Daily Horoscope: 25 October 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April On the economic front, you are advised to be careful today. Try to balance your income and expenditure and spend only on the essentials. There will be happiness and peace in family life. Relationship with spouse will remain good. If you talk about romantic life, then you need to change your behaviour slightly. Avoid using harsh words otherwise, it may distant you more from your partner. If you are a businessman and wants to make any changes at your work, the time is not favourable. If possible, take a break from work and hang out with family. Today you will feel healthy both physically and mentally. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Good results are expected in romantic life. The ongoing rift with your partner will end today and the meeting between you both will be very special. For married couples, the day will be spent peacefully with your spouse. You are advised to keep control of your words, otherwise, it may land you to a dispute with someone. Money matters will remain good and you may spend some on luxurious items. At the workplace, you may face some problems and will find it very difficult to deal with it. Businessmen need to make their decisions carefully. Health will remain good but avoid working continuously. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 8:00 am - 12:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today, be careful while riding a vehicle and try to maintain a less speed otherwise, accidents may take place. A big matter related to the family will be solved today. Relationships with your family members will improve and you will spend a good time with everyone. Love and affection will remain with the spouse. There will be softness in the nature of your beloved. Financial matters will give mixed results. You will receive money but expenses will also increase. Try to make your own financial decisions and do not take any action under the influence of others. Today is not a good day for the students as they may face some kind of hindrance in education. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm - 8:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The workload at the office will make you feel very tired. You will be disappointed about not getting the desired results of your hard work. Due to your busy schedule, you will not be able to give enough time to the family. In government affairs, act wisely and behave properly in front of high officials. Avoid talking furiously, otherwise, it may spoil your ongoing work. Some ideological differences are possible with your spouse. Don't worry as everything will be normal till the evening. Something good can happen in your romantic life today. You will get your partner's love and support. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 12:20 pm - 3:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today, you may face some challenges at the workplace but will be able to face it due to your optimistic nature and ability. Just keep doing your work diligently and honestly. Some tension in family life may arise. Your sadness will increase if you do not get the support from your family as expected. If you want a solution to this problem, first get to the root of the problem. Try to maintain patience and peace at this time. You will be very lucky today in terms of money as you will get financial benefits from your parents. Today you will be worried about your health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 11:00 am - 12:05 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today, you may face some difficulties related to work. A heated discussion between you and your colleague may take place. If you do not agree with anyone, then don't argue unnecessarily and end the topic peacefully. Financial situation will not be good. Avoid spending on non-essential things as your rising expenses may make your budget unbalanced. If this continues, then soon a big economic crisis may fall on you. Marital life will remain blessed. Mutual understanding with your life partner will be good. Today, your father may look disappointed with you. Talk to him openly and apologize if the mistake is yours. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The day is good to resolve ongoing differences with your spouse. If you support them with love, you will too, get the full support of your beloved. Today is a very important day for lovers as they may take a big decision regarding their relationship. From the financial front, you can get some good news. Today, you will get a very good buyer for an old property of yours which you were trying to sell for a long time. At the workplace, you may encounter some adverse situations which will increase your stress due to workload. Be patient in such situations and try to solve the problem with a calm mind. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The day will be auspicious for students. A good result of your hard work is expected. If you are making an effort to attain higher education, then you are very likely to succeed today. The situation will be favourable at the workplace. Today, you will feel a different kind of pleasure while working. You can also take part in some recreational activities. Family life will remain happy. The health of your parents will be very good and you will spend a lot of time together. Love and peace in married life are expected. Spouse will be very caring towards you. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 8:40 pm - 12:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Problems in money matter may arise. Businessmen may face a lot of difficulties today. If you are about to start a new work, due to financial problems, the work may get stuck in the middle. However, such a situation will not last long, so take your financial decisions wisely. There will be tension in family life. You may face some problems with family members which will make you depressed. Be polite and soft-hearted and the matter will be resolved in a go. Try to spend more time with your spouse and know about their problems. Lucky Colour: Deep Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 6:20 pm - 8:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Despite your illness, today you will be able to handle all the important tasks. Your seniors will appreciate you by seeing all your hard work and dedication. On a serious note, don't avoid your health due to workload as negligence may prove to be harmful to you later. A peaceful environment at home will give you mental happiness and the day will be spent joyfully with your loved ones. You may have to buy a gift today to correct your spouse's mood. If possible, plan a surprise dinner which will surely add happiness to your relationship. In romantic life, closeness with your partner may increase. Today you will openly express your feelings to each other. The money will be in good condition today. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 9 pm - 1:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you will be in a very good mood and will enjoy your day to the fullest. Whether it is personal or professional life, good results are on the cards. You will be able to dominate your enemies and will remain untouched from their evil desires. Success on the work front is expected. Today, you will complete a difficult task on time without any trouble. On the other hand, businessmen are likely to get big financial benefits. Today you can also take some important decisions related to your business. You will be benefitted by resolving a dispute related to property. Health will be good today. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:25 pm - 12:55 pm