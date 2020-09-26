Daily Horoscope: 26 September 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you will get some less with luck. It is possible that the work being done suddenly goes wrong, in such a situation, instead of getting frustrated, you should be patient. Soon all your troubles will be removed. Avoid taking any kind of risk today, especially in case of money, do not close your eyes and trust anyone. If you do business in a partnership, you will need to monitor your partner's activities. Do not get lazy in the office, otherwise, your work will be incomplete and in the coming days, you may have increased workload. You will get full support of your spouse in solving some difficult issues related to family life. If you make a decision then you have to make your decisions in a fair manner. Talking about health, you may feel some discomfort. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 8 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Auspicious day for students. You can get some great success in the field of education. Trust yourself and keep working. Mentally you will feel quite good. By reducing stress, you will be able to concentrate on your important tasks. The day of employed people is very important. Your career can find a direction. Those who trade electronic items may benefit. Your financial condition will be better than usual. You can get some important advice from an experienced person who can give you a big financial benefit in the coming days. There will be a disturbance in marital life. Avoid unnecessarily doubting your spouse or else your relationship may get bitter. Health will remain good. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 9:30 am to 12 noon

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be a better day for you. Time is favourable for launching new schemes. If you do your work with determination and confidence then you will definitely get success. The day will be beneficial in terms of money. There is a strong possibility of an increase in income. If you work and are working in a high position, then today you can get a chance to work on a big project. People who trade food and drink can benefit financially. Any serious family-related issue can be solved today which will improve the home environment. Married life will be happy. The day will be difficult for the students. For some reason, you will not be able to pay attention to studies. If you talk about your health, then your health will be very good. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 4 pm to 9:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today things seem to be in your favour. You will be very active in the office and will do all your work with full responsibility. Merchants can be of great economic benefit. There may be a problem in personal life. Your spouse has to be conscious of his health. This can be difficult if they are careless. Your financial position will be strong. If you are thinking of buying a new home or vehicle, time is favourable for this. Family life will be happy. You will get support from family members. If you are unmarried, then today a great marriage proposal can come for you. Your health will be good and you will be very agile. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 6 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Natives who do business in partnership can get good benefits today. You can benefit from the government. The day is not good for people doing jobs. You can get any negative information in the office. If you do target based work then you will have a lot of difficulty in meeting your target. Tension is possible on the family front. It is possible that the family should stand against you. If you talk about your financial situation then you need to rein in your expenses. In this way, by spending money without thinking, you are automatically obstructing your future plans. There will be stability in married life. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today can test your patience. You have to keep your mind calm. You also need to make sense in odd situations. Some secret enemies may try to harm you. They may try to tarnish your reputation by spreading the wrong things about you. It is better that you do not trust anyone with your eyes closed and be careful. Your slow pace in the office can cause problems for you. It will be better to pay attention to your speed. If traders are thinking of buying the new stock of new goods then the time is favourable for this. The money will be in good condition. However, you are advised not to spend money with an open heart. There will be peace in family life. In the evening, there may be a sudden arrival of guests in the house. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 8 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Try to complete your unfinished tasks in the office soon, otherwise today your carelessness can get you in trouble. Suddenly your boss may ask you many questions, which can be difficult for you to answer. Traders will have a normal day. Today you will spend time with children, which will give you great relief. You may have a bad relationship with a spouse. Your relationship may be weakened due to deteriorating mutual coordination. You better try to understand each other. Parents may also criticize your tough attitude. The day will be fine in terms of money. If you spend thoughtfully then there will be no problem. Take care of your health There may be constipation or acidity problems. Avoid spicy foods. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 9 am to 8:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Your health may decline and you will be very upset. Poor health will affect your work too. It would be better to take a break from work today and relax at home. Avoid rushing too much otherwise, your problem may increase. If you work then today there is a sign of a big change. You can get information about your transfer. If you do business then at this time you should focus on small investments. If your elders at home give you any advice, then you should listen to them well. It is for your own good. There will be peace in married life. Your love and companionship will reduce your stress. It is possible to meet an old friend suddenly in the evening. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Economic problems seem to be increasing. Today you will be more worried about money. Your financial situation will remain to fluctuate. It is better that you revisit your financial plans. Due to high stress, your health will be soft today. You will not only feel good physically but also mentally. The day will be mixed on the work front. There may be some confusion with the boss. However, soon you will be able to handle the matter. You will not be able to get many benefits in business. If you are about to take an important decision regarding your business, then take your step forward after thinking carefully and taking appropriate advice. Family life will be normal. The relationship with your spouse will remain in harmony and the happiness of your married life will increase. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you do business, you may face some difficult situations, but with the help of your partner, your problems will soon go away. People associated with media and fashion sector can benefit today. You can have great progress. The money will be in good condition. You can spend too much on yourself. It is possible that you can go shopping or enjoy travelling with friends. On the other hand, you are advised to keep your financial plans secret. Married life will be happy. Your emotional attachment with your spouse will increase. The health of the father may decline. You need to take more care of them. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 11:25 am to 6 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will feel weak emotionally. Even small things can hurt your heart. In such a situation you will feel negativity. You can get good results in terms of money. The obstacle in your path will be removed and money will be obtained. You will work together with colleagues in the office. With the grace of high officials, soon you can get some great success. Merchants can plan to expand their business. There will be love and peace in married life. The sweetness of your relationship will increase and mutual understanding will also increase. Doing yoga and meditation daily will keep you physically and mentally strong. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 8 pm