of your seniors in the office. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 9:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you have to talk very thoughtfully as well as keep your behaviour balanced. You need to change yourself a bit before making changes in others. Think twice before speaking to someone, especially neighbours because using wrong words can cause you trouble today. Suddenly, there can be a big problem in your personal life. Do not take any decision without thinking. On the work front, luck will support you today and you may get the fruits of your hard work. If you work then you can get some good news today. There will be harmony with your spouse and your love life will be blissful. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 42 Lucky Time: 1:05 pm to 5:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You need to pay more attention to your marital life. Your spouse may feel neglected today therefore, try to spend some quality time with them. Also, it will be better if you go for a walk to a place of their choice. Today you will be busy in shopping in and other outdoor activities but spending too much money will not be right for you. It is possible that you will solve a big problem today, so you will feel relaxed. Be careful because your enemies in the office will try to disrupt your work by doing something. Your interest in religious works will increase. Talking about health, you have to take care of your diet and try to control your increasing weight. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October For some time you have been feeling very tensed, which had a negative impact on your relationships. If you are worried about something, then talk to your near and dear ones. Not talking to your close ones will only increase your problems. At the same time, your temperament is making people around you unhappy. It is advisable that you do not talk to your children in a strict manner. If you want to maintain love and peace in your married life, then try to end your conflict with your spouse today because their mood will not be so good today. Today will be mixed results at the economic front. Today, your concern about money may increase. Do not do any major work related to finances today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 2:45 pm to 4:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you will be surrounded by many problems and your mind will be restless therefore, you will have trouble engaging yourself in any work. Your mother's health will not be good today. Also, carelessness can spoil their health, so take special care of them. Today will be a good day for married people. You will get full love and support from your spouse. Also your relationship with them will be more intense than before. Also, in the case of love, you will be a little cautious. Misunderstandings can arise between the two of you. Talking about finances, it will be a mixed day. It is advisable that you spend according to your budget. Employed people are advised to behave properly in front of their seniors today. If you make a mistake, then accept your fault. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 12: 45 pm to 5: 20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December At this time you need to pay more attention to your health. If you want to stay healthy, then stay away from bad habits like cigarettes and alcohol. Some improvement in terms of finances are possible. If you are planning to stick to your old plans then you will receive a good benefit soon. Today you will be able to earn good money. If you are thinking of investing in a new business, then today you can make some important decisions. If you do a job, then be careful in the office today. Choose your words carefully during conversations, otherwise, things may get blown out of proportions and you may get tangled in unnecessary controversies. Your personal life will be happy. The atmosphere of the house will be blissful due to good coordination with your relatives. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 12 noon

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be a great opportunity for you. It is possible to meet someone important at the office whose advice will open gates for you in the future. Your finances will be in good condition. Today you can make up your mind to make any big investment. For the last few days, you had too much work pressure. But today you will easily complete all your tasks and will be able to find time for yourself too. By meeting with your friends and family members, you will find yourself surrounded by positive energy. Today you can help someone financially. To spend a quiet and relaxed day, keep yourself away from any kind of fights. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 4:15 pm to 8:20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Your peaceful marital life may get disturbed today. Your careless attitude can spoil your spouse's mood. It is possible that there will be arguments between both of you. You need to handle this situation in a calm manner else the situation may become worse and it can result in fights. At the same time, there will not be good results in your romantic life today. Your partner's rude behaviour may disturb you. As far as your work is concerned, do not waste your precious time by just cooking casserole, but try to do something that will fulfil your dream of a beautiful future. You will get a lot of happiness by suddenly getting any good news in the evening. Money related matters will be normal. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 7:45 am to 12 noon