Daily Horoscope: 26 May 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a mixed day for you on the work front. If you do a job, then the workload in the office today is expected to be less. However you will have to try to dispose of all your work carefully. Today will be a better day for the online trading natives. Some upheaval in your personal life is possible. Domestic discord is likely to increase. Your father's health may decline. It is better that you take more care of their health. Your financial condition will be fine. Today the expenses will be less. As far as your health is concerned, today you will feel very tired cumbersome. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are a student and are thinking of taking a new online course, today is a good day to enroll. On the other hand, if your exams are coming soon, you are advised to work harder. Talking about the functioning, the mood of the boss in the office will not be right. Today, even a small mistake can weigh on you. It will be better if you work hard Take care of time as well. Businessmen can benefit well. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Talking about your health, this day will not be right, especially if you have problems related to breath, then you should avoid being negligent. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 32

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 4:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is going to be very auspicious for you. Be it personal or professional life, you will get good results. If you do a job, today with the help of high officials, some of your important work will be completed. Also, there is a strong possibility of increasing your income. People working in the stock market can benefit as expected. If you are a student, you are advised to focus on your goals. Do not waste your precious time unnecessarily. Your financial condition is possible to improve. Today you can also take some important economic decisions. Your parents will get your support. Your spouse will be in a very good mood and you can also get a beautiful gift from them. Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You are advised to pay more attention to your personal life. Try to fulfill your domestic responsibilities honestly. Apart from this, keep your dealings with the members of the house also otherwise your relations may deteriorate. In the case of finances, days are expected to be expensive. It would be better for you not to go far beyond your budget. You may have a conversation with colleagues in the office. At the same time, senior officers will also be dissatisfied with your performance. The business people will get mixed results. If some of your work is stopped then your anxiety may increase. Today, your health can also be affected due to excessive running. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 3:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you a job and want a promotion, then you need to work hard, especially you give priority to the responsibilities assigned by your boss. Also, you have to avoid making small mistakes. People doing business in partnership can benefit financially today. Your business is likely to grow. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get full support of the members of your house, especially your parents will be very happy with you. You will get a chance to spend effort time with your spouse. The day is not good in terms of money. If possible, do not do any major work related to your finances today. As far as your health is concerned, you may have problems like cold, cough, etc. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you work then today is going to be very important for you. There can be some big positive changes in your life. The natives of food, medicines, etc. can have a big economic benefit. If you are thinking about new stock then today is a favorable day for it. Your personal life will be happy. You will have a good relationship with all the members of your family. You will get full support of your siblings. If you are unmarried, your marriage may be discussed at home. However, in such cases, it is better not to hurry. Your financial condition will be fine. Avoid spending too much money on amenities. Talking about your health, you are advised to avoid junk food. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 13

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October On the work front, today will be a better day for you, especially the banking people can get some relief today. If you are a big businessman then you can get a good chance to invest. Apart from this, you can also do a new deal today. Your financial condition will be fine. However you are advised to spend it thoughtfully. The more you focus on savings, the better it will be for you. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Will spend a great time with your children. There may be a small tip with the spouse, but soon everything will be normal. Today will be a good day for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you live in a joint family, then you are advised to socialize with your family members. If possible, try to spend more time with all of you today. Your relationship will be strengthened. Talking about the work, the day of scrutiny of the employed people is going to be very rushing. Today you may have to travel for work. On the other hand, if you are a businessman, then you have to make your business decisions very wisely, especially if you are thinking about new stock then take your decision based on the current situation. Your financial condition will be strong. Today there is no problem. Talk about health, if you have been complaining of pain in any part of your body for a long time, then you should consult a doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Time: 5:25 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be a good start to the day. You will be full of enthusiasm. At the same time you will also feel positiveness. First of all, talking about your work, if you do a job, then the office environment will be very good. You may also see a big improvement in your performance. Not only this, you will also get full support of senior officers. On the other hand, businessmen can benefit financially. Apart from this, there are chances of solving any complicated business matters. Talking about your personal life, if your spouse is angry with you then today is a good day to celebrate them. Today will be normal for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January On the work front, you are advised to make your decisions very carefully, especially for the employed people will have to be patient. If you are entrusted with additional responsibilities in the office, then you do not have to panic. You try to complete your work with hard work and positivity. At the same time, traders may face financial constraints. As your business declines, you will be under a lot of stress. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You may not get a chance to spend more time with your family members. You may have a friendship with your spouse. There will be fierceness in your sweetheart's nature. Talking about health, you are advised to take good care of your eyes. Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you work, today you can get good results of your hard work in the form of promotion. With the attainment of a higher position, your salary is also likely to increase. On the other hand, if you do business with government and have an issue, then today you can get rid of this problem. Not only this, you can also get good financial benefit. Some stress time is possible in your personal life. Your relationships with younger members of your family may deteriorate. You better control your behavior and speech. This day will be better than usual in terms of money. Today you spend some money on hobbies and have fun. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 8:45 pm