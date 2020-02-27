Daily Horoscope: 27 February 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You need to control your anger and your speech. Your words and your misbehaviour can cause problems with your loved ones. Keep your behaviour right with your spouse. Today, it can be very difficult for you to concentrate on work. Avoid any debate with colleagues but try to keep your attitude positive towards them. If you are a businessman, today you may feel that things are going out of order. In such a situation, you will be very disappointed and worried. You better keep your mind calm. Talking about health, mental stress may affect your physical health today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May It would be better if you do not take any important decision today. If you are planning to sell an old property, then there may be some obstacles on your way. It's better to postpone your decision for some time. Today you will feel more emotional. Some things related to your past may bother you. The day is not giving good signs in the case of love. There may be some confusion with your partner. It may lead to a breakup. Today you should act wisely. On the economic front, the day will be normal. Health matters will not be good today, so be careful. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today, you will be full of happiness. Your positive attitude will give you the courage to face the biggest challenge. You can contact your friends or relatives with whom you have not met or spoked for a long time. You will get full support and affection from your family members. This will fill you with confidence. At the workplace, you will pay more attention. However, some people may try to divert your attention from unnecessary things, but by ignoring them, you will continue to do your work. The situation will not be good on the financial side. It would be better if you spend thoughtfully. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 7:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The day will be very auspicious for business people. You will be very busy today with your new business. If any problem arises, your father will be ready to help you financially. You will work hard to complete any work assigned to you in the office. You will get proper results soon. You may encounter some people who will be unhappy with your progress. They may also try to degrade you but you will give them a befitting reply. Marital life will be happy. There will be harmony in the relationship with the spouse. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 6:30 am to 4:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August he day will be good on the work front. There is a strong possibility of increment or promotion. Your relationship with a colleague may improve today. It's better to avoid such problems in the future. There will be happiness and peace in family life. The atmosphere of the house will be very good. Your day will be spent with laughter. In the second part of the day, you may plan to hang out with friends suddenly. This may make your spouse angry. In such a situation, you will have to talk peacefully. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:15 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you want to get ahead in life, then you need to focus on your important tasks. Do not be overly impressed by what people around you think or say about you. The right person will recognize your qualities on their own. There will be happiness in family life. Today you may get some good news. Your parents will be proud of your achievements. Love matters may disappoint you today. Don't be so impatient as the search for your desired partner will end at the right time. The day will be normal in the workplace. If you are thinking of doing something big, then bring creativity in your thoughts. Financial matters will be fine. Today you will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 12:40 pm to 7:15 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The day will be auspicious for students. You can achieve tremendous success in your recent exams. If you want to start your own business, you may get some good news today. Employees may be honoured today for their outstanding performance at the workplace. There is a strong possibility that your hard work will give you a promotion. There may be some arguments in the family today. Your spouse may not agree with some of your things. The day will be fine in terms of money. Your stress over something may increase, due to which you will be mentally restless. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:15 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is the time to have fun. Enjoy walking and relax. Today, your money related problem will be solved which will make you quite happy. You will get good results on any important financial matters. The workplace environment will be pleasurable today. If you are a businessman, try to keep a good relationship with your partner otherwise the bitterness between you both may harm your work. There will be happiness and peace in married life. Your relationship with your spouse will remain sweet and strong. Today, you can get rid of any tension related to children. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 2:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You should focus more on your work today keeping all the things aside. Due to some of your personal problems, you are unable to pay attention to your work. At the workplace, there is a possibility that your high officials may get angry with you. In such situations, keep your mind calm and put your energy into meaningful works. You need to act wisely to resolve household issues. Today is a good day in terms of money. You can make some important financial decisions. Romantic life will be good. You will get full support of your partner. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:15 pm to 10:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are facing problems in your married life, then you should leave your stubborn nature and compromise. Your stubbornness is not good for your relationship in any way. At the same time, loving couples also need to resolve their issues peacefully so that the love between them can remain. The day will be challenging on the work front. Some of your official work may get stuck in the middle and increase your stress. Businessmen are likely to suffer some loss today. The day will also be normal in terms of money. Do not be careless about your health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 6:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you have to be a little careful in terms of functioning. Avoid any kind of negligence in your job or business. Financial condition will be better than usual. You can get a big chance to earn money and will take full advantage of this opportunity. Go according to your plan and all the thoughtful tasks may get completed without any hindrance. There will be an atmosphere of peace in the family. Your ongoing arguments with brothers will end today. Satisfactory results will also be obtained in marital life. Today you can express your love in front of someone special. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:30 pm