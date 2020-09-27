Daily Horoscope: 27 September 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you are a student and trying to get a higher education, then your morale may be weakened due to obstacles coming in your way. In such a situation, you are advised to keep your thinking positive. Soon things can turn in your favour. Talking about money, you have to work wisely in financial matters. You need a good financial plan at this time. If you are able to complete office tasks on time today, then you will definitely get the benefit. It is possible that higher officials should look at your hard work. Natives working in transport may benefit. Talking about family life, try to keep good relations with your brothers. Today will be a better day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Traders of this zodiac can get good success. Your business can once again pick up momentum. Although today you may have to run a lot, your hard work will pay off and you will get the benefit. The day is likely to be mixed for employed people. Avoid laziness and do not be too busy to do any work. If you are given extra work today, then try to complete it with full honesty and dedication. On the economic front, the day will be fine. You will spend thoughtfully and pay more attention to savings. A sudden problem may arise in family life. But by evening the atmosphere of the house will be normal. Pregnant women of this amount are advised to be more careful today. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 6 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be auspicious on the work front. If you are unemployed and looking for a job, today you can get a good job. You work hard and keep moving forward. If you are working in a high position, then keep your behaviour mild with everyone in the office. Merchants can benefit well. Natives trading in a partnership are advised to avoid a dispute with their partner. Today there can be a problem related to money. It is possible that due to lack of money, you may face some difficulties in completing everyday tasks. Your health will be good and today you will feel very refreshed. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July People who do trading are advised to be careful on this day. Do any paperwork carefully. Do not sign any paper in haste. Apart from this, there may be legal hurdles in your work. Employees will have a very busy day. You may have to work harder today. The atmosphere of the house will not be right today. You can have a say on anything from brother or sister. You better keep your behaviour polite. Avoid getting angry and saying something wrong. Today is a possibility to be mixed in terms of health. You may have an infection. It is better that you take care of cleanliness. Avoid worrying unnecessarily, because you will lose your mental peace and you will feel negativity. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you keep spending likewise without thinking, then your financial problems can increase. It would be good if you balance your income and expenses. Apart from this, if you want to avoid a financial crisis, then you also need to focus on saving. Employed natives will have to avoid taking up much workload. This will only increase your stress and may also affect your health. Traders can make a big deal today. There will be peace in family life. There will be unity among the members of the house. Talking about health, your health will be somewhat soft today. You better take time for yourself too. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Talking about work, today you will pay full attention to your important tasks, especially the employed people who will work hard to complete their pending tasks. It is possible that your seniors will look at your hard work and soon you will get its proper results. On the other hand, business people can get rid of the economic problem and your business will grow once again. If you are thinking of doing something new, then the day is good to pursue your plan. The atmosphere of the house will be calm. Love and mutual bonding will increase in relationship with family, especially today will be very fun with a younger brother. Health matters will be fine. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Try to convince those who are close to you and angry with you today. Knowingly, if you have hurt someone's heart unknowingly, you can improve your relationship by apologizing for your mistake. Talking about work, today your mental complications seem to be increasing. Focus on your work with a calm mind, all your problems will be removed soon. Merchants are advised to avoid lending otherwise you may suffer heavy losses. The atmosphere of the house will be good. Today you can discuss any important issue with your father. Today will be a very special day for married people. Any good memory of the old days will be fresh again today. Talking about health, avoid eating outside food. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you were not able to concentrate properly on your personal life with work for the past few times, then today you will make every effort to balance between the two. If you do a job, then you will get full support of senior officers in completing any difficult task in the office. On the other hand, business people can make big economic bargains. Apart from this, there is a possibility of solving any old complicated business matters. Talking about money, you can get rid of some small debts. Spouse's mood will not be right today. There may be a debate between you about small matters. If you keep your behaviour right then you will be able to solve the case soon. Today will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December There will be many kinds of worries in your mind and mentally you will not feel good. It would be better for you not to take the stress and do not put too much pressure on yourself. There is no problem that is not solved. If you work, then the workload in the office will be more. You may face some difficulties due to lack of time. In such a situation, even if you try to complete your work by taking extra time, avoid it hastily otherwise you may make many mistakes. Traders will not be able to get any special profit. If you are about to travel for work, then this trip can be postponed at the last moment. Conditions will be normal in family life. Relations with the family will be good. You will get the love and support of your spouse. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Money situation may decline. Today will be very expensive for you. Avoid spending too much to impress others. You need to keep an eye on your pocket. If you do business and you have been stuck for a long time, then with the help of someone close, this problem will be removed and you will get money. Your best performance in the office will strengthen your position. There are signs of your promotion. Family life will be happy. The day will be spent with family. At this time you need to pay more attention to your children's education. Talking about health, today suddenly there can be pain in any part of the body due to which you will be very upset. You better keep your health focused. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February There is a possibility of a big change in your life today. You are likely to get a positive result of this change. Today you will be very excited and full of enthusiasm. You will complete all your work with a lot of heart. If you work and are working on an important project, then your boss will take your advice seriously. On the other hand, if you do business and you have any kind of dilemma about your business decisions, then you need to trust yourself. Your financial condition will be good. Money can be obtained. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm