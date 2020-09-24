Daily Horoscope: 24 September 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a good day for you. Your courage and might will increase and you will dominate your enemies. On the other hand, there will be some turmoil in your marital life. There will be fierceness in the life of the spouse. Apart from this, your loved one's health will also be weak today. If you work then today you will have a lot of trouble due to the increasing burden of pending tasks. Maybe your boss is very angry with you today. Small businessmen can benefit today. Your financial condition will improve. Today you can pay some of your pending bills. There may be some differences with a relative or friend. It will be better not to use furious words incorrectly. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 12:15 pm to 8:05 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Your marital life will be happy. Your spouse will be in a good mood and today some of your old memories will be refreshed once again. If there is any concern related to the child side, then you can get rid of it today. You will spend a great time with your children. People who are not employed may have to face some big challenges. The workload will be more and you will feel quite annoyed. You better try to complete your work by remaining calm and relaxed. Those who do business online can get big financial benefits. The day will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June On the economic front, you may get mixed results today. Today you will have to work very hard to earn money, but your hard work will also give good results. To maintain peace of home, you must avoid getting angry and control your speech as well. There will be sweetness in a relationship with your spouse. Today you will support them in fulfilling domestic responsibilities. Today will be normal on the work front. Today your work pressure will be less. If you do business then the day is favorable to start working on your stalled plans again. Talking about your health, if you are having minor problems then do not be negligent, consult your doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July It will be better if you take your important issues seriously. Do not waste your time in needless talk. Some complicated matters related to your personal life need your attention. Today, if you spend more time and money on entertainment than you may have trouble. This can also hamper your plans. Talking about your work, if you are employed, then the day is good for completing your unfinished tasks. You will get full support of your co-workers and better coordination with them. is. On the other hand, today can bring a good opportunity for the businessmen. Today, there may be a chance in your hands that your business will grow. Your marital life will be normal and your health will be good. You must include yoga in your routine. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 8:45 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be a difficult day in your personal life. Suddenly a big dispute can arise in your house. The unity of family members may be disturbed due to deteriorating mutual coordination. Your finances will be fine today. If you face any problem regarding money then you can get financial help from your father. Do not be in any hurry in terms of money. If you work, today the extra workload in the office can bother you. It will be better if you try to do only one thing at a time, otherwise you may get in trouble. Do not put too much workload on yourself. You must also pay attention to your health. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be auspicious for you. You will be very happy and you will feel positive. After a long time you will get time to focus on your interests. Conditions will be favorable in the field. In the office, your work will be completed quickly and you will get enough time for yourself. Businessmen are advised to avoid debate. Talking about your personal life, parents will encourage you. They will be very happy with you. On the other hand, there will be strife in married life. Spouse will be extremely angry with any of your negligence. There can also be debate between you. Talking about money, you will get proper results today. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are troubled by stomach discomfort then today you will get relief and you will enjoy your favorite food. The atmosphere of your house will be changed today. Ongoing differences between family members will end and distance between loved ones will be reduced. Your parents will feel proud of you and you will get their blessings. You will get good results in your married life. Your spouse can get any great success. You will spend a very memorable day with your sweetheart. Talking about your money, there is a strong possibility of increasing your income today. Due to lack of money, some of your stalled work can be completed today. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November People who are employed can get good results. Your seniors will be impressed by your creativity. You may have an important discussion with higher officials. Businessmen need to be vigilant in economic matters. On the second day of the day, you will have the opportunity to have fun with friends. Maybe today you spend too much on hobby fun. You will be very happy to get the love and support of your parents. Talking about your married life, think carefully before making any kind of promise with your spouse today, otherwise your relationship may get broken. You will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December To stay healthy, you have to get rid of your bad habits. First of all, avoid waking up by working late in the night, besides eating on time. Also stay away from cigarettes and alcohol. If there is a problem in your life, do not disturb your mental peace by worrying like this. When the appropriate time comes, your problem will get rid of itself. Try to give enough time to your family. By ignoring them, you are hurting their feelings. On the work front, the day will be mixed. There may be some obstacles in the way of businessmen. At the same time, employed people may have to listen to the bitter words of their boss. Your financial condition will be normal. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will bring some relief for you. Your mental troubles may subside and you will feel better. The ongoing problem with money will be removed. You can get a hold of money. However, it will be good if you are careful in terms of money. If for some time you were not able to pay attention to yourself, then today you will find time for yourself too. You will like to spend more time with your family. If you work then with the help of superiors, today your important work will be completed without any hindrance. If you are single then you are very likely to get a love proposal. There will be happiness and peace in your married life. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 2:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The mind will remain calm and you will feel very refreshed. Businessmen can get a great relief today. Some of your unfinished work can be completed today and you can get financial benefit. Employed people will get the full support of luck today. You can get any best chance to move forward. Try to complete whatever task the senior assigns to you. Your personal life will be happy. There will be reconciliation between families. Today you will get an opportunity to meet friends and relatives and the day will be fun. To make your spouse feel special, you can make a nice surprise plan at home. Do not worry too much about money. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm