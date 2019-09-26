Daily Horoscope: 26 September 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The world can carry on without your help, probably this is what you are thinking. Devote some ‘me time' to yourself and yield to the lazy urge today. Rest and relax and then you can think about your goals or indulge in the household chores.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Even though you have a long way to go, this day is a beautiful one. You tend to work with energy unparalleled in comparison to the other signs, and today you reap some rewards for your diligence. You deserve recognition and respect.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Smile because for the last two months you have been lucky. Your luck may change from today onwards. We cannot pinpoint what it is but something isn't right in your daily life. A crisis may bring new opportunities as well so don't worry and stay focussed. The lessons you will learn during transformation will help you cross the difficult circumstances with ease in the future.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Take full advantage of the current planetary aspects by reading books on spirituality or travel. Maybe your office will send you for a long voyage. Stay tuned for a pleasant surprise. Relax for some time and breathe fresh air. It is the best time to get a view of things around you.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Take full advantage of the current planetary aspects by reading books on spirituality or travel. Maybe your office will send you for a long voyage. Stay tuned for a pleasant surprise. Relax for some time and breathe fresh air. It is the best time to get a view of things around you.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Having in the back of your mind that you have to earn your living may not be a pleasant thing, but you understand that it is necessary. Also, have you ever thought about balancing your life? Pause and speculate your daily life and add extra elements to make it beautiful. Why not choose a hobby?

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you have problems in your love life for the past few months, just let them go. You have taken lessons from the incidents of the past and that is what matters now. You won't fall in same old traps now and have emerged as a wiser person.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Take a closer look around you if you doubt that you are not the most self-assured person in the world. You may have dreams that are yet to be fulfilled, but instead, look back and check how many of them you have already turned into a reality. All you have to do is stay confident and things will fall in place. Take your chances and conquer the world.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November In the next few days, you will meet some new people. Someone in your professional life may help you launch some unusual experiments that have never been done before. You will explore different areas and someone may also want you to create a new service or get into a completely new market.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Too much criticism by people around you has made you doubt yourself. Therefore, you have become extra conscious about your work. Also, you are working on self-improvement. The number of errors you have made before may have surprised you as well. But, cheer up as you will receive compliments today for your hard work.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You have a reason to smile because the stars are in your favour today. You will be curious and the right encounters may come your way. This will spice up your life. Also, your spirit of adventure will be quite high and therefore, there may be new experiences on the cards.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You feel no satisfaction and your life is a mess and everything is a result of your recent activities. You ran fast just to adjust yourself to the people around you. The days that lie ahead will provide some relief and you will be ready for new and interesting opportunities.