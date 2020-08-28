Daily Horoscope: 28 August 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you need to take a break from the daily rush so that you can relax yourself. Read good informative books and spend time with your family. Avoid arguing with colleagues in the office if you work, otherwise the atmosphere can be tense. businessmen today are advised not to rush any bargain. You may suffer a loss. If problems are going on in the marital life, then you must talk to your spouse openly so that you can get to the root of the problems. If you are planning to sell your old property for a long time, today your plan can move forward. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 4:30 am to 1:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be a relief for you. If a legal matter has been stuck for a long time, today there is a strong possibility of ruling in your favor. This will remove your big worry. Workload in the office may increase. It is possible that you may be entrusted with a big responsibility. You may have to work very hard. If you are thinking of starting your own new business, then you will get full support from your close ones. However, you need to make every decision very carefully. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Try to spend more time with your parents. Due to the increasing burden of work, your routine may be chaotic. In such a situation, you also need to take care of your health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June To get rid of mental worries, you have to resort to daily meditation, besides you need to keep your thoughts positive. If you think well, it will be good with you. If you work then today will prove to be better for you. Senior officers will be happy with your work and will also praise you. businessmen today may face some challenges. If you do business in a partnership, there may be a loss of trust with the business partner. There may be some discontent about your money. If you live in a joint family, you may have to make some compromises to maintain the peace of your home. Your spouse's expensive nature can cause problems for you. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 39 Lucky Time: 8:25 am to 3:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Talking about work, if you do a job and are working on an important project, then you have to do all your work closely. Be sure to check the work you have done before going to the boss. If you trade then you are advised to avoid dumping large quantities of goods. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Today you can get financial help from your father. Apart from this, the elders of your house can also take some important decisions related to the family today. There may be some estrangement with your spouse, but everything will be normal by the evening. The day will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky number: 29 Lucky Time: 3:20 pm to 10:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If there are some problems in the office, then you must talk to your boss about this. If you work under stress, it can affect your performance. If there is any kind of doubt about the business, then you must proceed only with proper advice. Your financial situation will be satisfactory. Today you can shop for any precious item for your house. Your personal life will be happy. You will get support from family members. If there is some estrangement with your spouse, then before the end of the day, forget all the grievances and try to resolve the differences. Talking about your health, there may be minor problems due to change in weather. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 8:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Due to the deterioration in the economic situation, your worries may be increased today. There may be many obstacles in your day plans due to lack of money. You need to be active about office work, especially if you have pending work, then try to complete it today. If you do business then today will be very important for you. You can start work on a new plan. Nothing will be right at home. Your father's health will deteriorate greatly. However, you do not need to worry too much. You must consult a doctor at the right time and take good care of your father. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 10:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October In terms of health, this time is not going well for you. You are advised to eat light food. Also, drink more water. Do not be overly affected by the negative things of others. At this time you need to be patient. The day will be normal on the work front. If you do a job, today you will try to complete each of your work with hard work. businessmen today can benefit well. Today there will be a very fast sale and there will be economic benefit. Differences with your spouse can be deep. If you want to maintain the happiness and peace of your married life, then you need to leave your anger and work in peace. On the economic front, the day will be fine. Today the expenses will be less. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 7:25 am to 6:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you get a chance to help someone financially today, do not back down. Today you will be a little sluggish due to the influence of planets. Avoid laziness about work otherwise you may get in trouble. This time is very important for you. If you destroy it in carelessness then it will only harm you. businessmen are advised not to invest in a big business. Try to take forward what you have now. Your personal life will continue to fluctuate. There may be a sudden dispute at home, but the understanding of your spouse will soon settle the matter. Talking about your health, today you may be troubled by back or back pain. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:25 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is the day for you to be mixed. Workload can increase on you in the office, but you will get good results of hard work and self-confidence, so work hard. Complicated business can be solved. If you do business in partnership then today you can have a meeting with the business partner about new plans. There will be sweetness in married life. Your life partner will get full support. Any concern related to children may haunt you. Talking about your health, you must follow social distancing outside the home. Apart from this, if you do not eat on time, then there can be a serious stomach disease. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 6:45 am to 2:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Competition with your colleagues can increase if you work. The target is going to be a tough day for the target working people. businessmen will start the day slow but you can get good as the day progresses. If you are a student then studying can distract you. You must leave things there and focus on your studies. Your financial condition will be fine. Today, you have to avoid making any big financial transaction. You can get rid of any family related concerns. Health of parents will be good. Your emotional attachment with your spouse can increase. The day will be favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you are feeling burdened with work, you are advised not to take too much stress about work. Try to do only one thing at a time, do not stress yourself. Today can be a beautiful twist in your married life. If the relationship with your spouse will be stronger. Today with the help of your sweetheart you can complete an important task. Your financial condition will be normal. If you are in the mood to spend more, then you are advised to avoid it. Your mother may be angry with you today. It is better that you do not do any work that hurts their feelings. Talking about your health, there may be a complaint of headache today. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm