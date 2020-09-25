Daily Horoscope: 25 September 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The day is not well on the work front. Negligence can increase your problems. If you do not work with full concentration then your job may be in danger. Any important business of yours may stop suddenly. In such a situation, you are advised to avoid worrying because your problem is temporary. Today will bring some great opportunity for you on the economic front. If you take advantage of this opportunity, then your financial problem may end. Talking about personal life, your spouse may be unhappy because of you. You need to treat your loved one with love. At this time they need your emotional support. For a perfect evening you can go to a close friend's house. Talking about health, you must avoid the consumption of cold things. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Your personal life will be happy. Relationship with siblings will be intensified. Your spouse's displeasure will be removed and a special surprise can be found on their behalf. Your financial condition will be good. You may have financial advantage. If you are expecting great benefits, then take your financial decisions thoughtfully. The day will be very busy for employed people. You may be entrusted with a responsibility. Traders can get decent profits. Today you can connect with some new people. Be courteous in your behavior and behave lovingly with everyone you meet today. Try to stay away from negative thoughts or such an environment. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Try to stay away from the debate today or else you can get stuck in big trouble. Be patient in domestic matters. If you lose your temper, a big ruckus may arise in your house today. Today will be normal on the economic front. There may be a problem related to the property. You may have ideological differences in this matter with your elder brother. Keep your mind calm while taking your important decisions. Do not ignore anything about the boss in the office. If you are into business then today a new partner can join your business. Your financial condition will be normal. You have to spend only after keeping your budget in mind. Health matters will not be right today. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you will proceed with complete confidence and your problems will be solved. On the economic front, the day is good. There will be no problem with the money. You can also get stalled profits. If you do If you are into business and some of your important work is interrupted then it can go away and you can get a big benefit. Today you can expect good benefits. Give the family full time and make them realize how important they are to you. There may be differences with your spouse. Try to clear all your misconceptions by communicating with your partner. Talking about your health, you may have an allergy. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On the economic front, the day is nothing. The money that comes in hand can be easily withdrawn. If you are into business, you can suffer a huge loss. In such a situation you will be under a lot of stress Avoiding gossiping in the office, otherwise seniors can take tough measures today. If you are facing even minor health problems, you must consult your doctor immediately. There will be tension in your personal life. Parents will be very angry with you. There may be some conflicts with your spouse. However soon everything will be back to normal among you. If you do a job, then you will be very much involved in your office work. If you are planning a new business, then your plan can go ahead. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 5:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is not good in terms of health. It will be better to avoid taking too much stress otherwise it can be difficult. Your life partner will not do anything right towards you. Ideological differences are possible between you. Talking about the work, there can be a tremendous benefit to the employed people. There is a strong possibility of getting desired transfer or promotion.Businessmen may benefit. There can be a big improvement in the situation of money. There is a possibility of getting a new source of income. The mind will be happy with the success of the child. If you are a student, you are advised to be more serious about your studies. Meditate for mental peace. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 2:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This time is favorable for students. If you are waiting for the result of your exam then you can get tremendous success. On the economic front, the day will be fine. Money can be obtained but expenses are also possible to increase. In the second part of the day any thought-provoking work will be completed and you will get great relief. If you work, there may be some differences with your seniors. You have to avoid being overly aggressive. The situation of trade fluctuations will remain. Talking about personal life, love and support of your life partner will give you positive energy. Your health will be perfect and you will feel better. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 9:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The atmosphere of your house will be blissful. Being happy with your loved ones will make you feel good. Any worries related to your younger brother or sister can be overcome today. Your relationship with them will also be strong. In the second part of the day, suddenly you may face a situation where you will find yourself in a state of confusion. If you feel unable to take the right decision, then take your final decision only after consulting an experienced person. You will get full support of your spouse. Talk about your work, the office environment will be very good and you will feel a different pleasure in working. If you talk about money then the day will be expensive. Today you can spend some big expenses. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 4:55 pm to 11:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you will have a great time with friends. Most of your time will be spent wandering and having fun. However, you are advised to be more alert towards this global epidemic. Workload in the office will be lighter. There is a strong chance of getting the business people who have been waiting for a long time to expand their business. Your personal life will be happy. Today you can organize a small party at home. This time is favorable for the people working in foreign companies. Merchants may receive stuck money. Both parents will be in good health and there will be unity among family members. There will be increased understanding with your life partner. Your financial situation will be satisfactory. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 10:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Traders can have great success today. You can get the sweet fruits of the way you are working hard to grow your business. With the help of brothers, you can resume any stalled plan. Employees may have to work double to complete their unfinished tasks today. There will be peace in your personal life. You will get compliments from parents and they will be very happy with you. Will support your spouse in completing everyday tasks. This will also give you an opportunity to spend enough time with each other. The financial situation will remain strong. Avoid speaking evil about others, otherwise you may have to be embarrassed due to this habit. Your health will be good and you will feel very refreshed. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 7:55 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today if you have any opportunity to earn profit, do not take any decision on it without thinking otherwise it may have to be regretted later. Talking about your finances, if any of your work has been stuck for a long time due to money strapped, then this problem of yours may end today. With the help of friends, you are likely to get a big financial profit. On the work front, the day will be mixed. If you are feeling pressured at work, then you must take a break and rest for a few days. Working under stress in this way can cause your performance to decline. If you work in fashion then there can be profit. Emotionally there will be some ups and downs, but love of your spouse will increase your courage and confidence. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm