ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Daily Horoscope: 26 September 2019

    By

    How interesting will be your day? How many of you will live up to your expectations? Stay tuned to read your horoscope and explore your day.

    Array

    Aries: 21 March - 19 April

    The world can carry on without your help, probably this is what you are thinking. Devote some ‘me time' to yourself and yield to the lazy urge today. Rest and relax and then you can think about your goals or indulge in the household chores.

    Array

    Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

    Even though you have a long way to go, this day is a beautiful one. You tend to work with energy unparalleled in comparison to the other signs, and today you reap some rewards for your diligence. You deserve recognition and respect.

    Array

    Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

    Smile because for the last two months you have been lucky. Your luck may change from today onwards. We cannot pinpoint what it is but something isn't right in your daily life. A crisis may bring new opportunities as well so don't worry and stay focussed. The lessons you will learn during transformation will help you cross the difficult circumstances with ease in the future.

    Array

    Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

    Take full advantage of the current planetary aspects by reading books on spirituality or travel. Maybe your office will send you for a long voyage. Stay tuned for a pleasant surprise. Relax for some time and breathe fresh air. It is the best time to get a view of things around you.

    Array

    Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

    Take full advantage of the current planetary aspects by reading books on spirituality or travel. Maybe your office will send you for a long voyage. Stay tuned for a pleasant surprise. Relax for some time and breathe fresh air. It is the best time to get a view of things around you.

    Array

    Leo: 23 July - 22 August

    Having in the back of your mind that you have to earn your living may not be a pleasant thing, but you understand that it is necessary. Also, have you ever thought about balancing your life? Pause and speculate your daily life and add extra elements to make it beautiful. Why not choose a hobby?

    Array

    Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

    If you have problems in your love life for the past few months, just let them go. You have taken lessons from the incidents of the past and that is what matters now. You won't fall in same old traps now and have emerged as a wiser person.

    Array

    Libra: 23 September - 22 October

    Take a closer look around you if you doubt that you are not the most self-assured person in the world. You may have dreams that are yet to be fulfilled, but instead, look back and check how many of them you have already turned into a reality. All you have to do is stay confident and things will fall in place. Take your chances and conquer the world.

    Array

    Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

    In the next few days, you will meet some new people. Someone in your professional life may help you launch some unusual experiments that have never been done before. You will explore different areas and someone may also want you to create a new service or get into a completely new market.

    Array

    Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

    Too much criticism by people around you has made you doubt yourself. Therefore, you have become extra conscious about your work. Also, you are working on self-improvement. The number of errors you have made before may have surprised you as well. But, cheer up as you will receive compliments today for your hard work.

    Array

    Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

    You have a reason to smile because the stars are in your favour today. You will be curious and the right encounters may come your way. This will spice up your life. Also, your spirit of adventure will be quite high and therefore, there may be new experiences on the cards.

    Array

    Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

    You feel no satisfaction and your life is a mess and everything is a result of your recent activities. You ran fast just to adjust yourself to the people around you. The days that lie ahead will provide some relief and you will be ready for new and interesting opportunities.

    Array

    Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

    You like helping people and also stay preoccupied with other people's lives. This will be appreciated today. You may have to attend to the physical and psychological wounds of people close to you. Also, recharge yourself and don't neglect your energy needs.

    More HOROSCOPE News

    Read more about: horoscope daily horoscope
    Story first published: Thursday, September 26, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 26, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue