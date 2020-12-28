Daily Horoscope: 28 December 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April It will be good if today you will take your decisions from the mind instead of the heart. Talking about the work, it must be your goal today to complete the pending tasks in the office, otherwise you may get into trouble. Businessmen are advised to make some changes in their business plans for great economic benefits. Small businessmen can be of good benefit. The situation in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. You may have differences with some members of your family. In such a situation, you have to keep your side peacefully, not with anger. The money situation will be fine. Today expenses can be reduced. Today is going to be normal for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Businessmen may face some problems today. If you are a big businessman then you may have some differences today with employees about salary. In such a situation, you have to make your decisions very wisely. Any major change is possible in the lives of employed people. Today, you can get information about your transfer in a sudden office. Money will be better than normal. Today you will pay more attention to savings. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. You can also get a good gift from your beloved today. Your health will be good and today you will feel very energetic. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June In the case of money, you are advised to be careful. Take complete caution when booking accounts. You are advised to avoid lending today otherwise your money may get stuck for a long time. The situation will be favorable in your personal life. Today you will have a lot of fun with the family members. Relationships with your siblings will be stronger. If you are married then you need to pay more attention to your married life. Your spouse needs your emotional support at this time. Today will be mixed results on the work front. Employed people are advised to take care of time. Talking about your health, you will be troubled by cold, cold etc. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July On the work front, you can get good results today. If you do business online then you can get good financial benefit. Employed people may get promoted today. You work hard. If you are a student, today there can be a big obstacle in your studies. However, your problem is temporary and you will get rid of it soon. In case of money, the day will give mixed results. Do not make the mistake of spending more than income, otherwise you may face a big financial crisis in the coming days. The relationship with your spouse will remain in harmony. Today you will have a very memorable time with your beloved. You will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You can get success today in the case of a court office that has been going on for a long time. There can be a big progress in your financial situation. There is a strong possibility of sudden stuck money. Talking about your personal life, your concern may increase due to deterioration in health of mother or father. You may face many problems today due to increasing family responsibilities. However, with the help of your spouse, you will be able to fulfill all your responsibilities. Employed people are advised to avoid paying much attention to other things in the office. At this time, your entire focus must be on your work. Businessmen today need to avoid borrowing. Talking about your health, to maintain your mental peace, you have to resort to daily meditation. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be a positive result on the work front. If you are not able to focus on your work properly for some time, then you can return again today. Employees will get the support of senior officers in the office and today some of your important work will be completed on time. At the same time, the business-connected people may also get a good opportunity to further their business. You can give tough competition to your opponents. On the economic front you will get mixed results. You may not get success today in an effort to increase income, but you do not have to be disappointed. You will definitely get the fruits of your hard work when the time comes. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Health improvement may be seen. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 12 noon

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today, the mind will remain depressed and you will find yourself surrounded by negative thoughts. At this time, your entire focus must be on your important tasks. Do not disturb your mental peace by thinking unnecessarily. Also, avoid wasting your precious time too. Money situation is likely to improve. You can get a new source of income. The situation will be normal in your personal life. The relationship with the members of your family will remain in harmony. You will get support from the elders of the house. There may be an obstacle in the education of children. Talking about the work, the jobbers can get good success. On the other hand, there is a strong possibility of economic benefits for the stationary business. Today will be full of ups and downs in terms of health. You are advised to wake up every morning in the morning and do light exercise. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are a student, then you need to leave focus and concentrate on your studies. You are advised not to miss your online classes. Money will be in good condition. Today the expenses will be less and you will be able to focus more on savings. Some stress is possible in marital life. Some changes can be seen in the life of your spouse today. It is possible that even small things can be heard among you today. Talking about work, the people doing business related to real estate are advised to be careful today. It is better not to take any decision in haste. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:55 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are not getting the results you expected for some time, then you have to keep your thoughts positive. You move forward with full energy and enthusiasm, soon you will get good success. Talking about the work, the jobless people can be assigned any difficult task in the office today. However, with the help of senior officers, your work will be completed on time, so you do not have to worry too much. Those doing business related to the stock market may suffer financial losses. The situation will be normal in your personal life. There will be coordination with the members of your family. Talking about your health, you may have an allergy or infection. Do not be careless. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 8:55 am to 12:00 noon

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January On the work front, you may get mixed results today. If you do a job, you are advised not to make any mistakes in the office. Today, your boss will keep an eye on you. The people working in finance will have to avoid making their decisions in haste. The situation will be favorable in your personal life. Parents will be supported and blessed. If you are unmarried, today your marriage can also be discussed in the house. Money will be in good condition. There is no major problem on the economic front today. Talking about your health, you have to stay away from bad habits like cigarettes and alcohol. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:10 pm to 9:50 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The situation will be favorable in the field. You can get a big benefit from your skill and understanding in the conversation. Your financial condition will improve as the day progresses. Be a little careful about financial matters, otherwise the money in your hand will easily slide. You will be happy to get some good news in the evening. You will feel energetic and refreshed today despite a busy day. Today your hard work will pay off and you can get any great success. Your honor and respect will also increase. Avoid debate today, otherwise a small matter can invite a big problem. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 4:15 pm to 10:00 pm