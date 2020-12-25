Daily Horoscope: 25 December 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you may get some good news which will increase your happiness. The atmosphere of your house will be very good and you will share your happiness with the family. Being blessed by parents will boost your confidence. If you work, then your performance in the office will be very good. If you follow the advice of your higher officials, then it may be good for you in the coming days. On the other hand, people doing business today are advised not to do big economic transactions. It is advisable to avoid doing otherwise you may be harmed. Today will be fine on the economic front. The expenses will be less and your budget will be balanced. Talking about your health, you will feel good today and you will enjoy your favorite dishes fiercely. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you want to progress then you need to work hard. Avoid shortcut routes. Today, you will be sad due to lack of support as expected from close ones. This is not the time to sit on the confidence of others, but to become self-sufficient, so try to tackle your work as far as possible. There will be peace in your personal life. Family will get love and support. If you do business and you are facing problems in any of your government work, then any of your big problems can be solved today. Do not be negligent in the matter of health. If you are having any problem, consult a doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 4:25 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are feeling tired and cumbersome then it is better that you take a break from your work today and concentrate on rest. Spend time with friends and family. This will reduce your stress and make you feel good. Working under stress in this way can cause your performance to decline. Businessmen are advised to use caution in legal matters. To maintain peace in your personal life, avoid bad feelings over trivial matters. You need to soften your behavior. Today will be mixed results on the economic front. Your expenses may increase. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky number: 29 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today your mood will be very good. The mind will be happy and you will feel mental peace. The working people can get good results from their hard work. Your boss will greatly appreciate your work. You can also get some good news from them. On the other hand, if business people want to start work on a new project, then the day is good for it. You can get results as expected. Your personal life will be happy. Relationship with your parents will be good. If you are unmarried, then any marriage proposal may come for you. However, if you do not take any decision in a hurry, it will be better. The day is excellent in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 7:05 am to 4:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Sunlight conditions will remain in private life. Today, the burden of responsibilities will be more on you. You may have to face a lot of difficulties in balancing personal and professional life. On the other hand, you will get a great relief from getting any good news related to your child. Your financial condition will be better than usual. It will be good if you spend it thoughtfully. Businessmen can benefit financially. If your work is for wood, transport, food, etc. then you can get results as expected. You need to avoid investing in huge business. Make your important decisions wisely. If you look at your health, then there will be no major problem today. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 1:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today, the matter of health will not be right. You will not feel well as your fatigue and weakness increases. In such a situation, you must consult a good doctor. Today you have to avoid making any important decision. You can take a wrong decision by drowning in emotions. Talking about your personal life, you have to give importance to the views of your parents. If they give you any advice, then definitely consider it. Give enough time to your spouse. If you are having bad blood, then the day is good for removing all wet wrinkles. Today you may have to travel suddenly in connection with work. Lucky Colour: Dark Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Employed people can get any great success today. You may get a high position. On the other hand, you are advised to avoid arrogance and confrontation. Today will be very important for businessmen. Stuck plan can start Dobra. Small businessmen today can benefit well. Talking about money, there is a possibility of sudden gain of finances. Talking about personal life, today an old family issue can be solved which will bring positive changes in the home environment. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. Your love for each other will grow. Talking about your health, do not be negligent in eating and drinking. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky number: 20 Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 12:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are a student and there is an obstacle in your writing, then you must consult a good advisor. Maybe your problem will be resolved and you can move in the right direction. At this time, even the slightest carelessness towards education is not good for you. Talking about your work, today will be a very good day for employed people. Today you can get such a golden opportunity. Maybe this is the opportunity that can open the way for you in future. You better work hard On the other hand, today will be a better day for businessmen. If you are thinking of bringing new stock then the day is good. Talking about personal life, you may have issues with one of your relatives. It is possible that you do not like his interference in your personal matters. However you are advised to avoid arguing or using abusive words. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky number: 14 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You are advised to be very careful on this day. Avoid taking any decision in others' talk or else you may have to regret later. Some people may try to distract you from your goal. It will be better if you work with intelligence. Today will be a stressful day for businessmen. Your work may suddenly deteriorate, causing heavy losses. Today will be very difficult due to increasing workload on the people who do the same job. Working under pressure in this way can also affect your health. It will be good for you to pay equal attention to both work and health. Solve the problems outside; Avoid such things at home, otherwise the environment of your home may deteriorate. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 6:45 am to 2:25 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is a mixed chance for you. Today's job seekers need to pay more attention to their pending tasks. Your boss can take a tough stance on your small mistake. On the other hand, businessmen need to take some important and concrete decisions to take their business forward. You need good market research at this time. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with your family. Talking about your health, today you will remain sluggish and will not feel well. To keep yourself fresh, wake up early in the morning and do yoga and meditation. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you are going with your life partner, today will be a relief for you. It is possible, my dear, forget all your displeasure and extend your hand towards him with love. Concern related to children can also be removed today. Today will be a normal day for those who do jobs. You will complete your work with hard work and on time. Today will be beneficial for businessmen. You can get a good order on your hands. Your business will grow at a fast pace. However, you have to take care of time.Your financial condition will be good.Stuck economic transactions can be completed today. The day will be favorable in terms of health. Today you will be very refreshed and energetic. Lucky Colour: White Lucky number: 25 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 3:30 pm