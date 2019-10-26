Daily Horoscope: 26 October 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today, you'll be in a slightly bad mood and your tough attitude may make your children sad. If they are stubborn about something, try to explain them with love. In married life, if you are facing problems, try to settle the matter by talking to your spouse as the silence between you both is increasing the misunderstandings. On the economic front, the day will give mixed results. Today you will get money, but you may have to face problems with your high expenses. Friends will be very helpful today. You will get full support of your loved ones even in the most difficult situation. Talking about health, try to remain stress-free as much as possible. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The day is not beneficial in terms of money. Avoid spending more on shopping and run according to your budget otherwise, you may regret it later. Today, try to keep control of your emotions and don't be so emotional. Stop wasting time on unnecessary tensions as it will destroy both your energy and positivity. Better, concentrate more on your work and family. Suddenly a big problem may arise in the workplace due to your mistake. In the case of love, the day is going to be very romantic. You can go for a candlelight dinner with your partner and spend some memorable time together. Health will remain good. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm - 6:45 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Do not ignore your health today. If you want to stay healthy, stay away from things like cigarettes and alcohol as such habits are responsible for your deteriorating health. Today, your hard work will pay off and you will be able to earn good money. If you are thinking of investing in a new business, then the day is auspicious to pursue your plan. Relationships with the family will be good. In the second part of the day, you may meet an important person but pay attention to your words while talking. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm - 3:25 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July At the workplace, you may face some adverse situations. Maybe some of your coworkers will try to harass you intentionally and test your endurance. You have to work intelligently and wisely to deal with such people. If you are a businessman, then the partnership will give you benefits. There will be some conflict in family life. Due to deteriorating mutual coordination between the members of the house, there can be quarrels. Students may face some obstacles in studies today. Meditate to concentrate on studies. On the economic front, the day is not auspicious. Take decisions carefully in money related matters. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 9:45 am - 12:45 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The day will be great and you will experience happiness and be energetic. There will be compatibility in married life and you may get to see a better version of your spouse. A good day on the economic front is expected. Today, you will get back your money which was stuck for a long time and it will help you with your financial problems. Also, you can earn money from some new sources. Good results in the workplace are also waiting. Apart from this, some positive changes can be seen today. Everything will be normal in romantic life. You can go to meet with your partner. The enemy side will be active today so, be careful. Today you will feel better both mentally and physically. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm - 8:45 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September There will be conflict in married life and a simple debate with your spouse may turn into a big fight. Also, their rude behaviour may bother you. It is suggested to behave properly on your behalf. Do not waste your precious time daydreaming, but try to do something that will benefit you. Today, you may get scoldings from your boss. Pay more attention to your work and on the other hand, solve the problems of your personal life as soon as possible as it may impact your work later. Your happiness will increase by getting some good news in the evening. Try to fulfil your responsibilities towards the family. Health will be fine today. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October A wonderful day from the work perspective. Your work at the office will be highly appreciated and your desire to attain a high position is likely to be fulfilled soon. On the other hand, the day will be profitable for a businessman. Avoid selfish people and keep an eye on the activities happening around you. A good day on the financial front as you will be able to save your money. If you lie to your spouse today, then it may hurt their feelings. Try to say your words openly and clearly. Health will be very good today. Lucky Colour: Deep red Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 5:15 pm - 6:45 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November At the workplace, luck will support you today and you will get the fruits of your hard work. There may be some problems in family life. You need to change yourself first, before suggesting changes to others. Your cunning attitude is driving you away from your loved ones. Give up your ego if it's the matter of your loved ones. Today you should try to keep control over your mouth, otherwise, you can inadvertently hurt the feelings of your close friend. Illness of your spouse will increase your anxiety. So, try to spend more time with your loved ones today. Do not take any important decision without thinking. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 10:45 pm - 12:25 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today, you will be more romantic with your spouse and will spend the day in reliving your old memories. A good result in love matters is on the cards. Today you can make a promise to your partner. You need to take special care of your diet to stay healthy. Try to control your weight and exercise daily. The economic situation will remain strong. Today you can be busy in shopping and other outdoor activities. It is possible that some of your major problems will be resolved today and you will breathe a sigh of relief. Enemies hidden in the office may try to obstruct your work. Your interest in religious work will increase. Today you may help some needy people. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm - 7:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Meeting an important coworker will prove to be very beneficial for you. It is possible that some of your stuck work can be completed. If you are a businessman, it would be better for you to consult experts before making any big investment. The decisions taken in haste are often proved to be wrong. Work pressure will be more at the office today, but your positive thinking and dedication will help you in completing all the tasks in a go. Today you can make a trip to spend time with friends or family. You can also spend a lot of money on fun activities. Keep yourself away from any kind of tension or quarrels and spend a calm and relaxed day. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 11:00 pm - 2:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The day is auspicious for married couples. Today you will experience a different kind of love and spend a great time together with your spouse. A positive result is expected in romantic life, maybe today, you will get family approval of your relationship. From the health perspective, you need to take care of yourself, especially if you have a migraine. Today is a good day for investing in the stock market. Businessmen are likely to get some big financial benefit suddenly. On the other hand, employees will spend a normal day. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm - 9:20 pm