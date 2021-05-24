Daily Horoscope: 24 May 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 Today there will be some turmoil in the mind. You will experience negativity, but with the help and love of your loved ones, a new energy will flow in you. If you work and want to win the trust of high officials, then you need to be more dedicated to your work. Work with everyone in the office. The day will be mixed for traders. You may have to work very hard to make up for the recent losses. On the economic front, the day will be better. Today the money situation can improve. There will be some tension in the marital life. Spouse's tough attitude can make you nervous. Talking about health, today will be a good day. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 12:00 noon

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are feeling the burden of work, then you have to complete your work according to a better plan. Try to do only one thing at a time, do not put too much pressure on yourself. Marital life can take a beautiful turn. If your relationship with your spouse is going on, today they can extend their hand to you with love. It would be better to forget your anger and cooperate fully on your behalf. Your financial condition will be normal. If you are in the mood to spend more then you are advised to avoid it. Talking about your health, there may be an infection in the throat today. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 25

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you have a lot of control over your speech. Your snappy words can cause problems for you, especially in the workplace you have to avoid arguments with colleagues. If you do business then today you will feel disappointed. Stalled business cases can be dense. You will feel a lot of pressure mentally today. Your confidence can get affected. Avoid taking any important decision today. On the economic front, the day will be mixed. Your financial condition will be good but your expenses may increase. Talking about your health, today there can be problems related to the eyes. It is better that you do not use laptops and mobiles more. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 12:00 noon

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You will have to work courageously under adverse circumstances. If you show a little understanding then your problems will be solved as soon as possible. Taking too much stress is also not good for your health. Do not spoil yourself today in the worry of tomorrow. If you work then today the work load will be more. You have to do your work with full hard work and energy. At the same time, traders may face a big challenge. Your opponents can compete hard. However, victory will be yours in the end. Stress seems to be increasing in your marital life. Differences with a spouse can be deep. You have to be very balanced. Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be very important for businessmen. You may get a golden opportunity that will increase your business. The working people will be able to win the trust and heart of your seniors with their hard work. If you are a student, you can get some good news today. You need to work very hard in view of the present situation. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Relationship with your spouse will be good. On the economic front, the day will prove to be better. You can also do some important shopping today. Today you have to take special care of your health, especially use masks outside your house as well as maintain social distance. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 3:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you need to pay equal attention to both work and rest. Health matters will not be right, so do not be negligent. There may be some changes in your nature. You may feel some irritability. Do not talk loudly to anyone, otherwise your relationships may get cracked. Work with the mind of the office. Do not talk too much here and there. Businessmen can make good economic profits. Soon your business will be good. There will be peace in your personal life. Relations with your family will be good. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. Today you will be able to save more. It is possible to meet an old friend suddenly in the evening. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be the beginning of your day. Mentally you will stay strong and experience positivity. If you work, you can get the fruits of your hard work. You can get good news today. At the same time, traders can also get good benefits today, especially those who trade food items will be profitable. Improvement in home environment is possible. Distance will be less in the relationship. If you are a student, with the help of the gurus, the obstacle in studying will be removed and you will be able to study diligently. On the economic front, the day will be mixed. Make a balance between your income and expenses. Your health will be very good and you will be very happy. Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 10:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today, a big change can happen in your life. You do not need to panic because you will get positive result of this change. There will be harmony in the relationship with the spouse. You will support each other in fulfilling domestic responsibilities. Happiness will come from the child's side. Your whole mind will be involved in the work. Be it a job or business, all your work will be completed on time without any hindrance. Talking about your financial condition, there is a possibility of a big improvement in your financial situation. You will get a chance to earn extra money. Health matters will remain soft. Take time out for yourself too so that you can focus on yourself as well. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Time: 4:10 am to 2:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December On the business front, the day will be good. If you are doing a job then leading a big project then you will work together with your team. You will get proper results soon. Today is going to be a mixed day for the traders. On the economic front, the day will be good. Today the worry of money can be overcome. Your financial condition is being made for you. Talking about your personal life, if there is any tension going on in your house, then the atmosphere will be changed today. Stress among your family members may be reduced. You will enjoy good moments with your spouse. As far as your health is concerned, there will be no major problem today. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is not good for you economically. You have to make your decisions very thoughtfully, otherwise loss is possible. Avoid borrowing and lending. If you do a job, then try to complete whatever task you are assigned today with hard work. Do not be reluctant to take new responsibilities. Businessmen will avoid making large investments. This day is not favorable for doing any new work. Your personal life will be happy. You will get support from your family members, especially with your parents, you will spend some good time today. Talking about your health, today will be a good day. Exercise daily with good food and drink to increase your energy. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be very auspicious for you. If you work, then you are working hard to complete some important work, then today your work will be completed successfully. High officials will be very happy with you. Today will be very excited and full of enthusiasm. Businessmen are expected to get the results as expected. Your financial problem can be solved. Your financial condition will be strong. Your deposit will increase. Today, there will be a festive atmosphere in your house. You will spend a lot of fun with your family. Along with this, you will enjoy your favorite dishes too. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm