Daily Horoscope: 25 January 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You may have to face some odd situation this morning. Today, you can have arguments with your spouse, due to which your mood will be quite bad. It will be better to ignore such things before leaving the house and keeping your mind calm. If you want happiness and peace among family members, then you have to do all your work with full responsibility. Excessive anger can cause gaps in your relationships. The problems related to money can be deeper. If you have taken a loan, then the creditors can bother you a lot today. In such a situation, you have to act very wisely. If your work is not completed on time, today your boss will have a lot of complaints against you. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:20 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you will be highly excited and happy. You will work with confidence and therefore, you will get success. Everyday tasks will also run smoothly and you will not have any kind of problem. Today you will be a little worried about finances. The money received today may not be as expected. Don't be disappointed, rather continue to give more effort, soon you will get success. Today, you will completely focus on your personal relationships and you will ensure that there is no dispute in the house. You will also try to strengthen your relationship with everyone. The problems of your married life will be solved and today you will spend a peaceful day with your spouse. Today will be normal at the work front. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:10 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you want to travel today or spend more money then you may get into trouble. Today is not a good day on the economic front. Today's travel will be a waste of time and money. This is the right time to solve the problems of personal life else it has a bad effect on your work in the future. Today you have to be careful both indoors and outdoors. Be careful, you may have an accident today. Do not cross the roads in haste or climb the stairs in the house. If you want to maintain peace in your married life, then try to balance your personal and professional life. Take care of your health because you may face some physical problems. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 6:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be a wonderful day for romantic partners. This is the right time to propose marriage in front of your lover/girlfriend. It is possible that you get positive answers. Today is also a good day to express your love to someone. The atmosphere of the house will be good. Relations with your family members will remain strong. Talking about finances, today will be a good day. You will keep a balance between income and expenses but do not take any financial decision in a hurry. Today, you can have a dispute with someone. It is better to control your behavior and speech. The situation may be much better in terms of work, but you must not live by luck, but keep working hard. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 7:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Troubles related to your personal life seems to be increasing. Failure to improve your relationship with your family members will result in a disturbance at home. Also, your relationship with your parents can get sour. Today, due to a busy schedule at work, your spouse will not be able to give you enough time. On the economic front, the day is not very profitable, so it is good for you to keep an eye on your expenses. If you are employed, today you may have to work very hard in the office. You may be given the responsibility of handling some important work but you will not have much time. In such a situation some tension is possible. The day will be a bit difficult for the businessmen. You have to think a bit more about good benefits. It is advisable that you better take advantage of your contacts. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 11:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you work diligently, then there can be some bad things related to work. Today you will have to work a little harder and you will definitely get better results. Today will be a very happy day with a spouse. The mind will remain calm and you will experience mental happiness. Your family members will get love and support. After a long time with siblings, you will have lots of fun. Today it is possible to meet some good people, with whose support some positive changes are possible in your life. You can get some great news related to money. It is possible that today you will get some big financial profit, which you are not expecting now. Today your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky number: 20 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:05 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be a great day for the students. You can get success in any of your efforts regarding your studies. To get a higher education, you can get positive results from the place where you wanted to enrol. Today will be normal in terms of money. You will spend according to your income. There may be a problem in your marital life. There may be a big dispute between both of you, which will disturb you all day today. You will be very busy with work. This will be a good day for the businessmen. At the same time, employed people will have to try to improve relations with their higher officials. The seniors are not pleased with you or your carelessness for work for a few days. You will feel drained both mentally and physically. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky number: 14 Lucky Time: 6:30 pm to 8:40 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be a good day on the economic front but avoid taking your financial decisions at the behest of others. If you want to invest today, then try to get all the information related to it yourself. Today you will spend a great time with your spouse. Sharing your feelings with your loved ones will make you feel much better emotionally. With the blessings of parents, you will experience positivity. The situation will be favourable at the work front. You will work hard, but you also have to be careful because today one of your colleagues can try to interrupt your work. Talking about your health, you will feel better today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 2:10 pm to 8:50 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be a good day for you. Any effort that has been going on for a long time can be successful today and you will get success as expected. Today you will get the opportunity to travel which will be very enjoyable. Your personal life will be blissful. There are some important decisions you need to take today to ensure that there is peace in your home. There will be compatibility in your married life. Your relationship with your spouse will remain cordial. Your parents will be happy with you. Today, they can talk to you about anything important. Talking about finances, you may receive money today. If you want to start a new business, then make proper plans and move forward. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today your financial problem will be solved. Today you are very likely to get financial support. Your father can come forward to help you. If you want to be healthy, then you have to change your routine a little bit. Also, avoid worrying excessively and try to find a solution to your problems with a calm mind. You can get a chance to roam around and be entertained. The day will be fine on the work front. You will try to complete your unfinished tasks. Today, you may become a little disappointed due to a lack of cooperation from your colleagues. Your marital life will be full of happiness. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 12 noon